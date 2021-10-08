Considering the game takes place in a nuclear-armed Yara, there are a lot of Depleted Uranium stashes scattered around the map that you can scavenge to get resources for upgrades. In this guide, we will show you how to get Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6 and upgrade yourself.

How to Get Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6

Far Cry series has always featured progression mechanics for the protagonist where players can craft and upgrade weapons as they progress. In Far Cry 6, one such progression mechanic comes in the form of Supremo Backpacks. To upgrade or acquire supremo backpacks, you need Depleted Uranium.

Depleted Uranium is a difficult-to-find upgrade material in Far Cry 6. Depleted Uranium is needed for unlocking new Supremos and Resolver Weapons at Juan’s Office on Libertad Island.

To find Depleted Uranium, you can look around Anti-Aircraft Cannons. These are scattered across Yara and you can destroy these to get Depleted Uranium. They also shoot at you if you are flying in Yara, so this is another reason for destroying them.

Whenever you get to an Anti-Aircraft site, look out for large metal crates with yellow radioactive symbols on them. These crates are mostly inside a tent on the site. The crates are marked on the minimap so they can be spotted easily.

It’s recommended you kill all the enemies before you get the uranium so you don’t have to destroy the crate to get the uranium. Once you have the Uranium, you can go to Juan or any of the weapons dealer to upgrade your weapons.