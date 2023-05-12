In this Fallout 76 Wastelanders Plans locations guide, we have listed down all the plans, what they do and where to find them in the latest Wastelanders DLC for FO76.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Plans Locations

Wastelanders is the third major DLC update for Fallout 76. It has brought loads of new content, characters and collectibles.

One of these collectibles are Plans that you can use to craft various items and we have all their locations in this Fallout 76 Wastelanders guide.

Plans let you craft a variety of useful items, be it ammo, weapons or addons for your C.A.M.P., plans in Fallout 76 Wastelanders allow you get things that will kit the character of your dreams.

Bow

Use: Can now craft a bow at workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Base by Sunny

Sold at The Crater by Ae-Ri

Obtained by completing The Elusive Crane as a quest reward.

Bow cryo arrows

Use: Craft cyro arrow for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow explosive arrows

Use: Craft explosive arrow for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow flaming arrows

Use: Craft flaming arrow for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow glow sights

Use: Craft glow sight mod for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow plasma arrows

Use: Craft plasma arrows for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow poison arrows

Use: Craft poison arrows for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Bow ultracite arrows

Use: Craft ultracite arrows for bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.

Compound bow

Use: Craft Compound bow at the workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Base by Sunny.

Sold at The Crater by Ae-Ri.

Compound bow cryo arrows

Use: Craft cryo arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow explosive arrows

Use: Craft explosive arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow flaming arrows

Use: Craft flaming arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow glow sights

Use: Craft glow sight for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow plasma arrows

Use: Craft plasma arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow poisoned arrows

Use: Craft poisoned arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Compound bow ultracite arrows

Use: Craft ultracite arrows for Compound bow.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.

Cryo crossbow frame

Use: Craft cryo frame for crossbow at weapons workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Explosive crossbow frame

Use: Craft explosive frame for crossbow at weapons workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Heated crossbow frame

Use: Craft heated frame for crossbow at workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Plasma crossbow frame

Use: Craft plasma frame for crossbow at workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Poisoned crossbow frame

Use: Craft poisoned frame for crossbow at workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.

Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.

Beer steins display case

Use: Craft beer steins display case at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Received for completing seasonal event ‘Fasnacht Day’ or ‘Grahm’s Meat-Cook’ public event.

Blue Ridge Caravan backpack

Use: Craft blue ridge backpack at armor workbench.

Locations:

Received from Blue Ridge Caravan Company faction.

Blue Ridge Caravan flag

Use: Craft blue ridge caravan flag at a workbench.

Locations:

Received from Blue Ridge Caravan Company faction.

Fasnacht balloons 02

Use: Craft two different types of balloons at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht branch garland 02

Use: Craft two different types of garland at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht confetti pile 02

Use: Craft two different types of confetti at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

3.45 % Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht flag pole 02

Use: Craft two different types of flag poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht hanging ribbons 02

Use: Craft two different types of hanging ribbons at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht hanging snowflakes 02

Use: Craft two different types of snowflakes at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht Helvetia garland 02

Use: Craft two different types of Helvetia garlands at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht mounted flag 02

Use: Craft two different types of flag poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht mounted ribbons 02

Use: Craft two different types of mounted ribbons at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht party streamers 02

Use: Craft two different types of party streamers at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht pole lantern 02

Use: Craft two different types of pole lanterns at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht souvenir beer stein

Use: Craft two Souvneir beer stein at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Fasnacht ribbons pole 02

Use: Craft two different types of ribbon poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Megasloth pelt rug

Use: Craft megasloth pelt rug at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.

Mounted scorchbeast queen

Use: Craft mounted scorchbeast queen at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

20% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Scorched Earth’ event.

Radioactive barrel

Use: Craft radioactive barrel at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

May be received as reward for completing ‘Radiation Rumble’.

Crane treasure hunting sign

Use: Craft crane treasure hunting sign at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Given to the player during ‘Hunter for Hire’ by the duchess.

Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VII paint

Use: Craft Pip-Boy 2000 MK VII paint mod at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

‘Trade Secrets’ quest reward.

Mounted scorchbeast

Use: Craft mounted Mounted scorchbeast at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event.

Circus cage trailer

Use: Craft circus cage trailer and door at workshop or C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Insurgent hat

Use: Craft insurgent hat at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Marine armor helmet

Use: Craft marine armor helmet at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Radstag hunting knife

Use: Craft radstag knife at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Safari Crocolossus backpack

Use: Craft safari backpack at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Sitting gorilla

Use: Use: Craft Sitting gorilla decoration at any workshop.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event. Also, Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’ and can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Standing gorilla

Use: Use: Craft Standing gorilla decoration at any workshop.

