Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs, Secrets, And References Guide

Easter Eggs have long been a part of games, and Far Cry 5 is no different! The Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs and Secrets are quite a lot in number and many of them are quite interesting to see. However, as is the case with all Easter Eggs, they are quite hard to find and you will need this Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs, References, and Secrets Guide.

Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs

Our Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs and Secrets Guide will relay to you every Easter Egg that we currently know about in Far Cry 5. We will tell you what the Easter Egg actually is and what you need to do to access it.

How to Find Easter Eggs

There are many Easter Eggs. Some of the Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs include hidden locations while the others are as elaborate as giving you the chance to end the game before it has even begun. Let’s go ahead and take a look at all of the Easter Eggs that actually matter, and what they actually are.

These are in no particular order and we will continue to add into them as soon as we discover newer ones. Here are all the Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs that we know of!

Blood Dragon Reference

Blood Dragon was a fun spinoff of the Far Cry series. There is a reference to the game if you go east of the Hope County Jail in the Henbane River. You can find Guy Marvel yelling at his employees and if you help him, you will get a nice outfit. If you decide to help him, you will have to do some fun missions which are quite reminiscent of Blood Dragon and you will get to hear Guy Marvel make fun of the critics of Far Cry.

The Secret Ending

People probably know this one! At the start when you are tasked with arresting Joseph Seed, you can simply refuse to arrest him and there will be no trouble with him. The game will have a peaceful ending right there and then. You can check out our Endings Guide by heading over to the link!

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Tribute to Ray Bradbury

The now late author Ray Bradbury who wrote Fahrenheit 451 has homage paid to him by the developers. The Bradbury Farm can be visited if you do a side mission in Holland Valley.

The Vaas Bobblehead

Vaas from Far Cry 3 also has a reference in Far Cry 5. When you are selecting a car from your garage, you can equip the Vaas Bobblehead on your dashboard.

In order to do this, all you need to do is to right-click the car to customize it. Once you are there, equip the ‘Hawaiian Bobblehead’ and there you have it, you can now look at a creepy guy as you drive.

References to Earlier Far Cry Games

You can find Hurk from Far Cry 3 in the Whitetail Mountains. Look for boxes which have references to his stuff. A book about Malaria can be found on the floor of Henbane River Prison, which is a clear reference to Far Cry 2. You can also find various different books with references to earlier Far Cry games in the world.

PUBG and the Alex Jones’ Reference

Yes, you read that right! You can find the bulletproof frying pan near the Raptor Peak. If you head to the southern edge of the world, you can find a note which is a reference to the talk show host Alex Jones. The note suggests how the bliss in the water is making the animals gay.

Outfits References

There are many outfits which reference the previous Far Cry games and other Ubisoft games. The requirements to unlock them are visible to everyone in the game, so take a look and start fulfilling them.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Easter Eggs and Secrets Guide for now. Let us know if you have something to add using the comments section below!