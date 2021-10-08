In Far Cry 6, amigos are animal companions who can assist you in combat and stealth scenarios. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock All Amigos in Far Cry 6.

How to Unlock All Amigos in Far Cry 6

Amigos are similar to companions from previous Far Cry games. The main difference in Far Cry 6 is that their name has been changed to Amigos.

Each Amigo serves a distinct purpose, and they can all be upgraded with special skills that make them even more helpful both in and out of combat.

There are a total of seven amigos for hire in Far Cry 6. Five of the seven are available in-game. However, two of them are included in the season pass (K-9000 and Champagne).

Here’s a list of all the Amigos for Hire with details on how to unlock them.

Guapo

Guapo is the first amigo you’ll meet in Far Cry 6. He is a ferocious crocodile capable of slicing through opponents. Guapo is a part of the quest Juan Of A Kind, thus you won’t have to worry about unlocking him because he will be unlocked automatically as you go through the quest.

During this quest, you will meet a man named Juan Cortez. Guapo will be with this man. To add Guapo to your amigo list, simply finish a mission with him and he will be added to your amigo list.

Guapo has a set of three abilities that can be unlocked:

Body Regulation: Body Regulation helps to automatically restore health throughout combat. All you have to do to unlock this ability is let Guapo revive himself five times.

Body Regulation helps to automatically restore health throughout combat. All you have to do to unlock this ability is let Guapo revive himself five times. Cornered Beast: When you are below 50% health, this ability helps you gain damage resistance. Guapo must restore 3,000 health in combat to unlock Cornered Beast.

When you are below 50% health, this ability helps you gain damage resistance. Guapo must restore 3,000 health in combat to unlock Cornered Beast. Reptile Metabolism: Guapo must eliminate 50 targets in order to unlock Reptile Metabolism. Thanks to reptile metabolism, Guapo can restore 90 percent of his health.

Chorizo

In Far Cry 6, Chorizo is an adorable puppy. He’ll become available as a reward for completing the Who’s A Boy side quest. His key ability is that he can distract the enemies with his adorable appearance, allowing you to exterminate them.

Chorizo also has a good sense of smell which helps him track resources. Chorizo has the following set of abilities that can be unlocked:

Bloodhound: It will assist Chorizo in tagging nearby supplies. However, to unlock this ability Chorizo must deceive 10 enemies.

It will assist Chorizo in tagging nearby supplies. However, to unlock this ability Chorizo must deceive 10 enemies. Yes, You Can: The second ability Chorizo possesses is Yes, You Can. It aids Chorizo to recover health. Chorizo can gain this ability after successfully tagging 36 loot containers.

The second ability Chorizo possesses is Yes, You Can. It aids Chorizo to recover health. Chorizo can gain this ability after successfully tagging 36 loot containers. Keen Senses: To obtain this ability, you must use Chorizo’s healing ability 50 times. Chorizo’s keen senses assist him in extracting resources from the ground every now and then.

Chicharron

Chicharron is a lethal rooster with a killer attitude. Despite his diminutive physique, Chicharron is one of the game’s most aggressive battle Amigos.

Completing the Man’s Best Enemy mission will allow you to add Chicharron to your amigos list. It has the following upgradable abilities:

Roid Rage: Roid Rage speeds up Chicharron’s attacks and inflicts double damage when his health falls below 70%. However, to unlock it Chicharron should first kill 12 enemies.

Roid Rage speeds up Chicharron’s attacks and inflicts double damage when his health falls below 70%. However, to unlock it Chicharron should first kill 12 enemies. Angrier Bird: Angrier Bird amplifies Chicharron’s leap strike and knocks opponents to the ground. Chicharron must first kill 24 enemies with Roid Rage in order to unlock it.

Angrier Bird amplifies Chicharron’s leap strike and knocks opponents to the ground. Chicharron must first kill 24 enemies with Roid Rage in order to unlock it. Chicken Feet: During Roid Rage, Chicharron can use the Chicken Feet ability to sneak past and avoid enemy attacks. To unlock it, simply use the Angrier Bird attack on 50 enemies.

