Fallout 76 Wastelanders Glowing Resin Locations Guide

The Glowing Resin is one of the many resources that you can collect in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76. In this guide, we will present you with some of the best Fallout 76 Wastelanders Glowing Resin Locations to help you farm this valuable resource.

Glowing Resin is the orange goo that grows on the bottom of trees and can be scavenged for syrup and vodka, as well as modding weapons.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Glowing Resin Locations

We’ve listed the most notable locations where you can find Glowing Resin in Fallout 76.

You will find Glowing Resin in areas with lots of trees. It never spawns on any specific tree and can be found in any of the trees in the areas we mention below.

The lower right part of the area where the Mothman museum is. Just north of hunter’s ridge.

The hills just southwest of Route 61A has trees with glowing resin

The hills a little North of the Pleasant Valley Cabins

By the railway tracks directly to the left of the Route 63 mark on the map.

A few feet south of the Blackwater mines, you will find a clump of trees with glowing resin

In the forest area between the Blackwater mine and Middle Mountain Cabins. You can recognize it by the yellow Pick-R-Up billboard nearby.

Northeast of Big Fred’s BBQ shed

By the Emmet Mountain Disposal Site

On the path directly right of the National Isolated Radio Array

A lot of Glowing Resin can be found north of the Top of the World Ski Resort

Ash Heap, east of Red Rock Fueling station

You will know you’re near some Glowing Resin if strong enemies are within the vicinity. When you’ve collected them and leave the server then the resource will respawn.