Locations:

Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event. Also, Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’ and can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Treasure hunter outfit

Use: Craft Treasure hunter outfit at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

Treasure hunter outfit hat

Use: Craft Treasure hunter hat at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.

ArmCo ammunition construction appliance

Use: Craft ArmCo appliance.

Locations:

Can be purchased for 750 gold from raider vendor or Mortimer. Only possible when maximum raider reputation is achieved.

Cattle prod

Use: Craft cattle prod at any weapons workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 250 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Chemist’s backpack mod

Use: Craft mod for backpack at any armor workbench.

Locations:

For 350 gold bullion, it can be purchased from Mortimer in the Crater Center

Chinese stealth armor

Use: Craft Chinese stealth armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

By completing the Invisible Links Questline while holding Mochou alive, this plan can be obtained.. Also, the plan can be purchased from Samuel for 4000 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Chinese stealth helmet

Use: Craft Chinese stealth helmet at any armor workbench.

Locations:

By completing the Invisible Links Questline while holding Mochou alive, this plan can be obtained.. Also, the plan can be purchased from Samuel for 4000 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Dynamite

Use: Craft dynamite at tinker’s workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 100 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Dynamite bundle

Use: Craft dynamite bundles at tinker’s workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 200 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Farmable dirt tiles

Use: Craft farmable dirt tiles at C.A.M.P.

Locations:

Can be bought from Samuel at Foundation for 500 gold.

Flare

Use: Craft flares at tinker’s workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 50 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Floater flamer grenade

Use: Craft Floater flamer grenade at weapon workbenchs.

Locations:

Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.

Floater freezer grenade

Use: Craft Floater freezer grenade at weapon workbenchs.

Locations:

Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.

Floater gnasher grenade

Use: Craft Floater gnasher grenade at weapon workbenchs.

Locations:

Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.

Gauntlet

Use: Craft Gauntlets at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 50 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Gauntlet shock pads

Use: Craft Gauntlet shock pads at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel.

Gauss minigun

Use: Craft Gauss minigun at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 750 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Gauss minigun gunner sights

Use: Craft Gauss minigun sight at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 50 gold.

Gauss minigun penta barrel

Use: Craft Gauss minigun penta barrel at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 150 gold.

Gauss minigun prime capacitor

Use: Craft Gauss minigun prime capacitor at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 200 gold.

Gauss minigun Tesla dynamo

Use: Craft Gauss minigun tesla dynamo at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 100 gold.

Gauss minigun Tesla capacitor

Use: Craft Gauss minigun tesla capacitor at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 100 gold.

Gauss minigun triple barrel

Use: Craft Gauss minigun triple barrel at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Mortimer for 150 gold.

Gauss pistol

Use: Craft Gauss pistol at any weapon workbench

Locations:

After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Regs for 250 gold.

Gauss pistol aligned short barrel

Use: Craft Gauss pistol short barrel at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 150 gold.

Gauss pistol drum magazine

Use: Craft Gauss pistol drum mag at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 100 gold.

Gauss pistol glow sights

Use: Craft Gauss pistol glow sight at any weapon workbench

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 150 gold.

Gauss pistol hardened receiver

Use: Craft Gauss pistol hardened receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 200 gold.

Gauss pistol refined receiver

Use: Craft Gauss pistol refined receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 200 gold.

Gauss pistol reflex sight

Use: Craft Gauss pistol reflex sight at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 50 gold.

Gauss pistol suppressed barrel

Use: Craft Gauss pistol suppressed barrel at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 150 gold.

Gauss pistol vicious receiver

Use: Craft Gauss pistol vicious receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 200 gold.

Gauss shotgun

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Samuel for 500 gold.

Gauss shotgun aligned stock

Use: Craft Gauntlet shotgun aligned stock at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.

Gauss shotgun extended barrel

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun extended barrel at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 150 gold.

Gauss shotgun extended magazine

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun extended mag at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.

Gauss shotgun forceful stock

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun forceful stock at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.

Gauss shotgun hardened receiver

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun hardened receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.

Gauss shotgun perforating magazine

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun perforating mag at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.

Gauss shotgun precise stock

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun precise stock at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.

Gauss shotgun refined receiver

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun refined receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.

Gauss shotgun shielded barrel

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun shielded barrel at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 150 gold.

Gauss shotgun short scope

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun short scope at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 50 gold.

Gauss shotgun vicious receiver

Use: Craft Gauss shotgun vicious receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.

Grocer’s backpack mod

Use: Craft Grocer’s backpack mod at any workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Samuel for 350 gold.

Plasma caster

Use: Craft Plasma caster at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Regs for 750 gold.

