Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Locations Guide

Exotic Weapons are just one of the ways that Bethesda has spiced up Fallout 76. These weapons are known for how it is almost impossible for them to fit into any other category, hence they must be exotic. Our Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Guide will give you all the information you need when it comes to Exotic Weapons.

Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons

These weapons are quite strange and vary quite a bit from one another. Some of these weapons have great damage while others stand out from amongst the crowd in other ways.

All in all, using these weapons will be a treat that you should definitely enjoy while playing through the game.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at how each weapon works one by one. We will be mentioning what the weapon is useful for along with the stats of the weapon.

1. Black Powder Blunderbuss

The gun is very slow to reload but has a very high damage. If you believe that you can be efficient with this gun and not miss a lot, then use it for very good results.

Attribute Value Type Shotgun Damage 108 Fire Rate 4 Range 12 Accuracy 67 Weight 3

2. Black Powder Pistol

This pistol is once again quite powerful but slow. You need to make sure that you are even more accurate since you only have one shot in the chamber, and reload is necessary after that. This is a gun for those who like to live on the edge.

Attribute Value Type Pistol Damage 108 Fire Rate 4 Range 204 Accuracy 56 Weight 3

3. Black Powder Rifle

As is the case with the last 2 weapons, use it if you are confident you can land all or most of your shots. It has a lot of damage but is very slow when reloading.

Attribute Value Type Rifle Damage 132 Fire Rate 4 Range 204 Accuracy 64 Weight 6

4. Broadsider

This is a portable ship cannon that can deal a lot of damage and continues the trend of requiring near-perfect accuracy in order to be effective.

Attribute Value Type Explosive Damage 104 Fire Rate 3 Range 204 Accuracy 60 Weight 24.4

5. Crossbow

You know what a crossbow is! You can use it to send bolts flying to the enemy and deal a fairly good amount of damage to them. However, the clumsiness of the weapon does require enormous amounts of skill.

Attribute Value Type Crossbow Damage 100 Fire Rate 4 Range 168 Accuracy 67 Weight 7.2

6. The Dragon

This is a gun that takes dealing damage and taking an eternity to load to new extremes. This could be the most fun weapon in the game, but it could also be the most frustrating.

Attribute Value Type Rifle Damage 170 Fire Rate 4 Range 419 Accuracy 65 Weight 6

7. Gauss Rifle

You can either fire a single shot that does tons of damage, or you can fire numerous smaller shots which deal less damage but have a smaller chance of missing.

Attribute Value Type Rifle Damage 235 Fire Rate 67 Range 204 Accuracy 56 Weight 15.8

8. Harpoon Gun

The harpoon gun can recollect harpoons that you find, and then reuse them to unleash hell on your enemies. The damage is great, but the fire rate may be a problem (a common trend in exotic weapons).

Attribute Value Type Heavy Gun Damage 141 Fire Rate 2 Range 120 Accuracy 63 Weight 16.4

9. Paddle Ball

It is not a feasible weapon, but it is a very fun one. You need to be really close to the enemy in order to use this weapon properly, but it’s better if you only use it to get a few laughs.

Attribute Value Type Paddle Ball Damage 1 Fire Rate 25 Range 12 Accuracy 152 Weight 2

10. Radium Rifle

This is a great exotic weapon which can be even more amazing with an Automatic Receiver. Most of the exotic weapons often end up being hit or miss, but this is definitely a great addition to your inventory.

Attribute Value Type Rifle Damage 30 Fire Rate 40 Range 120 Accuracy 57 Weight 11.9

11. Railway Rifle

The gun is fairly similar to the Radium Rifle. Just make sure you keep your Spike supplies healthy and this gun will rain hell.

Attribute Value Type Rifle Damage 99 Fire Rate 10 Range 120 Accuracy 56 Weight 14.4

12. Salvaged Assaultron Head

This is a served head which can be charged by reloading and then unleash damage. Make it reload faster in order to have a higher amount of damage.

Attribute Value Type Energy Gun Damage 72 Fire Rate 4 Range 94 Accuracy 67 Weight 8

13. Syringer

This weapon can be used to put status effects on enemies using barrel mods etc. A good way to have some fun and experiment on humans.

Attribute Value Type Pipe Gun Damage 1 Fire Rate 4 Range 156 Accuracy 72 Weight 5.3

14. Vox Syringer

This syringe is used to complete the Daily Quest (someone to talk to). It does not seem to have any other use.

Attribute Value Type Pipe Gun Damage 1 Fire Rate 4 Range 204 Accuracy 75 Weight 2.3

This Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Locations Guide is a work-in-progress. We will continue to add more locations in the coming days.