Fallout 76 Crafting Guide – Cooking, Chems, Recipes, Stations and Modifications

Having trouble trying to understand Workbenches or stations? Having trouble learning how to cook, or what to cook? Having trouble making weapons, armors, and other cool stuff that someone is selling to you for extremely high price? This Fallout 76 Crafting Guide will definitely help you become your own man. Follow it and you might become a useful person of the society!

Fallout 76 Crafting Guide

This crafting guide has been crafted for your better experience. Fallout 76 is a massive game and has a great deal of items that can be crafted. To craft items in Fallout 76, you need different platforms.

They include stations, Workbenches or even C.A.M.Ps. These are located on various areas on the map, but C.A.M.P can be implemented on the map in any of the locations you like.

Of course, you can skip crafting items and directly buy items from robots and other players for Caps, but you’ll see yourself running out of Caps pretty fast. The most efficient way in Fallout 76 is to craft items. Without further ado, let us begin:

Cooking Station

The cooking station can be used to cook up different kinds of food or drinks. They can even be used to make herbal potions. Cooking Stations are located all around the grand world of Appalachia.

After taking out water from the Water Pump, you can boil it here to make it healthy enough for use. If you’re in the wild, though, you can craft a Cooking Station in a C.A.M.P.

Do note that eating most of the food cooking from a cooking station may still give you a little bit of radiation. Use a RadAway if you’re reaching your limit.

Perk Name Can be Used on Green Thumb Yourself, to cure diseases Chemist Yourself, to cure diseases

Some of the items you can craft in this Workbench includes: All drinks, all food, Salves, meat, plants, prepared food and drinks, and some utility for crafting.

