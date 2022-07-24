Our Fallout 76 Magazines Locations Guide is here to guide you towards all the possible magazine locations in the world of Appalachia. Without further ado, let us begin this ‘small’ FO76 guide.

Fallout 76 Magazines Locations

There are 12 types of magazines in Fallout 76 that you must find and collect. You will get different buffs for collecting all of them, so we have decided to craft a guide for their locations.

Do note that these are only sightings and might not be 100% accurate. If you cannot find a magazine here, please move to another area, or hop onto another server. There are many possible magazine locations here, after all!

Vault 76

A magazine may be found beside the computer terminal table.

Twin Pine Cabins

The only magazine in this location can be found between two metal barrels, at the entrance of the lower cabin.

Landview Lighthouse

Inside the white Lighthouse Keeper’s house, you can find one on the dining table. Another spawn location can be on the picnic table in the same house.

Alpine River Cabins

A magazine can be found on the bottom-most bunk-bed to the right of the bear rug in the south cabin. Another location can be on the circular metal table in the treehouse, next to the terminal that controls “spooky” effects.

Wixon Homestead

Can be found in the farmhouse, on the small decorated table upstairs, in the middle of the east wall of the bedroom.

Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center

A magazine may spawn around the shelf in the corner of the small storage room with the blue wallpaper. Another spawn location can be on the desk with the destroyed terminal and telephones, northeast corner of the filing office.

WV Lumber Co.

A magazine can be found on the large rough wood dining table, in the lumber mill’s large chamber. Another one can be found on the metal desk with the skeletal parts on it, east of the yard.

Darling Sister’s Lab

A magazine is vertically placed secretly behind a picture frame inside a cabin with the weathervane on the roof.

Groves Family Cabin

A magazine can be found below the bunk-bed outside the northwestern cabin with the lockers.

Aaronholdt Homestead

A magazine should be available in the blue farmhouse with the red star. The exact location is on the top shelf of the bookcase on the south corner of the master bedroom.

Another magazine can be found right of the Weapons Workbench, inside the metal silo barn.

Tyler County Fairgrounds

A magazine can be found on top of one of the two wood barrels, east side of the grounds. Another can be found second outhouse toilet to the left, close to the “Apples, Hotdogs” stall.

One more location can be on the bottom of the metal shelving with the Toy Rocketships on it.

Deathclaw Island

One possible location here is near a Caps Stash, somewhere near the muddy Deathclaw burrow hole.

Transmission Station 1AT-U03

A magazine can be found below the metal shelving right of the red trunk, on the east corner of the locked concrete transmission hut.

Marigold Pavilion

A magazine can be found in the attic area, inside the pavilion, behind the toy truck.

Hunter’s Ridge

You can find a magazine just under the sofa, on the northeast treehouse shack.

Morgantown Trainyard

One magazine can be found around the wood crates on the upper floor above the main warehouse entrance. Another may be found on the wooden box n the eastern corner, just above the open warehouse door.

Morgantown Airport

A magazine can be found inside the terminal building, opposite the kitchen and the food stall. Another can be found on the counter at the top of the airport control tower.

Morgantown High School

A magazine can be found in the last locker on the left of the room right next to the far corner of the girls’ restroom.

Another magazine may be found between two broken terminals in the southeast corner of the library. A third one may be available in the office that has the red door with the sign “Happy Halloween”, on the metal desk with the *locked terminal*.

Portside Pub

A magazine can be found behind a wooden board, on the upper balcony eating area.

Mama Dolce’s Food Processing

There are four possible locations of magazines here, all in the underground Fujiniya Intelligence Base.

One can be found on the shelf of metal shelving trolley in the laboratory. Another can be found on a metal shelf trolley along the south wall of infirmary and laboratory room.

The third location can be on the southwest bunker with the skeleton tattoo on it, inside the dormitory. The final location must be on the square lab table in the kitchen, north side of the base.

Vault-Tec University

One magazine may be found on the circular wooden table with the white leather chairs in Room 204. Another location may be on the teacher’s desk in the Classroom of the Simulation Vault.

The final possible location can be on the square table in the cafeteria portion of the Simulation Vault.

Grafton Dam

A magazine can be found outside the large pipe of the hidey-hole camp, below the gantry maintenance huts.

Gauley Mine

There are two possible locations here: One location can be inside the mine, on the roof of the entrance area. The second location can be inside the large gantry platform and generator room inside the mine, on the open locker.

Arktos Pharma

One possible location for a magazine here can be on a wooden crate that is stacked with other crates on top of a container shelf, in the large loading bay.

Another location may be to the right of the Arktos Pharma Terminal, in the Cargobot Control chamber.

Greg’s Mine Supply

A possible location here can be on the coffee table in the living room of the house northwest of the Mine Supply’s store.

Bolton Greens

Three possible locations available here:

In the entrance foyer by the bicycle and the pair of double doors, near the main reception counter. Under the window of the golf course reception, on the shelf of the last counter. On the lower bunk bed along the west wall of the bedroom upstairs.

