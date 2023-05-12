Fallout 76 Ultracite Farming Locations Guide

Roaming around the dangerous Wastelands is challenging and full of threats, especially with no protection or defenses. In order to create an armor that is truly viable, you will need some special resources. One of these is the Ultracite that you can obtain from various locations. Our Fallout 76 Ultracite Farming Guide will tell you how.

Fallout 76 Ultracite Farming

Ultracite is the rarest metal in Fallout 76 which, if you get your hands on, you will be able to craft the most powerful and effective armor: The Ultracite Power Armor.

With that said, there is no reward without risk and boy, oh boy; you will be risking a lot. This resource is only found in the most radioactive zones and locales housing terrifying beasts.

Specifically speaking, you may find a lot of Scorched enemy types lurking these areas of Ultracite material.

Moreover, the menacing Scorchbeast also accompanies the smaller enemies, so a word of warning: tread carefully and cautiously.

Ultracite is found in special locations known as the Fissures and are riddled around three zones: Cranberry Bog, Savage Divide, and The Forest.

All these regions are known for their harsh conditions and tough enemies, so they make up for the prime sites for Ultracite farming.

The junk items you need to look out for while farming are:

Hardened Mass

Ultracite Ore (Smelt at a Chemistry Station using Acid)

Ultracite Scrap

AMS Corporate Headquarters

Situated in the middle of zone B, you will find some Ultracite scrap resources here in the building.

Drop Site G3

Although being a highly radioactive zone, this bunker to the northeast of the region will have an Ultracite vein for you to discover.

Fissure Sites

These are three glowing Fissure spots where you can find veins of Ultracite:

West of Mac’s Farm, north of the region.

West of Glass Cavern, southwest of the region.

West of the above fissure location.

The Glassed Cavern

This site, which is located to the southeast of the area, is abundant in Ultracite resources. You will need to tackle some formidable foes here including Mirelurks and Scorched enemy types.

Black Mountain Ordnance Works

Southeast of the Forest region in Zone B, the industrial zone has some Ultracite scrap in one of the chambers.

Fissure Sites

Near the road that runs towards the north of Uncanny Caverns

South of AMS testing site, southwest of the region.

Northern Savage Divide

In Red Rocket Mega Stop (gas station), northeast of the region.

A fissure can be found in a rough rocky terrain to the northeast of the region.

Another fissure is present near the Pumpkin House, center of the northern savage divide.

The last fissure is situated near a hill in the southeast of the region.

Southern Savage Divide

A fissure is located northeast of the river, at the valley extreme south of the map.

Once you have gathered the Ultracite that will come in any of these three junk forms: Hardened Mass, Ultracite Ore, and Ultracite Scrap, you can scrap them for Ultracite itself that goes into the creation of your Power Armor.