Our handy Fallout 76 Stash Box Locations Guide will help you find all of the Stash Boxes scattered throughout the world. Stash Boxes are located on a number of locations and can be used to store or retrieve stored items if you access them.

Fallout 76 Stash Box Locations

Having the ability to carry only a limited amount of items is a usual RPG formula and has been part of Bethesda RPGs for a long time. Fallout 76 is no different.

There are so many things for players to find and collect in Fallout 76. However, sometimes they might get overwhelmed while looting and will need to offload their inventory so that they can run and fast travel.

However, the Stash Boxes are scattered throughout the world and need to found first. That is where our guide comes in to help you with all of the Stash box locations in Fallout 76.

1. Overseer’s Camp

One of the early locations where players will find a Stash Box. The Overseer’s Camp is not difficult to find as is it part of the campaign and players will pass through it at some point.

2. Flatwoods

A town I located in The Forest Zone A, players will find a Stash Box here to store their items to take the load off their inventory.

3. Morgantown

Located in the Forest Zone C, Morgantown is a town featuring a number of buildings and points of interest for players. Players will also find a Stash Box to store their items.

4. Morgantown Station

Morgantown Station is a small train station located on the northwestern edge of Morgantown. Players will find a Stash Box here to store or retrieve their items.

5. Sutton

It used to be a hub for Timber industry but now, it is nothing more than a deserted location. There are a number of things to be found here and a Stash Box for players to store items.

6. Sutton Station

Located in the Forest Zone C, Sutton Station is a small uphill building with a number of things to be found. Players will also find a Stash Box here to store their items.

7. The Giant Teapot

Located in the Forest Zone D, The Giant Teapot is a tourist spot. This location also features a Stash Box which can be used by players to store and retrieve items.

8. Charleston Station

Charleston Station is a small train station located North of the Charleston in The Forest Zone E. Players can use the Stash Box to store your inventory.

9. Grafton Station

Not much is to be found at the Grafton Station except for a Stash Box and a couple of crafting items. The Grafton Station is located in the Toxic Valley.

10. Grafton

Situated inside the Toxic Valley, the Grafton is just a small place ridden with radiation. Players will find a Stash Box here to store items along with other things that might interest players.

11. Lewisburg Station

There is nothing special about the Lewisburg Station, which is located in The Ashe Heap Zone B, except it allows you to store items using the Stash box.

12. Welch Station

Welch Station is part of the Welch township and can be used as a base camp. Located in the Ashe Heap Zone B, players won’t find much here except for the Stash Box.

13. Red Rocket Filling Station

Red Rocket Filling Station is a small gas station located in The Ashe Heap Zone B. There are collectibles to be found here along with the Stash Box to take the load off your inventory.

14. Sunnytop Station

Located in Savage Divide Zone A, Sunnytop Station has a spiky architecture. Not much can be found in this location but, players will find a Stash Box to store their items.

15. Red Rocket Mega Stop

An abandoned Gas station who is a host to rusting vehicles. Players will find only a few items of interest including a Stash Box. Red Rocket Mega Stop is located in Savage Divide Zone A.

16. Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Located in Savage Divide Zone B, Seneca Rocks Visitor Center is located just above the Red Rocket Gas Station. Players will find a Stash Box to unload their inventory and some collectibles.

17. Pleasant Valley Station

Located near the South Cutthroat Camp in Savage Divide Zone B, Pleasant Valley Station was a train station. This location has a Stash Box that can be used to unload your inventory.

18. The Whitespring Resort

Located in Savage Divide Zone B, The Whitespring Resort is a collection of five primary locations. Also, there is a Nuclear bunker underneath the resort. Players will find a lot of stuff to collect here and a Stash Box to take the load off their inventory.

19. Whitespring Station

The Stash Box is located just outside the Whitespring Station located in Savage Divide Zone B. It might not look much from the outside but, if you manage to pry the doors open, there are things for you to collect inside.

20. R&G Station

R&G Station is located in Savage Divide Zone C just south of R&G Processing Services. Players will find a Stash Box at this location to unload their inventory.

21. Berkeley Springs

Berkeley Springs used to be a tourist attraction for being the first spa in the country. Given its popularity, there was a crowd of tourist visiting this area and has a number of items to collect. Also, players will find aa Stash Box to store items.

22. Big B’s Rest Stop

Big B’s Rest Stop is located The Mire Zone B and can be used a base camp. Not only that, if you are looking to store your items then you can do it with the Stash Box.

23. Valley Galleria

Valley Galleria used to be a mall and the shops there are still full things that can be looted. Valley Galleria is spread over two floors with each having a number of shops to loot.

Valley Galleria is located in The Mire Zone B and it also features a Stash Box to unload your inventory so that you can grab more items.

24. Abandoned Bog Town

Abandoned Bog Town is full of resources that players can use and collectibles. However, you might get overwhelmed by the number of things that you can pick. That is why there is a Stash Box here to take the load off you. Also, the town is located in Cranberry Bog Zone A.

25. Watoga Station

Watoga Station is modern and automated compared to the other train stations in the area. Watoga Station can be used as a base station which also means this features a Stash Box to store and retrieve your items.

Below are some more Stashbox locations that have been added to FO76 over time