Sutton

One magazine may be found stashed halfway under the baseboard between the sink and toilet, inside the Tinkerer’s basement of The Overseer’s Childhood Home.

Another location can be between the three cardboard boxes and plunger, with tree-trunk access from the railroad tracks to the east.

Horizon’s Rest

There are three possible locations for a magazine:

Around the metal shelf near the single airplane seat, on the north corner of the electric pylon platforms. On the side cabinet of the area with the open chem box, at the table of the kitchen platform attached to the electric pylon.

Lastly, on the TV cabinet, in the cockpit section of the airplane.

Relay Tower HN-B1-12

One location can be on top of the mainframe computer terminal in the northeast side of the interior concrete hut.

Tygart Water Treatment

Around the square metal table, in the upper part of the treatment defense area, a magazine may be found.

Camp McClintock

On the metal work counter, just below the “Support Our Troops!” poster, ground level of the main military building.

Ohio River Adventures

Below the wooden counter with the blue scales and cash register, just near the corner from the Weapons Workbench.

Kanawha County Cemetery

On the third seat from the left inside the church.

Silva Homestead

Two possible magazines locations:

Around the sideboard with the green lamp, the ground floor of the gray farmhouse. On the bottom metal shelf, inside the storage barn that is roofed a bit curved.

Lewis and Sons Farming Supply

Around the metal counter on the balcony on the upper part of the tractor barn. On the green metalwork counter, in an almost-destroyed red barn. On the L-shaped counter inside the greenhouse.

Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant

On a small wood crate next to the tool chest on the gantry near the west wall close to the large doorway. Another one can be found half-hidden behind the white mainframe bank, inside the security corridor.

A final one can be found on the green work counter in the generator room with the *Weapons Workbench*.

Camp Adams

One can be found in the small Wood Pile near the cabin with the bear statue outside it, to the northeast of the camp.

The Giant Teapot

There are two magazines here: one can be found inside the small container tray that’s blue. You can find that at the foot of the shelving, to the right, and then left, of the Nuka-Cola machine.

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

Here are 8 possible magazine spawn locations:

One can be found on the small filing cabinet, inside the small blue maintenance hut on the north-east gantry platforms.

Another can be found behind the smokestacks, on the northwest edge of the plant’s highest level, near the “Teddy Bears’ Picnic” scene.

The third one can be found on the yellow diagnostic cart, just above the front entrance of the main plant’s roof.

Fourth possible location is between the consoles and the machinery, in the maintenance room of the cooling tower #1.

The fifth location can be behind several boxes on the bottom near the reactor room, on the bottom shelf of the locker room.

The sixth location might be on the lowest shelf of the metal shelves, in the basement locker room.

The seventh possible location may be on the desk in the Plant Manager’s office, overlooking the turbine hall.

Eight location is on the table of the top-most gantry platform in the Reactor Room.

Charleston Railyard

One magazine can be found in the open corner locker, to the ceiling of the main yard building interior.

AVR Medical Center

Three possible magazines locations can be found here:

One on the coffee table, in the ruined office. One on the desk by the door, in the office on the second floor, north side. The final one can be found on the desk with the ruined terminal farthest from the door, outside the office east side upper level.

Hornwright Industrial Headquarters

There are three possible magazines locations here

The first one can be found on the wood desk with the red waste-bucket, on the Level 5 of the building. The second one can be found on the shelf of the CEO’s curved desk, on the executive level, in the balcony office.

The third one should be somewhere on the seat by the mainframe in the northern balcony corner roof the Sub Level.

Charleston Capitol Building

On the metal desk by the terminal, you can find a magazine in the basement through the double doors adjacent to the Food Court.

Summersville Docks

Three possible magazine locations here:

The first one should be somewhere in the small red storage shed that is just by the parking lot, in the bottom shelf of the broken bookcase.

The second possible location may be somewhere above the dry lake, on the end of the southeast boat dock, on the bottom of the metal shelf.

Final possible location is inside the broken opening of the white, overturned boat, near a rusting red buoy, in the southeast boathouse.

Burdette Manor

A magazine may be found in the north corner of the kitchen room, beneath the Nuka-Cola wooden crate. Another may be found behind the cardboard box, in the attic area of the mansion.

Overlook Cabin

A magazine may be found vertically stuck behind the radiator of the south side of the upstairs landing, the right of the doorway marked “exit”. Another may be found under the boiler, by the yellow trolley full of debris, in the south corner of the storage basement.

Riverside Manor

There are quite a few magazine possible spawn locations here:

One can be found between the washing machine and the suitcase, in the small laundry room, onto the back porch.

Another can be found in the bottom left corner of the lowest bookcase shelf, in the northeast corner of the library.

A third possible location must be in the open green footlocker, in the corner bedroom, second floor.

A fourth possible location may be in the northwest corner of the dormitory upstairs, on the wooden desk.

Torrance House

Two magazines are hidden in this house:

One hidden away under the yellow metal trolley full of debris, on the southwest side of the mansion. Another behind the three large paintings (One of them is a picture of water lilies), in the octagonal room with the decorated furniture.

