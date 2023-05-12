Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations Guide

Holodisk and notes are miscellaneous items in Fallout 76. In this guide, we will help you with all the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations so you can curb that collector in you and attain all these lore items.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Holodisks and Notes Locations

Picking up holodisks or paper notes will add them to the “HOLO” or “NOTES” categories of your Pip-Boy’s Item tab. In Wastelanders DLC, more holodisk and notes have been added. In this guide, we will list all the locations of these items.

999’s setback

Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.

Eviction Notice

Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.

Flavia’s Disappearance

Inside the Grafton Pawn Shop, on the welcome mat at the front door after entering.

Filtcher farm report

On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.

Filthcer farm interview

On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.

Holland Chase invoice 9021

On a shelf behind the desk in Sam Blackwell’s office at the Charleston Capitol Building.

Shanghai Sally: Berkeley Springs

On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.

Shanghai Sally: Casino Shootout

On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.

Shanghai Sally: Chapter Closed

On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.

Shanghai Sally: Conclusions

On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.

Suspicious Death at Harpers Ferry

On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.

Suspicious Death of Alicia Shay

On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.

Suspicious Death of Emmanuel Tillings

On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.

Suspicious Death overview

On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.

Vigilant citizen’s note to Blackwell

On a shelf behind the desk in Sam Blackwell’s office at the Charleston Capitol Building.

Vigilant citizen’s note to Carter

At a desk in editor’s office at Charleston Herald building.

Vigilant citizen’s note to Lead de Silva

On a table in the living room of Silva Homestead.

Vigilant citizen’s note to Sheriff Darcy

On the front desk of Monongah Police Station.

Vigilant citizen’s note to Van Lowe

On the front desk at Van Lowe Taxidermy.

Weigh station logs

At a desk in editor’s office at Charleston Herald building.