Recipe Name Effect Requirements to Unlock Crafting Requirement Boiled Water Restore HP by 10, Restore Thirst by +15%, Increase Rads Resist by 5 Available from the start Dirty Water x2, Wood x1 Purified Water Restore HP by 25, Restore Thirst by +25% Available from the start Dirty Water x1, Water Filter x1 Blood Pack Restore HP by 50, Increase Rads Resist by 10 Obtain Tick Blood Antiseptic x1, Tick Blood x2 Glowing Blood Pack Restore HP by 40, Increase Rads Resist by +75, Increase Rads Resist by 10 Obtain Blood Pack Antiseptic x1, Blood Pack x1 Glowing Blood x1 Stimpak: Diluted Restore HP by 12%, Restore HP by 23% Available from the start Purified Water x2, Stimpak x1 Stimpak Healing Salve Restore HP by 20% Find Recipe Bloodleaf x1, Boiled Water x1, Soot Flower x1 Awesome Opossum Bacon Restore HP by 45, Increase LCK by 2, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +15% Obtain Opossum Meat Opossum Meat x1, Wood x1 Blackberry Juice Restore HP by 10, Increase AP Regen by 2, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Blackberry Boiled Water x1, Wild Blackberry x1, Wood x1 Carrot Flower Nectar Restore HP by 10, PER 1, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Carrot Flower Boiled Water x1, Carrot Flower x1, Wood x1 Carrot Soup Restore HP by 12, PER 2, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Carrot Boiled Water x1, Carrot x1, Wood x1 Cat Meat Steak Restore HP by 45, AGI 2, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +15% Obtain Cat Meat Cat Meat x1, Wood x1 Corn Soup Restore HP by 12, Increase AP Regen by 3, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Corn Boiled Water x1, Corn x1, Wood x1 Crispy Squirrel Bits Restore HP by 25, AGI 2, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Hunger +10% Obtain Squirrel Bits Squirrel Bits x1, Wood x1 Firecap Soup Restore HP by 10, Energy Resist by 25, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Firecap Boiled Water x1, Firecap x1, Wood x1 Glowing Fungus Soup Restore HP by 12, Rad Resist by 20, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Glowing Fungus Boiled Water x1, Glowing Fungus x1, Wood x1 Grilled Radroach Restore HP by 25, END 1, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +10% Obtain Radroach Meat Radroach Meat x1, Wood x1 Grilled Radstag Restore HP by 60, Carry Weight 20, Increase Rads Resist by 10, Hunger +20% Obtain Radstag Meat Radstag Meat x1, Wood x1 Mole Rat Chunks Restore HP by 25, STR 1, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +10% Obtain Mole Rat Meat Mole Rat Meat x1, Wood x1 Mutfruit Juice Restore HP by 10, AGI 1, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Mutfruit Boiled Water x1, Mutfruit x1, Wood x1 Mutt Chops Restore HP by 45, END 2, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +15% Obtain Mongrel Dog Meat Mongrel Dog Meat x1, Wood x1 Pumpkin Soup Restore HP by 30, PER 2, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Pumpkin Boiled Water x1, Pumpkin x1 Wood x1 Razorgrain Soup Restore HP by 30, Disease Resist by 10, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Obtain Razorgrain Boiled Water x1, Razorgrain x1, Wood x1 Ribeye Steak Restore HP by 45, Carry Weight 20, Hunger +15% Flatwoods Quest Brahmin Meat x1, Wood x1 Simple Bloodleaf Tea Restore HP by 10, Disease Resist by 5, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Bloodleaf Boiled Water x1, Bloodleaf x1, Wood x1 Simple Fern Flower Tea Restore HP by 10, STR 1, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Mutated Fern Flower Boiled Water x1, Mutated Fern Flower x1, Wood x1 Soot Flower Herb Paste Restore HP by 12, Increase Rads Resist by 20, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Restore Thirst by +8%, Hunger +15% Obtain Toxic Soot Flower Boiled Water x1, Toxic Soot Flower x1, Wood x1 Starlight Berry Cobbler Restore HP by 25, END 1, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Hunger +10% Obtain Starlight Berries Starlight Berries x1, Wood x1 Tarberry Juice Restore HP by 10, Increase AP by 120, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Tarberry Boiled Water x1, Tarberry x1, Wood x1 Tato Juice Restore HP by 10, Max Increase AP by 10, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Obtain Tato Boiled Water x1, Tato x1, Wood x1 Vegetable Medley Soup Restore HP by 60, DMG Resist by 20, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +20% Eat found soup Boiled Water x2, Carrot x2, Salt x1, Tato x2, Wood x1 Cranberry Jam Iguana Soup Restore HP by 60, Increase LCK by 3, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +20% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Silt Bean x2, Spices x1 Squirrel Bits x2, Wood x1 Infused Bloodleaf Tea Restore HP by 25, Disease Resist 25, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +25% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Bloodleaf x2, Ginseng Root x1, Tato x2, Wood x1 Mud Cookie (From Delbert’s Mud Cookie Recipe) Restore HP by 25, Increase AP by 180, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Hunger +10% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Blackwater Brew x1, Mirelurk Egg x1, Razorgrain x2, Wood x1 Silt Bean Puree Restore HP by 60, DMG Resist by 15, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15%, Hunger +10% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Silt Bean x2, Spices x1, Tato x2, Wood x1 Steeped Aster Tea Restore HP by 10, INT 1, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +15% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Aster x2, Firecracker Berry x2, Sugar x1 Wood x1 Steeped Thistle Tea Restore HP by 25, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Restore Thirst by +25% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Thistle x2, Sugar x1, Wood x1 Sweet Blackberry Tea Restore HP by 25, Increase AP by 200, Increase Rads Resist by 1, Restore Thirst by +25% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Starlight Berry x2, Sugar x1, Wild Blackberry x2, Wood x1 Sweet Tato Stew N/A N/A N/A Tasty Radscorpion Egg Omelette Restore HP by 45, Increase Rads Resist by 1, Hunger +15% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Pepper x2, Radscorpion Egg x2, Tato x2, Wood x1 Tasty Squirrel Stew Restore HP by 60, Increase Rads Resist by 2, Bonus XP 10, Hunger +20%, Restore Thirst by +15% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Salt x1, Squirrel Bits x2, Tato x2, Wood x1 Radscorpion Fillet Restore HP by 90, Increase Rads Resist by 5, Resist Energy attacks b 35, Restore Hunger by +25% Finding the recipe in the world/bought from robot/random quest reward Boiled Water x2, Pepper x2, Radscorpion Egg x2, Radscorpion Meat x2, Wood x1

Armor Workbench

The Armor Workbench, as its name symbolizes, can be used to make armor. Various protective armor pieces can be crafted, including limbs, torso, and head.

The more you level up as a player, the better the armor will unlock in workbenches, and the better will be the quality of the same item.

For example: If you’re a level 20 and make a torso of protective armor (17), if you try that same torso armor when you’re a leve 30, the armor stat will increase from (17) to let’s say (20).

The Armor Workbench can also be used to repair or modify armors. Additionally, costumes can also be stitched here. In Fallout 76, you can make a living as a smith, or a tailor. The possibilities, and bugs, are infinite!

Some of the items you can find in the Armor Workbench include: Clothing, Heavy Armor, Headwear, Light Armor, Sturdy Armor, and protection beneath Armor.

