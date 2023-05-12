In this Fallout 76 Wastelanders Plans locations guide, we have listed down all the plans, what they do and where to find them in the latest Wastelanders DLC for FO76.
Fallout 76 Wastelanders Plans Locations
Wastelanders is the third major DLC update for Fallout 76. It has brought loads of new content, characters and collectibles.
One of these collectibles are Plans that you can use to craft various items and we have all their locations in this Fallout 76 Wastelanders guide.
Plans let you craft a variety of useful items, be it ammo, weapons or addons for your C.A.M.P., plans in Fallout 76 Wastelanders allow you get things that will kit the character of your dreams.
Bow
Use: Can now craft a bow at workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Base by Sunny
Sold at The Crater by Ae-Ri
Obtained by completing The Elusive Crane as a quest reward.
Bow cryo arrows
Use: Craft cyro arrow for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow explosive arrows
Use: Craft explosive arrow for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow flaming arrows
Use: Craft flaming arrow for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow glow sights
Use: Craft glow sight mod for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow plasma arrows
Use: Craft plasma arrows for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow poison arrows
Use: Craft poison arrows for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Bow ultracite arrows
Use: Craft ultracite arrows for bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about.
Compound bow
Use: Craft Compound bow at the workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Base by Sunny.
Sold at The Crater by Ae-Ri.
Compound bow cryo arrows
Use: Craft cryo arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow explosive arrows
Use: Craft explosive arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow flaming arrows
Use: Craft flaming arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow glow sights
Use: Craft glow sight for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow plasma arrows
Use: Craft plasma arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow poisoned arrows
Use: Craft poisoned arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Compound bow ultracite arrows
Use: Craft ultracite arrows for Compound bow.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Sold by scavenger traders or merchants roaming about. Character level 15 or more required.
Cryo crossbow frame
Use: Craft cryo frame for crossbow at weapons workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Explosive crossbow frame
Use: Craft explosive frame for crossbow at weapons workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Heated crossbow frame
Use: Craft heated frame for crossbow at workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Plasma crossbow frame
Use: Craft plasma frame for crossbow at workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Poisoned crossbow frame
Use: Craft poisoned frame for crossbow at workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Sunny at the Foundation.
Sold at the Crater by Ae-Ri.
Beer steins display case
Use: Craft beer steins display case at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Received for completing seasonal event ‘Fasnacht Day’ or ‘Grahm’s Meat-Cook’ public event.
Blue Ridge Caravan backpack
Use: Craft blue ridge backpack at armor workbench.
Locations:
Received from Blue Ridge Caravan Company faction.
Blue Ridge Caravan flag
Use: Craft blue ridge caravan flag at a workbench.
Locations:
Received from Blue Ridge Caravan Company faction.
Fasnacht balloons 02
Use: Craft two different types of balloons at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht branch garland 02
Use: Craft two different types of garland at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht confetti pile 02
Use: Craft two different types of confetti at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
3.45 % Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht flag pole 02
Use: Craft two different types of flag poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht hanging ribbons 02
Use: Craft two different types of hanging ribbons at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht hanging snowflakes 02
Use: Craft two different types of snowflakes at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht Helvetia garland 02
Use: Craft two different types of Helvetia garlands at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht mounted flag 02
Use: Craft two different types of flag poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht mounted ribbons 02
Use: Craft two different types of mounted ribbons at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht party streamers 02
Use: Craft two different types of party streamers at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht pole lantern 02
Use: Craft two different types of pole lanterns at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht souvenir beer stein
Use: Craft two Souvneir beer stein at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Fasnacht ribbons pole 02
Use: Craft two different types of ribbon poles at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Megasloth pelt rug
Use: Craft megasloth pelt rug at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
3.45% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Fasnacht Day’ event.
Mounted scorchbeast queen
Use: Craft mounted scorchbeast queen at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
20% Chance to receive as a drop by completing ‘Scorched Earth’ event.
Radioactive barrel
Use: Craft radioactive barrel at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
May be received as reward for completing ‘Radiation Rumble’.
Crane treasure hunting sign
Use: Craft crane treasure hunting sign at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Given to the player during ‘Hunter for Hire’ by the duchess.
Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VII paint
Use: Craft Pip-Boy 2000 MK VII paint mod at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
‘Trade Secrets’ quest reward.
Mounted scorchbeast
Use: Craft mounted Mounted scorchbeast at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event.
Circus cage trailer
Use: Craft circus cage trailer and door at workshop or C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Insurgent hat
Use: Craft insurgent hat at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Marine armor helmet
Use: Craft marine armor helmet at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Radstag hunting knife
Use: Craft radstag knife at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Safari Crocolossus backpack
Use: Craft safari backpack at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Sitting gorilla
Use: Use: Craft Sitting gorilla decoration at any workshop.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event. Also, Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’ and can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Standing gorilla
Use: Use: Craft Standing gorilla decoration at any workshop.
