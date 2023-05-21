Fallout New Vegas Doctors and Vendors Location Guide

You can find these vendors and doctors in different locations through Fallout New Vegas, total of 31, with brief locations below.

Fallout New Vegas Doctors and Vendors

1. Doctor Luria

Location. You will find Doctor Luria in Northwest Mountains in Follower’s Safehouse.

2. Jack

Location. You will find Jack in Northwest Mountains in Red Rock Drug Lab.

3. Doctor Usanagi

Location. You will find Doctor Usanagi in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in New Vegas Medical Clinic.

4. Doctor Kemp

Location. You will find Doctor Kemp in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Camp McCarran.

5. Corporal Williams Farber

Location. You will find Corporal Williams Farber in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Camp McCarran.

6. Bert Gunnarson

Location. You will find Bert Gunnarson in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Aerotech Office Park.

7. Julia Ferkas

Location. You will find Julia Ferkas in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Freeside’s North Gate.

8. Genaro’s Fodder

Location. You will find Genaro’s Fodder in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Freeside’s North Gate.

9. Tapper

Location. You will find Tapper in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Freeside’s North Gate Freeside’s North Gate.

10. Dixon

Location. You will find Dixon in New Vegas Conurbation (Exterior Zones) in Freeside’s East Gate.

11. Brimstone Bartender

Location. You will find Dixon in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Gomorrah.

12. Zoara Club Bartender

Location. You will find Zoara Club Bartender in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Gomorrah.

13. Lower Brimstone Bartender

Location. You will find Lower Brimstone Bartender in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Gomorrah.

14. Restaurant Bartender

Location.You will find Restaurant Bartender in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in The Tops Casino.

15. Aces Theater Bartender

Location. You will find Aces Theater Bartender in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in The Tops Casino.

16. Top Shelf Bartender

Location. You will find Top Shelf Bartender in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Ultra Luxe Casino.

17. Gourmand Food Supplier

Location. You will find Gourmand Food Supplier in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Ultra Luxe Casino.

18. Street Vendor

Location. You will find Street Vendor in New Vegas Strip (New Vegas Conurbation Interiors) in Ultra Luxe Casino.

19. Doctor Angry II

Location. You will find Doctor Angry II in Northeast Territories in Nellis Air Force Base.

20. Boomer Chef

Location.You will find Boomer Chef in Northeast Territories in Nellis Hangars.

21. Lieutenant Markland

Location. You will find Lieutenant Markland in Northeast Territories in Bitter Springs.

22. Doctor Alvarez

Location. You will find Doctor Alvarez in Northeast Territories in Follower’s Outpost.

23. Doc Sawbones

Location. You will find Doctor Alvarez in Northeast Territories in Camp Golf.

24. Siri

Location. You will find Siri in Northeast Territories in The Fort.

25. Ike

Location. You will find Ike in Northeast Territories in Boulder City.

26. Trudy

Location. You will find Trudy in Southwest Desert in Goodsprings.

27. Doctor Mitchell

Location. You will find Doctor Mitchell in Southwest Desert in Goodsprings.

28. Jas Wilkins

Location. You will find Jas Wilkins in Southwest Desert in Sloan.

29. Senior Scribe Schuler

Location. You will find Senior Scribe Schuler in Central Mountains in Hidden Valley.

30. Doctor Adda Straus

Location. You will find Doctor Adda Straus in Central Mountains in Novac.

31. Doctor Richards

Location. You will find Doctor Richards in East Cliff and South Rad Zone in Camp Forlorn Hope.

