Fallout New Vegas Snow Globes Location Guide

Mr. House in Fallout New Vegas, the leader of the New Vegas strip has a hobby of collecting the snow globes and will pay handsomely for any that you can find. You can refer to Fallout New Vegas Collectibles Guide, for all the locations of the snow globes in game.

Mr. Charleston

Location. You will find it in Jacobstown in Northwest Mountains. In the large reception area of the lobby of the lodge, there is a large desk, near the terminals, you can find this snow globe on it.

Mormon Fort

Location. You will find it in New Vegas Conurbation Interiors in the Freeside in Old Mormon Fort. Go inside the tower where Julia Farkas has her office, you will find a wooden bookcase in there. The snow globe is on the top of that wooden bookcase.

Test Site

Location. You will find it in the New Vegas Strip in Lucky 38 Casino. Go to cocktail lounge, and look for it in the opposite side of the entrance, behind the cash register against the central curved sideboard.

The Strip

Location. You will find it in the New Vegas Strip in Vault 21. Go inside Sara’s locked bedroom, and it is placed circular table between two beds.

Nellis AFB

Location. You will find it in Northeast Territories, in Nellis Air Force Base. Go inside Pete’s curved roof small house, and you will find it over the corner table just under the wall painting.

Hoover Dam

Location. You will find it in Northeast Territories in Hoover Dam. Go inside visitor’s center, and you will see two large desks near the terminal, snow globe on one of these curved desks.

Goodsprings

Location. You will find it in Southwest Desert in Goodsprings Cemetry. Near the waterfall, there is a rectangular gravestone, you will find this snow globe at its foot.