Plasma caster aligned sniper barrel

Use: Craft Plasma caster aligned sniper barrel at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 150 gold.

Plasma caster calibrated capacitor

Use: Craft Plasma caster calibrated capacitor at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.

Plasma caster pulse capacitor

Use: Craft Plasma caster pulse capacitor at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.

Plasma caster true capacitor

Use: Craft Plasma caster true capacitor at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.

Plasma caster true long barrel

Use: Craft Plasma caster true long barrel at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 150 gold.

Prime Gauss pistol receiver

Use: Craft Prime Gauss pistol receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 150 gold.

Prime Gauss shotgun receiver

Use: Craft Prime Gauss shotgun receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 200 gold.

Prime plasma caster capacitor

Use: Craft Prime plasma caster capacitor at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 150 gold at Vault 79.

Prime plasma caster receiver

Use: Craft Prime Plasma caster receiver at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs at Vault 79.

Secret Service aerodynamic armor arms

Use: Craft aerodynamic arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service asbestos lined armor torso

Use: Craft asbestos lined torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service BioCommMesh armor torso

Use: Craft BioCommMesh armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service braced armor arms

Use: Craft braced arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service brawling armor arms

Use: Craft brawling armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service buttressed armor arms

Use: Craft buttressed armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.

Secret Service buttressed armor legs

Use: Craft buttressed armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.

Secret Service buttressed armor torso

Use: Craft buttressed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.

Secret Service chest piece

Use: Craft Secret service armor chest piece at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 1250 gold.

Secret Service cushioned armor legs

Use: Craft cushioned armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service custom fitted armor legs

Use: Craft custom fitted armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service deep pocketed armor torso

Use: Craft deep pocketed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service dense armor torso

Use: Craft dense armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service hardened armor arms

Use: Craft hardened armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service hardened armor legs

Use: Craft hardened armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service hardened armor torso

Use: Craft hardened armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service helmet

Use: Craft Helmet for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 1250 gold.

Secret Service jet pack armor

Use: Craft jet pack armor for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 2000 gold.

Secret Service lead lined armor torso

Use: Craft lead lined torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service left arm

Use: Craft secret service left arm for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 750 gold.

Secret Service left leg

Use: Craft left leg for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 750 gold.

Secret Service lighter build armor torso

Use: Craft lighter build torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service padded armor torso

Use: Craft padded armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service pneumatic armor torso

Use: Craft pneumatic armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service pocketed armor torso

Use: Craft pocketed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service right arm

Use: Craft right arm for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 750 gold.

Secret Service right leg

Use: Craft right leg for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 750 gold.

Secret Service sleek armor legs

Use: Craft sleek armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service tempered armor arms

Use: Craft tempered armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service tempered armor legs

Use: Craft tempered armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service tempered armor torso

Use: Craft tempered armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service ultra-light build armor torso

Use: Craft ultra-light armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service uniform (underarmor)

Use: Craft Underarmor for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold at Vault 79.

Secret Service weighted armor arms

Use: Craft weighted arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 500 gold.

Secret Service welded armor arms

Use: Craft welded arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Secret Service welded armor torso

Use: Craft welded torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 250 gold.

Turbo-Fert fertilizer

Use: Craft Turbo-fert fertilizer at tinker’s workbench.

Locations:

Purchaseable from Samuel for 750 gold.

Vault 94 scout armor mask

Use: Craft Vault 94 Scout armor mask at any armor workbench.

Locations:

Sold by Regs for 1650 gold.

Water well

Use: Craft water well at your C.A.M.P, for clean drinking water.

Locations:

The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 750 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.

Auto axe

Use: Craft auto axe at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Cannot be acquired in-game.

Auto axe burning mod

Use: Craft burning mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Auto axe electrified mod

Use: Craft electrified mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Auto axe poisoned mod

Use: Craft poisoned mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Auto axe turbo mod

Use: Craft turbo mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Bow firework arrows

Use: Craft firework arrows for the bow at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Compound bow firework arrows

Use: Craft firework arrows for the Compound bow at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Dynamite spear

Use: Craft Dynamite spear at any weapon workbench.

Locations:

Unknown.

Emergency kit

Use: Craft emergency kit at any workshop.

Locations:

Unknown.

Firework crossbow frame

Use: N/A

Locations: N/A

Flashbang

Use: N/A

Locations: N/A

Guard’s restock kit

Use: N/A

Locations: N/A

Meat pile

Use: Craft meat pile at C.A.M.P or workshop.

Locations:

Possible reward for completing quest ‘A Colossal Problem’.

Safari gorilla backpack

Use: N/A

Locations: N/A

Soundmaker

Use: N/A

Locations: N/A