Boom Boom

Boom Boom is a dog who is stuck inside a blue cargo container in the Valle De Oro region, west of Feroza. Simply open the container and release Boom Boom, this will instantly make him an Amigo. He can gather loot from dead opponents.

Boom Boom can be unlocked as a reward for finishing the Boom or Bust quest. He has the following set of abilities:

Pointer: All you have to do to get the pointer ability is loot 10 dead bodies. Pointer assists Boom Boom in detecting enemy animals and troops.

All you have to do to get the pointer ability is loot 10 dead bodies. Pointer assists Boom Boom in detecting enemy animals and troops. Tracking Expert: It broadens Boom Boom’s range for animal tracking. To unlock Tracking Expert, Boom Boom must tag 24 animals.

It broadens Boom Boom’s range for animal tracking. To unlock Tracking Expert, Boom Boom must tag 24 animals. Thick Coat: Boom Boom’s maximum health will be increased by Thick Coat. However, to do so, you must first tag 50 enemies.

Oluso

Oluso’s main ability is Shadow Striker, which lets him kill enemies in the shadows while they are unaware.

To unlock Oluso, you must finish three treasure hunts: one in Madrugada, one in Valle De Oro, and one in El Este. All of these treasure hunts are a part of the quest Triada Blessings.

Oluso has the following set of abilities

Mimo Abosi’s Luck: Oluso has a greater chance of accomplishing sneaky takedowns during battles thanks to Mimo Abosi’s Luck. However, Oluso must kill 12 opponents in a Restricted Area to activate Mimo Abosi’s Luck.

Oluso has a greater chance of accomplishing sneaky takedowns during battles thanks to Mimo Abosi’s Luck. However, Oluso must kill 12 opponents in a Restricted Area to activate Mimo Abosi’s Luck. Rage of Ida: On successful Oluso takedowns, Ida’s rage will force the neighboring opponents to flee. Rage of Ida requires 24 Oluso takedowns to unlock.

On successful Oluso takedowns, Ida’s rage will force the neighboring opponents to flee. Rage of Ida requires 24 Oluso takedowns to unlock. Mist of Oku: When Oluso’s health drops below 50%, mist of Oku will surround him. It makes him resistant to damage and difficult to detect. To unlock it, Oluso must instill fear in 50 enemies.

K-9000

K-9000 is a dog with Iron Skin. This Iron Skin offers him tolerance to fire, poison and reduces the amount of damage suffered from opposing bullets.

Unlike the other amigos, K-9000 can only be unlocked if you have Blood Dragon Pack which is a part of Far Cry 6 Season Pass.

K-9000 has the following set of abilities

Enhance: If K-9000 receives 100 damage from enemies, the Enhance ability becomes available. K-9000 can tag Turrets, Security Cameras, Tripwires, and Alarms thanks to Enhance.

If K-9000 receives 100 damage from enemies, the Enhance ability becomes available. K-9000 can tag Turrets, Security Cameras, Tripwires, and Alarms thanks to Enhance. Enhance!!!: To obtain Enhance!!!, you must first tag 24 security systems using K-9000. If Enhance!!! is enabled, the damage done to a tagged enemy is considerably increased.

To obtain Enhance!!!, you must first tag 24 security systems using K-9000. If Enhance!!! is enabled, the damage done to a tagged enemy is considerably increased. Termination Protocol: K-9000 self-destructs upon death, dealing damage to all nearby opponents. K-9000 must defeat 50 marked enemies in order to unleash Termination Protocol.

Champagne

Champagne can only be obtained by purchasing the VICE Pack DLC, which is included with the purchase of Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition. Champagne’s goto ability is the Status Symbol, which helps her to collect more money from dead enemies’ bodies.

Champagne comes with the following set of abilities