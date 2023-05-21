Fallout New Vegas Repairer Location Guide

Yes, you can repair your stuff yourself in Fallout New Vegas, but if you can’t do that, you can get the job done by referring to these people.

Fallout New Vegas Repairers

Calamity

Location. You will find Calamity in Northwest Mountains in Jacobstown, his skill level is 60.

Mick

Location. You will find Mick in New Vegas Conurbation Interiors in Mick & Ralph’s, his skill level is 75.

Paladin Sato

Location. You will find Paladin Sato in Northeast Territories of Mojave Wasteland in Brotherhood of Steel Safehouse, his skill level is 100.

Dale Barton

Location. You will find Dale Barton in Northeast Territories of Mojave Wasteland in The Fort, his skill level is 30.

Major Knight

Location. You will find Major Knight in Southeast Desert of Mojave Wasteland in Mojave Outpost, his skill level is 100.

Samuel Kerr

Location. You will find Samuel Kerr in Central Mountains of Mojave Wasteland in 188 Trading Post, his skill level is 40.

Raul Tajeda

Location. You will find Raul Tajeda in Central Mountains of Mojave Wasteland in Black Mountain, his skill level is 100.

Knight Torres

Location. You will find Knight Torres in Central Mountains of Mojave Wasteland in Hidden Valley, his skill level is 100.

Old Lady Gibson

Location. You will find Old Lady Gibson in Central Mountains of Mojave Wasteland in Gibson Scrap Yard, his skill level is 65.

