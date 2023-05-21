Fallout Shelter Guide – Tips, Tricks and Strategy To Get Started

Fallout Shelter is kind of an underground city builder from Bethesda Softworks. It tasks you to manage one of the underground vaults from Fallout. You need to keep your citizens alive, keep them well fed, meet their need, and manage resources.

This guide serve as a compendium of various tips and tricks related to Fallout Shelter:

Time Lapse Trick

Building in the game has real time duration. And although the duration is not long for most of the time, you can still bypass it by changing your device’s clock and calendar. This trick comes in handy for Stimpaks and Radaways.

Take it Slow

There is no need to invite everyone inside the vault as soon as they appear on your doorstep. Doing so will make all your residents unhappy due to a lack of food and water which is not something you want.

Ideally, you should let them sit outside as long as possible and seize the opportunity to analyze their talents before inviting them in waves. Dwellers outside does not require food or water and are never unhappy while camping outside the vault.

Acquiring Lunchboxes and Gathering Resources

You can earn free Lunchboxes after completing various quests available. However, it is better not to use them right away and waiting until you are in dire need of them.

You can also send one or more of your residents out in the wastelands to earn rewards, but know that it involves a risk and can have them killed. Always have them well-equipped and continue to monitor their progress!

As a last resort, you can always delete your current vault and start anew.

Shunning the Dwellers

Currently, there is no legitimate method to expel Dwellers from your community, but there is a simple workaround. In order to shun a Dweller, expel everyone from a room with the exception of the Dweller you wish to throw out and then rush.

After a short while, their HP will start declining due to fight with Radaroaches or other dangers. Once their HP drops to zero, let them die and you will have one less Dweller to worry about.

Assigning Dwellers based on Stats

After tapping on Dwellers, you will notice a stat bar on top of their head: S is strength, E is endurance, P is perception, C is Charisma, I is Intelligence, L is Luck, and A is agility.

It is recommended to assign room based on these stats: for instance, S-based Dwellers should be inside Power Generator, A-based should be inside the Diner, etc.

Producing Babies

It takes around 4-5 real time hours for a baby to be born after a Dweller becomes heavy with a child. You can wait for the Time Lapse trick above or wait to have a baby, but be sure that you do not receive more Dwellers until you produce a baby.

Lastly, do note that you can also have multiple babies from multiple Dwellers at the same time, but this also means more resource consumption.

Maintaining Vault’s Defenses

At the beginning of the game, you do not have to worry about the vault door’s health. But a little down the road, you will probably get attacked and will have to upgrade your vault’s defenses to keep your resources from being stolen.

Making your vault spacious is another important task. It is recommended to expel rocks in the lower areas to gain access to more rooms and build elevators to receive access to another row of rooms.

Lastly, it is also a good idea to equip your most vulnerable rooms such as the Living Quarters and Diner with weapons to fend off the Raiders.

Selling Old Equipment

Do note that you can also sell your old pieces of equipment. In order to do so, simply tap the storage icon inside the menu and tap the items you wish to sell.

Connecting and Upgrading

You can connect up to three same rooms together to boost their stats and decrease the overall upgrade cost. In addition to this, it also increases the rooms’ efficiency. Simply place the same rooms adjacent to one another to start!

Using the Radio to Call in Survivors

Needless to say, but whenever you need new survivors, head over to the Radio Room and broadcast for new survivors – which will make your Dwellers happier.

Don’t forget to share your own tips and tricks with us in the Comments Section below.