Locations:
Chance to receive as a reward during ‘Holiday Scorched’ event. Also, Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’ and can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Treasure hunter outfit
Use: Craft Treasure hunter outfit at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
Treasure hunter outfit hat
Use: Craft Treasure hunter hat at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Rare drop from ‘mole miner pails’. Also, can be crafted during seasonal treasure hunt.
ArmCo ammunition construction appliance
Use: Craft ArmCo appliance.
Locations:
Can be purchased for 750 gold from raider vendor or Mortimer. Only possible when maximum raider reputation is achieved.
Cattle prod
Use: Craft cattle prod at any weapons workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 250 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Chemist’s backpack mod
Use: Craft mod for backpack at any armor workbench.
Locations:
For 350 gold bullion, it can be purchased from Mortimer in the Crater Center
Chinese stealth armor
Use: Craft Chinese stealth armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
By completing the Invisible Links Questline while holding Mochou alive, this plan can be obtained.. Also, the plan can be purchased from Samuel for 4000 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Chinese stealth helmet
Use: Craft Chinese stealth helmet at any armor workbench.
Locations:
By completing the Invisible Links Questline while holding Mochou alive, this plan can be obtained.. Also, the plan can be purchased from Samuel for 4000 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Dynamite
Use: Craft dynamite at tinker’s workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 100 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Dynamite bundle
Use: Craft dynamite bundles at tinker’s workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 200 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Farmable dirt tiles
Use: Craft farmable dirt tiles at C.A.M.P.
Locations:
Can be bought from Samuel at Foundation for 500 gold.
Flare
Use: Craft flares at tinker’s workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 50 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Floater flamer grenade
Use: Craft Floater flamer grenade at weapon workbenchs.
Locations:
Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.
Floater freezer grenade
Use: Craft Floater freezer grenade at weapon workbenchs.
Locations:
Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.
Floater gnasher grenade
Use: Craft Floater gnasher grenade at weapon workbenchs.
Locations:
Can be bought from Mortimer at the Crater for 150 gold.
Gauntlet
Use: Craft Gauntlets at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 50 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Gauntlet shock pads
Use: Craft Gauntlet shock pads at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel.
Gauss minigun
Use: Craft Gauss minigun at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Mortimer for 750 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Gauss minigun gunner sights
Use: Craft Gauss minigun sight at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 50 gold.
Gauss minigun penta barrel
Use: Craft Gauss minigun penta barrel at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 150 gold.
Gauss minigun prime capacitor
Use: Craft Gauss minigun prime capacitor at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 200 gold.
Gauss minigun Tesla dynamo
Use: Craft Gauss minigun tesla dynamo at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 100 gold.
Gauss minigun Tesla capacitor
Use: Craft Gauss minigun tesla capacitor at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 100 gold.
Gauss minigun triple barrel
Use: Craft Gauss minigun triple barrel at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Mortimer for 150 gold.
Gauss pistol
Use: Craft Gauss pistol at any weapon workbench
Locations:
After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Regs for 250 gold.
Gauss pistol aligned short barrel
Use: Craft Gauss pistol short barrel at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 150 gold.
Gauss pistol drum magazine
Use: Craft Gauss pistol drum mag at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 100 gold.
Gauss pistol glow sights
Use: Craft Gauss pistol glow sight at any weapon workbench
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 150 gold.
Gauss pistol hardened receiver
Use: Craft Gauss pistol hardened receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 200 gold.
Gauss pistol refined receiver
Use: Craft Gauss pistol refined receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 200 gold.
Gauss pistol reflex sight
Use: Craft Gauss pistol reflex sight at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 50 gold.
Gauss pistol suppressed barrel
Use: Craft Gauss pistol suppressed barrel at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 150 gold.
Gauss pistol vicious receiver
Use: Craft Gauss pistol vicious receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 200 gold.
Gauss shotgun
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Samuel for 500 gold.
Gauss shotgun aligned stock
Use: Craft Gauntlet shotgun aligned stock at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.
Gauss shotgun extended barrel
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun extended barrel at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 150 gold.
Gauss shotgun extended magazine
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun extended mag at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.
Gauss shotgun forceful stock
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun forceful stock at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.
Gauss shotgun hardened receiver
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun hardened receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.
Gauss shotgun perforating magazine
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun perforating mag at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.
Gauss shotgun precise stock
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun precise stock at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 100 gold.
Gauss shotgun refined receiver
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun refined receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.
Gauss shotgun shielded barrel
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun shielded barrel at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 150 gold.
Gauss shotgun short scope
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun short scope at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 50 gold.
Gauss shotgun vicious receiver
Use: Craft Gauss shotgun vicious receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at the Foundation by Samuel for 200 gold.
Grocer’s backpack mod
Use: Craft Grocer’s backpack mod at any workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Samuel for 350 gold.
Plasma caster
Use: Craft Plasma caster at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
After completing the main wastelanders questline, can be bought from Regs for 750 gold.