Hornwright Summer Villa

One possible location for a magazine here is down the side of the rusty fridge, through the storage room above the double garage. Another location may be under the stack of the barrel casks of wine, along with the northwest wall of the basement interior.

The Crosshair

A magazine may be found on the wood sheet just inside the entrance to the Raider camp. Another magazine may be found on the floor by the sleeping bag near the Weapons Workbench.

Clancy Manor

A magazine may be found on the narrow shelf of the low side cabinet, in the room where part of the walls is makeshift wood.

Cobbleton Farm

Near the tall tool cabinet in the room to the right of the wooden steps, a magazine may be found.

Lady Janet’s Soft Serve

A magazine can be found cooped up behind the locked safe of the ice cream trailer, across from the bathtub.

Becker Farm

A magazine may be lying on the ground level of the white farmhouse with no roof, on the old writing desk.

Eastern Regional Penitentiary

Seven possible magazine locations here:

One on the L-shaped counter in the intake room of the building.

Another on the desk in the Cell Block B’s security office.

One location may be between the dryer and the concrete pillar, opposite the stacks of washing machines inside the penitentiary.

The fourth one can be found on the bedside table in Warden Brennan’s bedroom, near the Warden mainframe.

A fifth one can be found on the lectern shelf, in the prison yard, inside the chapel’s remains.

On a shelf with the broken lamp, one magazine can be found just near the fourth possible location.

The seventh, and final, possible location’s pretty close-by too, in the outhouse with the door.

Wavy Willard’s Water Park

Two possible magazine locations here

One below the circular metal table, in the Crocolossus Mountain ride. Another one can be found on the small metal table with the fold-able ends, on the southwest wall of the basement generator chamber that is flooded.

Willard Corporate Housing

A magazine may be located in the middle of the trailer park, on the green golf cart that is burnt down.

Kiddie Corner Cabins

One magazine may be found inside the cabin with the green door, in the bedroom, on the dresser.

Black Bear Lodge

One magazine can be found by the wooden crate, in an opening close to the sleeping bag in the attic section of the lodge.

Pioneer Scout Camp

A magazine may be available in the small box southeast corner of the cabin “A-02”, under the green bunk bed.

Philippi Battlefield Cemetery

On the floor by the display cabinet, you may find a magazine just southwest of the Civil war museum on the first floor.

Knife Edge

A magazine can be found on the green card table on the top platform of the central tower.

Camden Park

Three magazine can be found here:

One can be found south of the “Sugar Heaps” Trading Post, on the deck by the fallen metal carousel.

Another can be found on the north side of the camp in the middle of the “Widow Maker” ride.

The final one can be found on the seat next to “Checker Tie Mr. Fuzzy”, on the “Widow Maker” ride, pretty close to the second magazine.

Relay Tower HG-B7-09

One magazine can be found near an ammo crate, below an open locker inside the concrete hut.

Belching Betty

Four possible spots for magazines can spawn here:

One can be on top of the mainframe computer, just northwest of the second metal maintenance office.

Second can be below the orange tool case on the mainframe computer, opposite the Chemistry Station.

A third one can be found near the wastebasket and two filing cabinets, in the main cavern just after the shaft stairway descent.

The fourth one may be located somewhere around the back of the giant boiler machine. This is the room with the fusion core generator.

The Rusty Pick

There are two possible magazine locations here:

One can be by the toilet in the middle stall of the women’s restroom.

Another can be hidden away under the metal and the yellow machine with the levels and stuff, at the end of the tunnel.

Beckley

A magazine may be stashed away in the restroom north of the gas station and the store. The restroom may be locked but you can find a key nearby. Use a lock-pick otherwise.

Another may be found among the planks and the rubble in the north end of the tower, near the water tower. The building in which this can be found is the one with the Nuka-Cherry sign on the brickwork.

Sal’s Grinders

To the right of the sink in the south corner of the men’s restroom, a magazine can be found on the metal shelf.

Nicholson’s End

A magazine can be found around the trailer to the northwest of this location. This magazine may also be hidden away in a toilet.

Mount Blair Trainyard

There are three possible magazine locations here:

One is between the two filing cabinets to the south side of the east concrete yard structure. The second one is on the west side of the Trainyard, behind the tall green work cabinet with the blue tray containers.

The last one is on the small green chair, southwest of the roof of the east of the two large concrete yard structures.

Mount Blair

Two magazines can be found here, one on the very clean and modern toilet, in the wrecked trailer northwest of the main excavator. The other one is in the basement of one of the bulldozer garages, above the alarm clock. You may need an ID card.

Rollins Work Camp

A magazine can be found at the very back, on the roof of the bucket excavator. You can access it through the rust-red gantry.

The Burning Mine

Two magazine locations here:

One can be found on the passenger seat of the yellow mine buggy. This can be found just across the mine’s conveyor belt, in the large cavern, just below the Tinker’s Workbench.

Another one can be located along the eastern rock wall, in the chamber with the gantry and stairs down the middle. The magazine can be found in the sink to the right of the small wooden deck.

Widow’s Perch

A magazine can be found on a low wooden crate at the bottom of the tiered cavern where the coal conveyor belt ends.

