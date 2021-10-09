Far Cry offers a variety of weapons and methods through which players can tackle combat. It’s not always however going to be guns blazing glory. Hence Far Cry 6 introduces 4 different kinds of bows for players to find and equip throughout their adventures. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Get All Bow Types in Far Cry 6.

How to Get All Bow Types in Far Cry 6

Bows are pretty useful for silent takedowns of your opponents. There are 4 different bows that can be acquired by the player. We have the standard bows; the Recurve Bow and the Compound Bow. And then we have the special unique bows with rare appearances and added perks to them.

Keep in mind, that getting most of these bows requires an upgrade to your camps one way or the other. And for that, you’re going to need to make sure you’ve accumulated resources for yourself.

If you’ve been specific about looting every chest you find, then you should be all good. However, if you’re falling short, you might want to consider keeping Chorizo by your side to find as much loot as you can.

Recurve Bow

To get this bow you must build the Guerilla Garrison at any Guerilla Camp. To do this, simply use the construction table at the selected Guerilla camp.

You just need to hand over the required resources for the construction to complete. After you have done this, you can buy several basic weapons including the bow.

Compound Bow

This bow is basically the upgraded version of the Recurve bow. In order to unlock this, just upgrade the garrison to level 2. However, you will need a bit of resources to level the building up.

Essentially you’ll need lots of Gasolina and Metal. Looting military camps could be very fruitful. After the upgrade, the bow will be available for purchase.

El Capirote

A unique version of the recurve bow, this bow comes with a scope and a few mods already installed. It also does more damage to animals. Building a Hunter’s Lodge at any of the Gorilla Camps will unlock the weapon for you.

Bullseye

In the jungles near Lapida Mogote, you can find the unique version of the Compound Bow. It can be found in El Este, which is southwest of El Tigre’s picture. Once in the area, it is stashed inside a Yara Contraband chest.