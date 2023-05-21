Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Bot of Gold Walkthrough

In Fallout 76, you meet different allies who will work with you to some extent. To get Beckett as your ally, you need to finish the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Bot of Gold quest among others.

Your allies in Fallout 76 don’t follow you all around the world, but they live at and defend your camp, give you quests to complete, reveal their backstories through conversations, and you can romance them.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Bot of Gold

After completing the Shooting Star quest, return to Beckett. A dialogue will start. In the dialogue, talk to him about the missing Nanny to obtain the Bot of Gold Ally quest.

Edwin is sick and needs a Miss Nanny bot to take care of him but the only bot you know of is in trouble.

Your objective will be to rescue Miss Nanny from the Mining Headquarters in Bot of Gold quest.

Head to Garrahan Mining’s Headquarters to investigate. You can fast travel there for 22 caps. After reaching the headquarters, head towards the objective marker.

You will be attacked by Protective guardian here so be quick to enter the building or if you are feeling lucky, you can just go and kill the guardian and then proceed with the objective.

In the building, equip your Resistant Vault 76 jumpsuit as you will be facing many tough enemies here. Move ahead, dealing with all the enemies you face.

You will find Miss Nanny captured inside a floating platform. Free her and then return to Beckett to finish the Bot of Gold mission and be one step closer to recruiting Beckett as your ally.