Uncanny Caverns

There are four magazine locations here:

One on the magazine carousel just left of the massive hole in the exterior wall.

Another in the right display case, under the “Uncanny Caverns” poster, behind the transaction desk of the main entrance structure.

A third one can be found by the sleeping bag near the cooking station in a small moonshine still cave.

The final possible location must be between the two sleeping bags near the radio, in the cavern with the cooking station.

Bastion Park

A magazine can be found on the floor of the right-side seating between the playground and the fountain. Another can be between the rear passenger seats of the broken-down car, near the second school bus, in the eastern rear of the park.

Pleasant Hills Cemetery

A magazine can be found behind the large burnt safe housing, with the small locked safe within it, in the small mausoleum.

Lewisburg

One of the two magazines here can be found by accessing the rubble-filled diner counter inside the local restaurant. Another can be found inside the storage attic of the Visitor Center, on the small green card table.

Big Bend Tunnel West

A possible magazine location here can be on the metal desk in the window corner across from the orange tool case, in the main maintenance “middle” of the tunnel. It can be accessed through the locked double doors.

AMS Testing Site

The single magazine location that can be found here is behind the metalworker cabinet counter, west of the garage and the curve-roofed maintenance warehouse.

Red Rocket Filling Station

A magazine can be found in the slit gap on the raised concrete part of the metal maintenance garage.

Striker Row

Two possible magazine locations here: One is on the speaker with the “Danger” sign on it, on the small wood stage below the sealed mine entrance. The second one is on the table by the cooking station, surrounded by tents.

Garrahan Mining Headquarters

A magazine can be found in the “Testing Control and Assessment” area, on the counter between the two Power Armor Stations.

Palace of the Winding Path

On the top floor of the palace, you can find a magazine under the red couch with the decorated wood back and arms.

Bailey Family Cabin

A magazine can be found on the low coffee table, near the sofa.

Site Bravo

A magazine may be found in the Reactor Area, on the far west wall of the main room.

Two other magazines can be found in the Operations Center, one on a desk with a broken terminal in the main room, and one on a desk, just outside the main room.

Sunnytop Ski Lanes

There are quite a few magazines players can find in the Sunytop Ski Lanes region. The first magazine can be found on a table with a round top. For better identification, it has a black-and-white parasol and is located near the broken tree trunk and a hot tub.

The second magazine of this region can be found on the deck located nearby where the Raider’s corpse is resting. Just some distance ahead will be a grey bus. You’ll be able to find the magazine on the top of it.

For the third magazine, players must go to the main lodger interior and go opposite the double doors. Here, you’ll find a stone fireplace and two human cages. Just left from this room will be a collapsed corpse on a chair. Nearby it will be your third magazine.

Finally, the fourth magazine can be found inside the main lodge structure on the lower floor. Go to the area against the ski rental counter and between the Armor and Weapons Workbenches. Here you’ll find a bunch of boxes and crates. Nearby you’ll spot a corpse, and you can find a magazine here.

Sunnytop Ski Lanes Base Lodge

A magazine can be found behind, or around, the small stacked wood crates, on the east side of the lodge exterior. Another can be found on the red tale, under the wooden upstairs balcony mezzanine.

Hopewell Cave

Inside the cave, one magazine can be found inside the overturned small blue container by the campfire.

Ingram Mansion

One magazine should be available on the lower side of the coffee table in the living room, inside the mansion. Another should be somewhere near the small painted side dresser in the upstairs balcony hallway, eastern edge of the mansion.

Monongah

On the 180° rotated Nuka-Cola wooden crate, you can find a magazine in the edge of the town, behind the gray cottage.

Observatory

A magazine can be found on the low coffee table, south of the main circular chamber.

Sons of Dane Compound

Three possible magazine locations here:

One can be found on top of the large lookout tower near the road, northwest of the entrance. Second can be found on the small trolley, left of the Chemistry Station in the chem lab basement.

A third one can be found on the picnic table, southwest corner of The Buck’s Den.

Relay Tower LW-B1-22

A magazine should be available somewhere on top of the mainframe computer bank, in the southeast corner of the room.

Sylvie and Sons Logging Camp

One of the two magazines here can be on the stack of small wood crates, just outside the smaller two green tents. Another can be on the stack of the metal curved crates, inside the larger of the two green tents.

Seneca Gang Camp

You can find one magazine in this location. To get to it, simply make your way in the south direction from the Seneca Gang Camp and towards the safe. Here you’ll spot a faded trunk. Approach it, and nearby you’ll find a dead Raider and a red chair. On the chair will be your magazine waiting to be collected.

Wendigo Cave

There are four magazines in this cave, Curse you Wendies, erm-I mean Wendigo!

The first one can be found on the red seat by the dead Raider, near the safe on the south side of the camp.

The second one can be found by the skull and the headless skeleton, near a small pond, near the northwest wall in a small connecting cavern with narrow tunnels.

The third one should be among the pile of the human bones southeast opening in one of the main junction caverns.

The final one should be in the small southeast cave opening with the orange toolbox nearby, off the tunnel with the Bone Chimes.

