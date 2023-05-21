Fallout 76 Stimpaks Farming Guide – How to Craft, Diluting Stimpaks

Surviving in Fallout 76’s harsh wasteland is not easy. With a constant threat from the many terrifying creatures that roam the landscape and the unfavorable environmental conditions, you need to keep a check on your health. This is where Stimpaks come in. Read more about them in our Fallout 76 Stimpaks Farming Guide below including locations and recipes for crafting the consumable.

Fallout 76 Stimpaks Farming

Stimpaks are consumables which serve the same purpose as that of first-aid kits, that is to regenerate health points. Before we delve into the locations for this resource, it’s highly advisable to equip the Pharma Farma perk card from the Luck skill tree, since on level 3, it will increase chances of obtaining Stimpaks from containers by 80%. This will make it easier for you to obtain the consumables.

Other perk cards are also recommended to boost the efficiency of Stimpaks like First Aid from Intelligence tab to increase health regained by 40%. Since Stimpaks are quite heavy and take a lot of your inventory space, ‘Travelling Pharmacy’ under Strength attribute will reduce the weight of all consumables by 90% on the last level. This will allow you to farm and keep more Stimpaks on a given run.

Stimpaks Locations

Although the consumables are abundant in containers, most enemies including Scorched, Ghouls and Molerats will drop them as loot when killed. A good spot where these enemies spawn pretty frequently is near Landview Lighthouse situated in Zone A southeast of Vault 76.

Other popular locations for these enemies to spawn include Moonshiner’s Shack, Isolated Cabin and Arktos Pharma. You’ll typically be facing a group of enemies where the leader of the group is likely to drop a decent amount of Stimpaks.

Lastly, medical institutions and hospitals like AVR Medical Center and Watoga Emergency Services, understandably so, will house Stimpaks among the other useful resources. If you’re looking to craft Stimpaks to save up on the effort of scrounging areas and killing enemies for them, then there’s also a way.

Crafting Stimpaks

You cannot start with this method before reaching a high enough level which involves joining the Enclave in a quest-line. This will give you access to the ingredients that you require for crafting Stimpaks properly:

x1 Antiseptic

x1 Steel

x1 Blood pack

However, you can still randomly come across these components as you traverse and explore West Virginia. After acquiring these materials, use a crafting table back at your camp or base to craft Stimpaks.

For a much easier recipe, that is for healing salves, which are an inferior variation of Stimpaks for 20% regeneration of health, you can gather these resources which are much easier to find:

Boiled water

Soot flowers

Bloodleaf (aquatic plant)

Diluting Stimpaks

What if you need to regenerate about 15% or so of your health, yet you’ve obtained a Stimpak that’s capable of restoring up to 50%. To avoid the remaining 35% going to waste, you can dilute the Stimpaks. This can be carried out by adding Purified Water to Stimpaks at the crafting station so you only get the benefits you need, without wasting the extra ones that you don’t.