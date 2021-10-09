Chorizo is a dog in Far Cry 6 who, upon getting recruited by you, grants you a mysterious key. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with where to use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key FC 6.

Where to Use Chorizo’s Mysterious Key in Far Cry 6

While most of the keys in Far Cry 6 are used to unlock something nearby, Chorizo’s Mysterious Key seems to have an entirely different scenario. Unlike other keys, it’ll be used in a completely different area of the map.

Our guide below will detail the exact location where you can use the Mysterious Key to unlock a chest containing an important piece of gear. However, before we do that, let’s go over how you can acquire this coveted key!

How to Obtain the Chorizo’s Mysterious Key

To obtain Chorizo’s Mysterious Key, you need to recruit Chorizo. For that, you’ll need to complete two quests.

The first one is named Who’s A Good Boy?. To overcome it, you’ll need to get your hands on a handful of Yaran Crocodile meat and feed it to Chorizo.

Once you do that, a second quest named Fetch Quest will be unlocked. In this quest, you won’t have to do anything. Chorizo will take you around Montero Farm and extract a variety of items and resources for you to collect, with the Mysterious Key amongst them.

Using Chorizo’s Mysterious Key

With the Mysterious Key in your inventory, inspect it. As a result, you’ll find some words mentioning the Guau-Guau Island on Isla Santuario written on it. The Mysterious Key will unlock a chest on the Guau-Guau Island.

Accordingly, fast travel to Isle Santuario through any of the Guerilla locations you’ve unlocked on the island.

You’ll locate Guau-Guau Island in Casas Cove, near the coast of Armonia. The locked chest will be sitting, next to a palm tree, on the southern part of the coast.

This chest will grant you the Fuck Anton weapon. This weapon comes with useful perks, like Muzzle Break and abilities, such as improved aimed weapon damage. Moreover, it is also one of the 49 weapons that you require to unlock the “Armed to the Teeth” achievement.