Autumn Acre Cabin

A magazine can be found inside the cabin on the sideboard by the log pile and the antique globe.

Toxic Larry’s Meat ‘n Go

One magazine should be on the headboard shelf of the bed with the red trunk on it. Another should be on the seat of the outhouse, north of the main shack, on the rocks.

Skullbone Vantage

A magazine should be found on the tiny distressed side table, next to the sofa with two Red Raider Corpses, right of the lookout tower.

Pleasant Valley Cabins

Two magazines should be available here:

One can be found on the headboard of the double-mattress bed, near the bus stop, in the first ruined lodge structure with the planks.

The second one should be around the lectern, on the stone patio, to the southwest end of the upper lodge area.

Top of the World

There are four magazines here:

One on the rickety shop counter, west of the central elevator column.

Another one on the small low coffee table, to the right of the stall with the three stools.

The third one should be somewhere on the magazine carousel by one of the three stools, the fallen one. The stall it should be in; should have a lighthouse painting and a Raider skull board underneath.

The fourth one should be somewhere on the small curved side table on the left of the white leather sofa, in the room with Madigan’s Corpse hanging in the cage.

Pleasant Valley Ski Resort

Three magazines here:

One on the small round table that is white, on the deck of the north ledge next to the Trading Post lodge.

Another should be on the barrel left to the barrel with the white vodka bottle, on the deck of the north lodge. It should be near the first magazine spot.

Similarly, the third magazine spot should be somewhere on the deck on the eastern side of the lodge, on the small round white metal table.

South Cutthroat Camp

There are four magazine locations here:

One should be on the cinder block, on the ground by the gondola seating, west of the camp.

Another should be in the main glass cabinet on the south side of the road in the middle of the storefront.

The third one should be below the “tea party” plank table, next to the red trunk to the side of the billboard lookout.

The final one should be at the South end of the camp, by the North Highway 63 sign.

Yellow Sandy’s Still

One of the only magazines should be on the small green card table with the TV Dinner Tray, in the trailer with the Nuka-Cola machine inside it.

Cliffwatch

A magazine should be somewhere near the sheet of wood with the Mountain Honey, on the south side of the camp.

Safe ‘n Clean Disposal

A magazine should be somewhere in the middle of the small red barn, on the metal shelving.

New Appalachian Central Trainyard

One of the three magazines in this area is on the east of the main Trainyard warehouse, on the small metal desk. Another one should be inside the bank vault, on the table.

The final one should be somewhere on the table by the Switch-Operator’s Terminal, in the signal tower.

98 NAR Regional

A magazine should be below a spotted couch, inside the top overturned military carriage.

Site Alpha

There are three magazines here: One should be in the Reactor Area, on a desk with a broken terminal and a clown.

The second and third ones should be in the Operations Center, one on the desk with the broken terminal, and the other on the desk in a small room with three fabricator pods.

The Whitespring Golf Club

This location has quite a few magazines for players to collect. The first magazine can be found by heading in the east direction from the security hut and club entrance. Now head north from the main resort and enter the deck. Go to the upper floor of the deck, and here you’ll find a circular table. On the table will be your magazine waiting to be collected.

The second magazine of this location can be found in the Clubhouse. Go to the lower floor and enter the ‘Employee Only’ closet. Dive deep into where the card boxes are, and you’ll find a magazine here.

The third magazine can be found on the upper floor of the Clubhouse. Simply go to the men’s room found near the can chimes and enter inside. Look nearby the sink and basket here; you’ll find a magazine.

Now head back down the stairs again to the lower level of Clubhouse and go inside the men’s locker room. Northeast from the bookshelf will be another shelf. Search in the bottom section, and here you’ll find a magazine.

Blackwater Mine

There are four possible magazine locations here. You need to head to Dr.Cotton’s laboratory for the first magazine location in this area. Inside you’ll find a safe and three barrels that read radioactive. You’ll find a pipe nearby, and a metal shelve will be next to it. Below it, you’ll find a magazine.

The second magazine can be found where the tunnels connect the main mine tunnel to the vertical waterlogged cavern. Simply head there, and a little locked security closet will be in the narrow tunnel way. Here you’ll find the second magazine.

The third magazine can be found where the drilling chambers are. You can find the magazine to the right of the Weapons Workbench nearby the short metal counter.

Finally, for the fourth magazine of this location, you need to head to the room opposite the Chemistry room. Head to the machine room with the large pipe hole in the floor, and look under the matress. You’ll find a sleeping bag here, and on the top of it will be a magazine.

Middle Mountain Cabins

There should be two magazine locations here:

The first one should be somewhere in the outhouse’s southeast area, between the middle and left cabins. The second one might be somewhere inside the tiny tool shed uphill, and east of the three main cabins.

Emmett Mountain Disposal Site

There are two magazine locations here. To acquire the first magazine, players should head in the right direction from the curve-roofed disposal site entrance structure. Go inside the storage and look for a yellow barrel that reads radioactive. Once found, on its top, you’ll spot a magazine.

