Fallout 76 Wastelanders The Elusive Crane Walkthrough

Fallout 76’s ‘Wastelanders’ DLC is here and has brought new story missions. One mission is ‘The Elusive Crane’ in which you will work with Duchess to find Crane’s treasure. In this guide, we will explain the complete Fallout 76 Wastelanders The Elusive Crane mission.

This mission becomes available after you setup the ‘Strengths in Numbers’ mission. The duchess will lead you to a locked door. Follow her upstairs and inside the door.

Crane will be tied up in the room. Duchess will ask you to give him a nudge to wake him up. Wake him up to start a dialogue sequence between Solomon, Crane and the Duchess.

You will interrogate Crane to learn more about the location of his treasure.

After the dialogue ends, you will be able to decide Crane’s fate. You can either let him go, kill him yourself, or let Solomon kill him.

Choosing any of the option will result in his death anyway. After Crane is dead, loot his body to get a map and a keycard.

After obtaining these items, you will have to make your way to Gauley Mine. Go inside the mine and follow the train tracks until you meet Solomon.

With him, head down the stone tunnel to reach the mechanical room. Inside the room, there is a hole on the floor. Look for a cage here. It will require a code to unlock. The code is 071900 (from the map).

Head inside the cage and use the keycard on the locked red door to reach the ROBCO AUTO-CACHE #001. Here, use the keycard again to enter the office.

Inside the office, move through to reach the control room. Hack the terminal in the control room to register your pip-boy. Then go down to the cache door to open it.

Head inside up to the podium and look for a token. You can use this token to obtain one of the following weapons from the Auto-Cache machines:

Energy Weapon

Shotgun

Rifle

Pistol

Unarmed

Two-Handed Melee Weapon

One-Handed Melee Weapon

Obtain the weapon and then return back to Duchess who’ll be waiting at the Wayward. If you made a deal to share the treasure with bandits, they’ll be waiting for you at the Wayward.

You can choose to share the loot or kill them. After that is done, talk to the Duchess to finish the mission