Armor Name DMG Resist Elemental Resist Weight Crafting Requirement Leather Armor Total: Chest Piece 4 10 (Energy) 4 Left Arm / Right Arm 1 2 (Energy) 2 Left Leg / Right Leg 1 2 (Energy) 2.25 Wood Armor Total: Chest Piece Left Arm / Right Arm Left Leg / Right Leg 2 1 (Energy) 1.80 Raider Armor Total: Chest Piece 10 4 (Energy) 4.50 Left Arm / Right Arm 5 2 (Energy) 2.25 Left Leg / Right Leg 5 2 (Energy) 2.50 Metal Armor Total: Chest Piece Left Arm / Right Arm Left Leg / Right Leg Combat Armor Total: Chest Piece Left Arm / Right Arm Left Leg / Right Leg Robot Armor Total: Chest Piece Left Arm / Right Arm Left Leg / Right Leg

Chemistry Station

Basically a link between the Cooking Station and the Tinker’s Station, the Chemistry Station provides construction for chems that can be used in food and potions, fuel and gunpoweder for weapons’ ammo, and smelted ore for metal scrapping and constructing armor.

The Chemistry Station is your go-to for higher level of crafting things. You can also scrap items in Chemistry Station. Recipes are required for item crafting though.

Perks

Some of the perks exclusive to a Chemistry Station are:

Perk Name Can be Used on Chemist Antibiotics and on yourself, for curing of diseases Pharmacist Yourself, for curing of diseases, and for filtering water

Some of the items that can be found in a Chemistry Station include: All drinks,simple ammo, energy ammo, drugs, grenades, salves and RadAway/Stimpaks, mutation serums, nuked flora, smelted ores, and other utility items.

Weapons Workbench

Weapons can be crafted at the Weapons Workbench. There are a ton of weapons available here, and quite possibly, every weapon can be crafted. Of course, nothing’ll be free. You’ll need a lot of parts to construct a weapon.

Additionally, there are a tons of mods you can apply to each weapon, leading to an infinite amount of guns, blades, launchers, bats, rifles and other weapons that can damage things.

Perks

There are some perks exclusive to a Weapons Workbench:

Perk Name Can be Used on Gladiator Some One-Handed Melee Weapons Heavy Gunner Some Heavy Guns Iron Fist Some Fists and One-Handed Melee Weapons Shotgunner Some Shotguns Slugger Some Two-Handed Melee Weapons Commando Some Automatic Rifles Exotic Weapon All Exotic-graded weapons Rifleman Some Non-Automatic Rifles Science Some Energy Weapons and Energy Heavy Guns Action Boy/Girl Some Repairs Guerrilla Some Automatic Pistols Gunslinger Some Non-Automatic Pistols

Some of the types of weapons that can be crafted in a Weapons Workbench include:

Blunt (Melee), Edged (Melee), Energy Guns, Exotic Weapons, Heavy Guns, Launchers, Pipe Guns, Throwing Weapons, and Ultracite Weapons.

Pistols



Weapon Name Base DMG Fire Rate Range Accuracy Weight Crafting Requirements Pipe Pistol 12 60 84 55 4 Pipe Revolver 27 5 84 62 3 Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol 40 3 96 63 3 10mm Pistol 16 43 120 63 3.3 Snubnosed .44 Pistol 40 6 84 73 5.2 Single Action Revolver Flare Gun 5 3 147 75 2 Black Powder Pistol 115 2 204 66 3 Laser Pistol

Rifles



Rifles

Weapon Name Base DMG Fire Rate Range Accuracy Weight Crafting Requirements

Shotguns



Weapon Name Base DMG Fire Rate Range Accuracy Weight Crafting Requirements Pump Action Shotgun 55 5 36 24 7.7 Double-barrel Shotgun

Heavy Weapons



Weapon Name Base DMG Fire Rate Range Accuracy Weight Crafting Requirements Crossbow 55 4 186 70 7.2 Missile Launcher Minigun 10 273 204 47 18 Fat Man

Melee Weapons



Weapon Name Base DMG Speed Weight Crafting Requirements Combat Knife 9 Fast 1 Bowie Knife 11 Fast 1 Sickle 15 Medium 3 Lead Pipe 15 Medium 3 Machete 16 Medium 2 Hatchet 16 Medium 3 Pipe Wrench 16 Medium 2 Pitchfork 24 Medium 6 Ski Sword 44 Medium 3 Guitar Sword Chinese Officer’s Sword Commie Whacker 6 Medium 2 Boxing Glove Board 26 Slow 3 Baseball Bat Walking Cane 23 Shovel 22 Slow 6 Golf Club 25 Slow 3 Pool Cue 37 Slow 1 Multi-Purpose Axe 27 Slow 4 Fire Axe Sledgehammer

Throwing Weapons



Weapon Name Base DMG Range Weight Crafting Requirements Throwing Knives 75 12 0.25 Tomahawk 100 12 0.70 Molotov Cocktail 50 (8 Burning) 94 0.50 Baseball Grenade 125 94 ` Fragmentation Grenade 150 94 0.50 Plasma Grenade 200, 200 (Energy) 94 0.50 Fragmentation Mine 150 94 0.50 Pulse Mine 175, 175 (Energy) 94 0.50

Tinker’s Workbench

Tired of ratting around in trash cans and sewers for ammunition? Now you can construct your own ammunition, exclusively on the Tinker’s Workbench. This workbench also offers you to build grenades, miens and much more.