For the second magazine, players will need to head to the storage room, which can be found southeast of the room where the large generator is stored. Head inside, and you’ll find the magazine on the metal desk next to the Disposal Terminal.

Ripper Alley

A magazine should be somewhere in the riper alley, near the cinder block, on the floor of the short lookout. A rusty car should be on the other side of the defenses.

National Isolated Radio Array

There are three possible magazine locations. For the first location, head to the office building. Go up the upper floor and head to the office on the northwest that looks outside to a red trailer. Here you’ll find a metal desk, and on its top will be a magazine alongside Bottle Cap Sunglasses and Teal Rounded Vase.

Players should head towards the southwest corner of the upstairs office for the second magazine location. Approach the decorated bureau, and you’ll find the magazine here.

Finally, for the third magazine, approach the dish array control hut, go towards the destroyed terminal, and then head towards the east corner. Here you’ll find a metal desk and on its top will be a magazine.

Sugar Grove

There are quite a lot of possible magazine locations here.

For the first magazine, head to the upper floor office, where you’ll find a window that overlooks a control room alongside an Archive Dispenser Vending Machine in the other corner. From there, head to the Project Director’s Terminal, and on its left, you’ll find a half-buried curio cabinet. Inside it will be your first magazine of the location.

For the second magazine of this location, players will have to head to the upper floor of the Advanced Research Laboratory. Here you’ll find yellow machinery, and your magazine will be waiting to be collected on its top.

Head to the Mission Control room to find the third magazine. It can be found stuck between two cardboard boxes. You’ll also find the fourth magazine in this room as well. Just head towards the north of the room, and you’ll find a table here with the magazine and Lunch Pail.

For the last magazine of this area, head to the Secret Facility basement and then make your way towards the cognitive programming room. Here, you’ll find a side table shelf, and on it will be your magazine.

National Radio Astronomy Research Center

A magazine should be on top of the L-shaped mainframe computer near the large hole, on the top floor of the Communications Office.

Another should be somewhere adjacent to the destroyed generator basement room, in the room with the Armor Workbench, on the green work cabinet wall shelf.

West Tek Research Center

There should be a magazine somewhere on the large laboratory table, eastern side of the balcony level, with the dark work surface and two microscopes with display cases attached to them.

US-13C Bivouac

The first of the two magazines should be below the bed with the skeleton to it, the right side of the tent that is to the right of the telephone pole.

The second one should be next to the sleeping bag, adjacent to the three blue barrels just outside the tent entrance.

Mountainside Bed and Breakfast

There should be 4 magazine locations here. For the first magazine in this location, head inside the house and go nearby the kitchen. Here you’ll find a broken terminal and an empty filing cabinet. Just around it will be a metal table, and on its top will be the magazine.

For the second magazine location, head to the foyer area of the house and then towards the reception desk and the Comment Terminal. Across from it will be a coffee table; on it, you’ll find the magazine.

Return to the reception desk and the Comment Terminal for the third magazine. Search around the desk fan, and you’ll find the magazine here. Finally, head upstairs towards the living room for the fourth magazine. Approach the coffee table with the magazine on its top.

The Vantage

A magazine may be hidden here balanced on the steel girder, outside the wood fence at the top of the lookout tower.

Solomon’s Pond

A magazine should be on the ground just below the three wooden crates, near the sleeping bag, between the southeast side of the red barn with the canoe resting on it.

Twin Lakes

The Twin Lakes may harbor a magazine by the skeleton with the swimsuit, close to the north side of the lake, on the rock bank.

Huntersville

For the first magazine, head to the house without a roof in the middle of the town and make your way to the upper floor. You’ll find a collapsed kitchen here, and a bed will be hanging off the edge nearby. Search under it, and you’ll find a magazine.

The second magazine can be found by heading to the Hardware Store. The curved corner at the left of the blue cash register will have a magazine waiting to be collected.

Site Charlie

There are three magazines here:

The first one should be in the Reactor Area, on the far west wall of the main room.

The second one should be somewhere in the Operations Center, in the lowered area in the center of the main room.

The third one may be near the second location, just off the main room in a small room with three fabricator pods.

R and G Processing Services

One of the two magazines found here should be against the west wall of the building, in the yellow container trolley.

The second one should be close to the elevator that leads to Site Charlie, tucked left of the Overseer’s Cache inside the main storage room, under a cardboard box.

Spruce Knob Lake

A magazine should be located in the open plastic outhouse, northeast shore of the lake.

Spruce Knob

A magazine should be inside the security hut, on the lower southeast fenced entrance, vertically below Spruce Knob’s position.

Lucky Hole Mine

A magazine should be found on the lectern at the main cultist altar, in the dead-end tunnel at the end of the mine.

Lake Eloise

A magazine should be somewhere in the northeast of the Fissure Site, inside the Gaming Enthusiasts’ Camp, behind the wood blocks spelling “CHEATER”, on the rocks.

Relay Tower EL-B1-02

A magazine should be located on the top of the light blue mainframe computer, southwest of the concrete tower hut.

