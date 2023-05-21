Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Test Exam Answers Guide

Remaining true to the ‘RPG’ element of the game, Fallout 76 proposes a small quiz which players will need to answer choosing the right options to progress forward. As a part of the Into The Fire quest, this remains an important task so we’ll share Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Test Exam Answers below:

Fallout 76 Fire Breathers Test Exam Answers

A group of firefighters who operate out of Charleston Fire Department has a special task which involves ‘extinguishing the scorched one by one’. As a part of this ‘Into The Fire’ quest, you’ll first need to solve a series of tests. First head to the fire department which is situated south of the Charleston. There, you’ll be able to interact with a Protectron bot who’ll lead you inside the building.

Here, you’ll find three terminals that will let you attempt a Knowledge Exam, consisting of a total of seven questions. In order to proceed forward and become a part of the Fire Breathers, you’ll need to answer all of the questions correctly.

Naturally, you can answer these by learning a bit about the firefighters through notes scattered in the building. However, that may not be everyone’s cup of tea or you may want to rush things. For that purpose, here are the answers to each one of the seven questions.

: While traversing a smoke-filled building, your breathing apparatus has failed. Which of the following will serve as the best replacement? A: A water soaked rag.

: One of you fellow Fire Breathers has been burned. The area is painful to the touch, but no blisters are forming. You’ve applied a cool compress. What’s the next thing you should do? A: Gently bind the burn with clean bandages.

: While exploring a collapsed mine, your team leader flashes their safety light quickly three times. What does this mean? A: Retreat immediately.

: You’ve stumbled upon a band of Scorch-diseased people brandishing clubs. Which of the following is the ONLY acceptable method of engaging them? A: Fall back and engage from a distance with firearms.

: One of your squadmates has caught a case of Sludge Lung. Which of the following sets of ingredients, when cooked together, can be used as a cure? A: Purified Water, Ash Rose, Blight, Soot Flower.

: You’ve captured a Scorch-infected man who you recognize as a childhood friend. What do you do? A: End his life as mercifully as possible.