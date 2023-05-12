Fallout 76 Vendors Locations and Traders Guide

Vendors are very necessary for players in Fallout 76, especially those who are completionists in nature and want to do everything that is given to them. Our Fallout 76 Vendors Locations Guide will tell you about all of the traders in FO76 and where they can be found so that you can find a supplier or a buyer wherever you are in the world

Fallout 76 Vendors Locations

Traders can be found everywhere. They are best if you want to buy items in bulk for crafting or one of the other purposes that they are useful for.

There are a total of 17 different vendors/merchants that you can find in Fallout 76 and they are spread out pretty evenly so that you have a vendor nearby in all of the important areas of the game.

All vendors belong to one of the 9 factions in Fallout 76. This means some merchants will have exclusive and unique items that are associated with their respective faction. All these vendors have a total of 200 Caps for which they can buy stuff from you so don’t get too greedy.

The only exception to the faction-rule and a being present in a fixed location is the super-mutant, Grahm. He can be found patrolling the Highways 81, 89, 98 and the I-59 near the Toxic Valley. Grahm, however, still shares his pool of caps with Watoga Station.

Let us look at all of the locations of the merchants in FO76:

1. Charleston Station

Head north from Charleston. You will find the Responder vendor inside the station.

2. Grafton Station

Go southwest from Grafton. Head to the station and you will find the Responder vendor inside or right outside of the station.

3. Morgantown Station

The station can be found to the northwestern side of the town. Head inside the terminal in order to find the Responder bot. You will find this vendor on the lower floor.

4. Sutton Station

Head south from the town of Sutton and you will soon come upon the station. The Raider vendor can be found right inside the station.

5. Whitespring Station

The station is quite easy to find. Inside, the station, there are multiple vendors on the lower level of the building.

6. Whitespring Resort

The vendor found here has a lot of expensive and quality items Head inside the complex and there will be a few vendors waiting for you in there.

7. Sunnytop Station

Move to the north of the train tracks to reach find the station. The Raider vendor is moving around and can be found either inside the station or around it.

8. R&G Station

Once you are at the processing factory, simply head south from there and you will come upon the station. The Raider vendor will be moving in this area and can be found with ease.

9. Watoga Station

This station is found towards the southeast side of Welch. Grahm the mutant will be found here somewhere inside of the station.

10. Welch Station

This station is located north of Welch. The Responder vendor is inside the station.

11. Pleasant Valley Station

The station is towards the southeast side of Pleasant Valley, east of Top of the World. The Raider vendor can be found inside the station.

12. Camden Park

The Responder vendor is located right beside the Sugar Heaps trading post. Simply look in the center of the area, left of the entrance to the area.

13. Watoga Shopping Plaza

Look for the Brotherhood of Steel vendor in the Super Duper Mart. Simply head northeast from Watoga in order to find the Mart.

14. Charleston Fire Department

The fire department is found to the south side of Charleston. The Responder vendor is located upstairs of the department.

15. Flatwoods

The Responder vendor is in the church near the center of the town. You will visit this location as part of the main story campaign.

16. Harpers Ferry

Look for the Free State vendor near the trading post, east of Harpers Ferry. You will need to reach the site where the crashed train is situated to interact with Bot Wallace and browse its catalogue.

17. Lewisburg Station

To the south of the town, you’ll be able to interact with the Responder merchant.

18. Pleasant Valley Ski Resort

The Raider vendor can be found upstairs through the hall in the ski lodge near the trading post.

19. Whitespring Bunker

After completing the “Bunker Buster” Enclave quest, you can interact with the many vendors situated here south of the Whitespring Resort.

20. Morgantown Airport

You will be able to meet the Responder bot in the lower level of the terminal building at the airport.

Vendors Selling Bulk Items

Here is a list of vendors/traders from which you can buy Bulk items, as well as the items that they sell in bulk:

Flatwoods Vendor

Bulk Adhesive

Bulk Aluminum

Bulk Ballistic Fiber

Bulk Ceramic

Bulk Concrete

Bulk Gears

Bulk Leather

Bulk Rubber

Bulk Steel

Bulk Wood

Charleston Fire Department Vendor

Bulk Adhesive

Bulk Aluminum

Bulk Ballistic Fiber

Bulk Fiberglass

Bulk Gears

Bulk Rubber

Bulk Screws

Bulk Springs

Bulk Steel

Bulk Wood

Sutton Station Vendor

Bulk Aluminum

Bulk Cloth

Bulk Concrete

Bulk Cork

Bulk Lead

Bulk Steel

Morgantown Station

Bulk Adhesive

Bulk Aluminum

Bulk Gear

Bulk Rubber

Bulk Screws

Bulk Steel

Bulk Wood

Top of the World Vendor

Bulk Ballistic Fiber

Bulk Concrete

Bulk Fiberglass

Bulk Gears

Bulk Lead

Bulk Rubber

Bulk Screws

Bulk Springs

Bulk Steel

Bulk Wood

Money Making Tips

There are many ways to make money from the vendors in the game. The main one is by getting the perks ‘Pharma Farma’ and ‘Caps Collector’ as they will allow you to find more loot and caps when searching through the stashes.

You can find chems and sell them to the vendors to net yourself a lot of cash.

Try to sell items that you need the least according to your playstyle. It does not matter if they are rare items such as mods or weapons, sell them if you feel like you will not be needing them anymore.

It is also best if you sell in bulk as that will account for the low cap threshold that vendors have.