Johnson’s Acre

Two magazines should be located here: the first one on the hearth of the large stone fireplace, west of the cabin. The other should be on the picnic table, outside and south of the cabin.

Southhampton Estate

A magazine should be located on the kitchen sink counter, in the ground level of the blue farmhouse. Another magazine should be located on the ruined metal shelf, on the entrance into the red barn.

Mosstown

Three magazines may be located here:

The first one should be located close to the Cappy Nuka boat, on the east side of the Shanty Town, below the magazine carousel.

The second one should be somewhere between the corner of the wood shelf, near the red chair of the “Barber and Dentist” shack.

The third one should be on the low coffee table between the gray and red couches inside “Drugs” shack, northwest side of Mosstown.

Dolly Sods Wilderness

A magazine should be around the toilet in the northwest restroom of the west lodge building. Another magazine should be on the magazine carousel, inside the south lodge, by the deep red sofa.

Crevasse Dam

There might be a magazine close to the Supervisor Terminal, inside the main building’s upper area, in the wastebasket.

Another magazine might be somewhere on the ground floor of the pump chamber’s southwest corner, in the corner of the second metal shelf.

Thunder Mountain Power Plant

A magazine should be located below the large conference table with the Office Desk Fan on it, northeast of the entrance lobby.

Another should be on the shelf of the green metal wall cabinet, in a small connecting room with the three exits between the stairwell and the door marked “Pipe Interchange, Hall to Cooling Tower #2”.

The third magazine location should be nearby, along with the wall in the corridor connecting to the Turbine Hall to Cooling Tower #2, on the white table with the orange toolbox.

A location may be somewhere on the second-to-bottom shelf of the green metalwork shelf, in the Reactor Room.

Finally, a magazine may be in the upper corner of the Master Control Room, in a waste-bucket near the small black computer bank.

Dyer Chemical

Three magazines should be located here:

The first one should be in the middle locker along the wall of lockers, above the large sewers with the hatch, in the metal maintenance hut corridor.

The second one should be on the small wooden crate with the ammo crate, southwest corner of the sewer maintenance building’s upper floor, east side of the factory.

A magazine may also be inside one of the two yellow trolley carts by the red canisters, on the upper floor of the sewer maintenance building.

Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies

A magazine should be located suspended vertically between the right side of the Armor Workbench and two lockers, in the southeast part of the premises.

Berkeley Springs

Two magazines should be located here, one on the side table between the two comfy dark red chairs, in the upstairs spa area across the elevator of Beauty and Spa Salon.

Another should be on the metal office desk, in the southwest corner of the upper-level office, in the middle of the town. This area should be in the mansion made of bricks, near the traffic light post.

Treehouse Village

A magazine should be located in the Treehouse Village, on the car seat by the orange toolbox, on the connecting junction platform with the red barrel.

Another magazine should be on the wood sheet floor, outside the dining platform shack with the table and yellow barbecue. The third one should be somewhere on or near the corner of the dark red couch, close to a small distillery.

Haven Church

A magazine may be located in the schoolroom, on the northeast school desk.

Hawke’s Refuge

A magazine might be located on the small crap pile in the dead-end corner southwest of the red couch, towards the entrance of the lower ground level.

Another magazine should be at the base of the rock wall, across a small pond of dirty water, in the main cavern.

Sunday Brothers’ Cabin

A magazine should be under the bunk bed in the northwest corner at the south end of the upstairs balcony, inside the main lodge cabin.

Tanagra Town

Three magazines may be present in this location:

The first one should be at the top of the tendril tower, by the steel support, on the metal desk.

The second one should be somewhere near the first one, but on one of the school desks across the lower schoolhouse floor side.

The final magazine location should be on the shelf of the headboard of the master bedroom bed, at the summit of the massive town tangle.

Big B’s Rest Stop

A magazine should be inside the Super Duper Mart, on the floor between the red-striped wall and the counter with the coffee machine on it.

Valley Galleria

Two magazines may be located here; one on the east side of the food court, ground level, and the other should be on the dining table, the upper level of the Housewares store, south side.

Treetops

A magazine should be located on the tiny side dresser by the birdhouse, almost the very top of the tree-house platform ascent.

Camp Venture

A magazine should be located below the shelf trolley jutting out from the southwest wall, let off the Weapons Workbench inside the armory area of the Storage Cabin.

Another should be by the “star” trunk and the Overseer’s Cache, on the metal shelf trolley by the central steel support.

Kerwood Mine

A magazine should be located on the earth by the toppled metal shelving, close to a toolbox in the junction cavern with the “Eye Protection” poster.

Similarly, one location may also be on the left side of the slagheap, in the waterlogged chamber linking the underwater area to the destroyed mine tracks.

A magazine should also be available on a metal table with the lantern, in the Junction Cavern. Another magazine should be located on the blue mainframe computer bank, close to the fusion core generator.

Firebase LT

A magazine should be located on the mattress inside the large tent to the right of the gun emplacement.

Mac’s Farm

A very premium magazine should be located on the table with a plank and two tables, in the half-destroyed farmhouse area.

