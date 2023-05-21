Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Locations Guide

By Muhammad Uneeb
Exotic Weapons are just one of the ways that Bethesda has spiced up Fallout 76. These weapons are known for how it is almost impossible for them to fit into any other category, hence they must be exotic. Our Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Guide will give you all the information you need when it comes to Exotic Weapons.

Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons

These weapons are quite strange and vary quite a bit from one another. Some of these weapons have great damage while others stand out from amongst the crowd in other ways.

All in all, using these weapons will be a treat that you should definitely enjoy while playing through the game.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at how each weapon works one by one. We will be mentioning what the weapon is useful for along with the stats of the weapon.

1. Black Powder Blunderbuss

The gun is very slow to reload but has a very high damage. If you believe that you can be efficient with this gun and not miss a lot, then use it for very good results.

Attribute Value
Type Shotgun
Damage 108
Fire Rate 4
Range 12
Accuracy 67
Weight 3

2. Black Powder Pistol

This pistol is once again quite powerful but slow. You need to make sure that you are even more accurate since you only have one shot in the chamber, and reload is necessary after that. This is a gun for those who like to live on the edge.

Attribute Value
Type Pistol
Damage 108
Fire Rate 4
Range 204
Accuracy 56
Weight 3

3. Black Powder Rifle

As is the case with the last 2 weapons, use it if you are confident you can land all or most of your shots. It has a lot of damage but is very slow when reloading.

Attribute Value
Type Rifle
Damage 132
Fire Rate 4
Range 204
Accuracy 64
Weight 6

4. Broadsider

This is a portable ship cannon that can deal a lot of damage and continues the trend of requiring near-perfect accuracy in order to be effective.

Attribute Value
Type Explosive
Damage 104
Fire Rate 3
Range 204
Accuracy 60
Weight 24.4

5. Crossbow

You know what a crossbow is! You can use it to send bolts flying to the enemy and deal a fairly good amount of damage to them. However, the clumsiness of the weapon does require enormous amounts of skill.

Attribute Value
Type Crossbow
Damage 100
Fire Rate 4
Range 168
Accuracy 67
Weight 7.2

6. The Dragon

This is a gun that takes dealing damage and taking an eternity to load to new extremes. This could be the most fun weapon in the game, but it could also be the most frustrating.

Attribute Value
Type Rifle
Damage 170
Fire Rate 4
Range 419
Accuracy 65
Weight 6

7. Gauss Rifle

You can either fire a single shot that does tons of damage, or you can fire numerous smaller shots which deal less damage but have a smaller chance of missing.

Attribute Value
Type Rifle
Damage 235
Fire Rate 67
Range 204
Accuracy 56
Weight 15.8

8. Harpoon Gun

The harpoon gun can recollect harpoons that you find, and then reuse them to unleash hell on your enemies. The damage is great, but the fire rate may be a problem (a common trend in exotic weapons).

Attribute Value
Type Heavy Gun
Damage 141
Fire Rate 2
Range 120
Accuracy 63
Weight 16.4

9. Paddle Ball

It is not a feasible weapon, but it is a very fun one. You need to be really close to the enemy in order to use this weapon properly, but it’s better if you only use it to get a few laughs.

Attribute Value
Type Paddle Ball
Damage 1
Fire Rate 25
Range 12
Accuracy 152
Weight 2

10. Radium Rifle

This is a great exotic weapon which can be even more amazing with an Automatic Receiver. Most of the exotic weapons often end up being hit or miss, but this is definitely a great addition to your inventory.

Attribute Value
Type Rifle
Damage 30
Fire Rate 40
Range 120
Accuracy 57
Weight 11.9

11. Railway Rifle

The gun is fairly similar to the Radium Rifle. Just make sure you keep your Spike supplies healthy and this gun will rain hell.

Attribute Value
Type Rifle
Damage 99
Fire Rate 10
Range 120
Accuracy 56
Weight 14.4

12. Salvaged Assaultron Head

This is a served head which can be charged by reloading and then unleash damage. Make it reload faster in order to have a higher amount of damage.

Attribute Value
Type Energy Gun
Damage 72
Fire Rate 4
Range 94
Accuracy 67
Weight 8

13. Syringer

This weapon can be used to put status effects on enemies using barrel mods etc. A good way to have some fun and experiment on humans.

Attribute Value
Type Pipe Gun
Damage 1
Fire Rate 4
Range 156
Accuracy 72
Weight 5.3

14. Vox Syringer

This syringe is used to complete the Daily Quest (someone to talk to). It does not seem to have any other use.

Attribute Value
Type Pipe Gun
Damage 1
Fire Rate 4
Range 204
Accuracy 75
Weight 2.3

This Fallout 76 Exotic Weapons Locations Guide is a work-in-progress. We will continue to add more locations in the coming days.

