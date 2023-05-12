Once you have interacted with Commander Daguerre, you will complete the Ally: In Case of Emergency. The next quest is going to be Ally: Bring Home the Beacon. In this guide, we will give you the complete Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Bring Home the Beacon Walkthrough.

Bring Home the Beacon is part of the Sofia Daguerre’s storyline and completing it allows you to be one step closer to recruiting Commander Daguerre.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Bring Home the Beacon

The objective of the Bring Home the Beacon quest is to retrieve the U.S.S.A Beacon. To retrieve the Beacon you need to head towards the Valley Galleria.

Just as you enter the area, make a move to go towards Valley Galleria to retrieve the Beacon but obviously, you would have to take down all the Scorched enemies first.

You will encounter a Scorched Berserker who are a bit resilient so go with a Sniper Rifle or the Double-Barrel Shotgun.

Then comes the Scorched Warrior which can be easily taken down by using the Shotgun.

Enter the Galleria and start heading inside. Go inside the Electronic Store and be prepared because there is a Scorched Warrior inside. Go inside and search the place for more information about the beacon.

Pick whatever is necessary and once outside, look at to your right and another Scorched Warrior is coming your way.

Take it down and climb up the escalator and a Scorched Warrior will start shooting at you.

Take him down and then take a right from there which will lead you inside a room where you will encounter two more Scorched Warriors.

Behind the cash counter in the room, there is a 10MM gun on the counter and Jacob’s Holotape. Take it and play it in the recorder.

Go back down and cross the water area, take a left and keep moving forward till you reach the stairs. Climb up the stairs and open the door to your right.

Walk ahead and enter the room on your left where you already see the Scorched Warrior and two Scorched Champion. Take them down and loot whatever they have.

Explore the room as you are going to find a lot of necessary items inside. You are also going to find Lucy’s Journal beside the Steamer Trunk.

Inside the Steamer Trunk, you are going to find the U.S.S.A Beacon among other things. Go to the area which is to the left of the table with the water bottle.

There is a room on your right which has a lock so use a bobby pin to open it. Explore all the rooms inside the door and pick up all the necessary items along with the Combat Rifle.

Go back to the camp now and give the Beacon to Commander Daguerre. Interact with her and finish the quest. Your rewards will include a Purified Water and 5mm Round Minigun.