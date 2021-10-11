Is Anti-Air Artillery ruining your flying experience in Far Cry 6? In this guide, we’ll show you how to Destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6. We will discuss the right weapons and tricks for the job. And soon your time flying around in the game will forever be Turbulence free.

How to Destroy Anti-Aircraft Cannons in Far Cry 6

The simplest answer to this question is, ‘explosives’. A grenade will do, so will weapons that have explosive rounds. This may prove troublesome for new players.

Because both of these things are pretty hard to come by at the beginning of the game. Since gunfire or any other weapons won’t do you any good, you will have to look into alternatives.

When you’re done and dusted, don’t forget about the Depleted Uranium; I know I often did.

You can choose to destroy the Anti-Aircraft Artillery in FC6 using any of the means mentioned below:

Tanks Work Well

Most of Anton’s military vehicles are equipped with an insane amount of firepower that you can use. You can go ahead and capture any military vehicle like a tank or a plane and take it right up to the Anti-Aircraft gun.

Explosive Barrels

There are other ways you can destroy these anti-aircraft cannons. Look for explosive barrels around the area. Stack them up against the turret and shoot them from a safe distance. The resulting explosion will destroy the cannon.

Blow up a Car!

If you can’t find any barrels, well the cannon may be immune to gunfire but a car isn’t. You can always drive a car up to the cannon. Shooting at it until the car explodes also takes out the cannon if the car is parked properly against it.

Rocket Launchers

Some military camps may have rocket launchers, use them to take the cannons out. Machine Gun fire won’t work, because they are immune to bullet damage of any sort.

RPG

If you happened to have pre-ordered the game, you’ll get an RPG after you complete the prologue of the game.

As co-op unlocks for you, so will a bunch of weapons; and in these, you’ll get an RPG that you can switch for some immense destructive power. Fire away!

In the later part of the game try to always be prepared by having grenades or dynamite with you always.