Plasma caster aligned sniper barrel
Use: Craft Plasma caster aligned sniper barrel at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 150 gold.
Plasma caster calibrated capacitor
Use: Craft Plasma caster calibrated capacitor at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.
Plasma caster pulse capacitor
Use: Craft Plasma caster pulse capacitor at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.
Plasma caster true capacitor
Use: Craft Plasma caster true capacitor at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 200 gold.
Plasma caster true long barrel
Use: Craft Plasma caster true long barrel at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold at Vault 79 by Regs for 150 gold.
Prime Gauss pistol receiver
Use: Craft Prime Gauss pistol receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 150 gold.
Prime Gauss shotgun receiver
Use: Craft Prime Gauss shotgun receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 200 gold.
Prime plasma caster capacitor
Use: Craft Prime plasma caster capacitor at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 150 gold at Vault 79.
Prime plasma caster receiver
Use: Craft Prime Plasma caster receiver at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs at Vault 79.
Secret Service aerodynamic armor arms
Use: Craft aerodynamic arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service asbestos lined armor torso
Use: Craft asbestos lined torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service BioCommMesh armor torso
Use: Craft BioCommMesh armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service braced armor arms
Use: Craft braced arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service brawling armor arms
Use: Craft brawling armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service buttressed armor arms
Use: Craft buttressed armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.
Secret Service buttressed armor legs
Use: Craft buttressed armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.
Secret Service buttressed armor torso
Use: Craft buttressed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 500 gold.
Secret Service chest piece
Use: Craft Secret service armor chest piece at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs at Vault 79 for 1250 gold.
Secret Service cushioned armor legs
Use: Craft cushioned armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service custom fitted armor legs
Use: Craft custom fitted armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service deep pocketed armor torso
Use: Craft deep pocketed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service dense armor torso
Use: Craft dense armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service hardened armor arms
Use: Craft hardened armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service hardened armor legs
Use: Craft hardened armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service hardened armor torso
Use: Craft hardened armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service helmet
Use: Craft Helmet for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 1250 gold.
Secret Service jet pack armor
Use: Craft jet pack armor for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 2000 gold.
Secret Service lead lined armor torso
Use: Craft lead lined torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service left arm
Use: Craft secret service left arm for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 750 gold.
Secret Service left leg
Use: Craft left leg for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 750 gold.
Secret Service lighter build armor torso
Use: Craft lighter build torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service padded armor torso
Use: Craft padded armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service pneumatic armor torso
Use: Craft pneumatic armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service pocketed armor torso
Use: Craft pocketed armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service right arm
Use: Craft right arm for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 750 gold.
Secret Service right leg
Use: Craft right leg for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 750 gold.
Secret Service sleek armor legs
Use: Craft sleek armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service tempered armor arms
Use: Craft tempered armor arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service tempered armor legs
Use: Craft tempered armor legs for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service tempered armor torso
Use: Craft tempered armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service ultra-light build armor torso
Use: Craft ultra-light armor torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service uniform (underarmor)
Use: Craft Underarmor for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold at Vault 79.
Secret Service weighted armor arms
Use: Craft weighted arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 500 gold.
Secret Service welded armor arms
Use: Craft welded arms for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Secret Service welded armor torso
Use: Craft welded torso for the secret service armor at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 250 gold.
Turbo-Fert fertilizer
Use: Craft Turbo-fert fertilizer at tinker’s workbench.
Locations:
Purchaseable from Samuel for 750 gold.
Vault 94 scout armor mask
Use: Craft Vault 94 Scout armor mask at any armor workbench.
Locations:
Sold by Regs for 1650 gold.
Water well
Use: Craft water well at your C.A.M.P, for clean drinking water.
Locations:
The plan can be purchased from Samuel for 750 gold bullions after completion of the main Wastelanders questline.
Auto axe
Use: Craft auto axe at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Cannot be acquired in-game.
Auto axe burning mod
Use: Craft burning mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Auto axe electrified mod
Use: Craft electrified mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Auto axe poisoned mod
Use: Craft poisoned mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Auto axe turbo mod
Use: Craft turbo mod for the auto axe at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Bow firework arrows
Use: Craft firework arrows for the bow at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Compound bow firework arrows
Use: Craft firework arrows for the Compound bow at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Dynamite spear
Use: Craft Dynamite spear at any weapon workbench.
Locations:
Unknown.
Emergency kit
Use: Craft emergency kit at any workshop.
Locations:
Unknown.
Firework crossbow frame
Use: N/A
Locations: N/A
Flashbang
Use: N/A
Locations: N/A
Guard’s restock kit
Use: N/A
Locations: N/A
Meat pile
Use: Craft meat pile at C.A.M.P or workshop.
Locations:
Possible reward for completing quest ‘A Colossal Problem’.
Safari gorilla backpack
Use: N/A
Locations: N/A
Soundmaker
Use: N/A
Locations: N/A