The General’s Steakhouse

A magazine should be located behind a filing cabinet, in the northeast corner of the steakhouse. Another magazine should also be located below the washing machine and sink, in the laundry room off the main basement kitchens.

RobCo Research Center

A magazine should be located on the fancy table with the dead plant, northeast area of the corner. Another magazine should also be on the screen of the microfilm unit, in the north corner of the filing office.

The third magazine location should be on the metal desk, in the upper laboratory area.

The Thorn

A magazine should be somewhere on the gray defense barrier with the Brotherhood of Steel insignia.

Forward Station Alpha

Location of a magazine may be south of the Cooking Station, inside the gray tent.

Ranger District Office

One magazine in this area should be on the low coffee table in form of the stone fireplace, east of the lodge office.

Bootlegger’s Shack

There should be two magazines located here. One of them should be on the metal desk along the west interior wall of the shack, left of the filing cabinet.

Another should be in a small table next to the desk chair, with views of the Creekside Sundew Grove, north of the shack room.

Drop Site G3

A magazine should be on the right side shelf of the metal counter, inside the flooded concrete hut.

Quarry X3

There should be something in the southwest corner of the curve-roofed warehouse, left of the orange toolbox, on the middle metal shelf.

Pylon V-13

A magazine should be located on the mattress, in the connecting part of the suspended monorail carriage, north of the top of the pylon steps.

Another magazine should be on the plank with the sleeping bag across the skeleton draped on the seat, left of the TV and small satellite dish.

Old Mold Quarry

A magazine might be located on the bed of the rusting pickup truck, northwest of the main maintenance pump building.

Drop Site C2

A magazine should be located on the metal counter, inside the flooded concrete hut.

Fort Defiance

The magazine you are destined to be with should be on the top floor of the Brotherhood of Steel’s base of operations, in the game room with the pool table.

Appalachian Antiques

A magazine should be under the office fan, on the shelf under the cash register counter. Another magazine should be by the sleeping bag in the small shed.

Cranberry Glade

A magazine should be available somewhere on the thin wood bench, in the southeast corner of the glade.

Watoga

There should be two magazines here:

One of the magazines should be inside the coach parked northeast of the local High School; it should be on the seat right of the entrance of the coach.

The other magazine should be on the suspended monorail tram, southeast corner of the city, and west of the local High School. It should be somewhere on the left side of the driver’s controls.

Watoga Civic Center

A magazine might be located southeast from the “A3” sign, left of the exit to Appalachia, around the dinner table. Another should be on the dinner table across the “B4” sign.

The final one should be somewhere near the kitchen counter, north of the “B5” sign.

Watoga Transit Hub

Your favorite magazine must be here on the road, just outside the Transit Hub lobby, on the back seat.

Another must be on the final seat inside the monorail carriage that is located to the east end of the trail.

The final one should be in the rubble at the bottom of the elevator shaft, by a corpse, northwest of the Transit Hub lobby.

Watoga Emergency Services

One of the two magazines here should be by the Emergency Report Terminal, on the second table from the left.

The other one should be on the metal magazine carousel, near the Helipad elevator, across from the main elevator, in the waiting room.

Watoga Municipal Center

A magazine should be located in the upper level, west side of the Complaints Archive office, on the short wood bookshelf under the window.

Another magazine location might be on the metal desk with the microphone and the broken terminal that can be accessed through the corridor with the lockers.

AMS Corporate Headquarters

On the floor by the toilet and newspaper, you can find a magazine, just near the CEO Killson’s office, in the restroom.

Watoga Shopping Plaza

A magazine should be inside Slocum Joe’s, near the jukebox, on the circular table. Another should be on the yellow magazine rack shelf, the right of the coffee counter, same area.

Watoga Estates

A magazine should be in the small circular white metal table, by the “condemned” door and exterior staircase, in the lower balcony area.

Watoga High School

There should be several magazines here:

The first one should be somewhere behind the toilet where the Bubblegum Teddy Bear and Garden Gnome are, above the entrance of the Auditorium.

The second one should be on the low shelf, on the lower level of the Library. On the wooden dining table, a magazine should be located northwest of the cafeteria, below the staircase.

A magazine should also be somewhere in the southwest corner of the History classroom, on the wooden school desk.

Similarly, a magazine should be on the small gray speaker, in the south side of the Auditorium. Seriously, who put that there?

Flooded Trainyard

A magazine might be located inside the USA carriage, on the railroad from the south, on the sheet of woodblock table.

Lost Home

One of the magazines should be somewhere under the dark red sofa, in the northeast shack. Another magazine should be on the green chair, in the southern part of the settlement.

Sunrise Farm

A magazine should be on the decorated dresser, inside the main sagging farmhouse structure, at the top of the stairs.

Survey Camp Alpha

A magazine should be located on the small green card table with the army helmet, inside the green tent.

Forward Station Delta

Two magazines should finally be here, if not, I dunno where else.

The first one should be on the table, opposite to the Power Armor Station and the crane steps. The table should be inside the metal caravan hut that has colored orange and white.

The second magazine should be on the crane’s balcony, with the skeleton thing. This should be just on the Brotherhood of Steel flagpole.