In addition to crafting simple ammo, you’ll also be prompted to make special kinds of ammo. Though there might be a level requirement. Some of the items that can be crafted on the Tinker’s Workbench are given below:

Perks

Some perks are exclusive to the Tinker’s workbench.

Perk Name Can be Used on Demolition Expert Some Grenades and Mines Science Some Grenades and Mines Home Defense Some Traps

Some types of ammo that can be crafted in this workbench include: Simple Ammo, Explosive Ammo, Energy Ammo, Buff, Grenades, and Mines.

Water Pump

The Water Pump is a tool that can be used to dig relatively clean water out of ground. You can find pumps in most towns. But if you don’t want that, you can also craft a Water Pump in a C.A.M.P. if you have a plan.

Workshop Workbench

The Workshop workbench is basically a placeholder for a Public Workshop that can be used to building huge defense parts or to mine rare resources nearby each workshop. The Workshop Workbench has to be claimed before use.

You can either pay for your claim, in caps, or fight others over it. Its either brains or brawn. Your choice.

The Stations are used to assemble things up. Some of the stations include:

Power Armor Station

The Power Armor Station can be used to mod different parts on a Power Armor. Occasionally, you may also find some complete Power Armor sets hanging on these stations. You can also scrap the many items here for Power Armor scrap part ingredients.

There might be a level requirement to equip some parts of a Power Armor, so don’t expect much at lower levels. You can find out more on the Power Armor locations in our guide. Additionally, you can also build a Power Armor Station using C.A.M.P. if you have a plan. There are 2 variants.

As you level up and find different type of plans and raw materials, you’ll unlock different items for your power armor. Generally, they are:

Enclave, Excavator, Raider, T-45, T-51B, T-60, Ultracite, and X-01.

Types of Items

There are different types of items in Fallout 76, that can be used in workbenches or stations. The game automatically categorizes them into three main types. Lets discuss them below:

Recipes

This includes all sort of consumables, chems, and ammo that will inevitably be used up by the player upon an action. You can find Recipes spread out across the world in the locations your common sense is telling you to look into.

You have a better chance of finding ammo in shooting camps, or in cafes (don’t ask). Similarly, chems are pretty common in hospitals and other sites of medical expertise. You can also obtain recipes by scrapping a specific item. Recipes may also come as a bonus for picking up an item.

You’ll need to read a specific Recipe before it can be unlocked in your workbench.

Plans

Plans include armored clothing, weapons, and construction items. Plans are used in Armor Workbench, Weapons Workbench, Power Armor Workbench, and C.A.M.P. workbench. They can be found all around the world.

You might have run into a few of these yourself too. As discussed above, the specific power level of a crafted item can change depending on your level, and your expertise.

This is why it’s better to invest into crafting early on in the game. The more you craft, the better you get at it.

Mods

These are enhancements that can be used on your clothing, and weapons. Mods provide special enhancements on your mods and can be applied through Armor Workbench, Weapons Workbench, and Power Armor Workbench.

You can find Mods in special wooden boxes with a cog insignia printed on top of it. They’re scattered all around the world. You can find out more information on Mods through the Inventory Guide.

Junk Items

These are items that you can use to crafting everything. They are available in abundance all over Appalachia. They are also regenerated after each successful day.

Pick up literally everything you see in the world. You can break it down into basic components for use later. For example, you can break down the Blast Radius Board Game into Nuclear Material, that can be used in many other materials.

Do not worry about the inventory space too. You’ll not run out very soon.

There are a lot of different types of junk items. Heck, even a soap is a junk item. You can scrap it into oil, and that’ll become useful in your crafting world. As your mind grows, you’ll become more accustomed to picking up specific junk. One thing to note is that you may not need to scrap all your junk.

You can make items from workbenches and the workbench will automatically scrap the required junk. Scrap junk only if you need space.

Non-Junk Items

There are a ton of non-junk items that can be scrapped up, but shouldn’t be. These include weapons and other stuff that can be used temporarily but might become useless later. You should keep all your old weapons and turn them into scrap later when you do not have a use for them.

Some other items can also be scrapped into component items. You can find non-junk items in containers, corpses and crops. Another type of non-junk items include resources. You can find resources in several deposits on the map, and in veins of ores. You can manually dig these out, or you can construct a resource generator to mine them out automatically.

Magazines

Magazines are special items in Fallout 76 that grant you unique buffs temporarily. The buff from a magazine can last several hours when activated. These are basically in-game boosters, but free.

You can also use Luck perk Curator to increase the time a specific Magazine can provide a buff by 2/3/4 times, depending on the perk’s level. You can find out more on Magazines through this guide. Some of the magazines are discussed below, in this guide: