Fallout 76 Chems Guide – Chem Effects, Duration and Cure

Fallout 76 Chems are powerful consumable items that give powerful boosts to the user. They are either made at the chemistry station or found scattered across Appalachia.

Chems are basically like drugs. While they may boost your stats and attributes significantly for a short period of time, they come with the risk of extreme addiction.

Frequent use of chems will result in severe addiction, which in turn has you suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal symptoms in-game are represented by lowered stats for a longer period of time.

You’ll either need to tough it out until these symptoms clear on their own, or use certain food or medicine to get rid of the addition. Sadly, there’s no rehabilitation center in a postapocalyptic world.

If you’re a heavy chems user, you’ll want to invest in Perk Cards that increase the length of chems and reduce their withdrawal drugs. Get high and start shooting without fear then!

Berry Mentats

Satiation: -3% Water

Buffout

Satiation: -3% water, -5% food

Bufftats

Satiation: -3% water, -1% food

Day Tripper

Satiation: -3% water

Fury

Satiation: -3% water, -3% food

Grape Mentats

Satiation: -3% water

Med-X

Satiation: -3% water, -1% food

Mentats

Satiation: -3% water

Orange Mentats

Satiation: -3% water

Overdrive

Satiation: -3% water, -3% food

Phantom Device

Satiation: —

Psycho

Satiation: -3% water, -1% food

Psychobuff

Satiation: -3% water, -3% food

Rad-X

Satiation: -3% water

Rad-X: Diluted

Satiation: -3% water

Skeeto Spit

Satiation: -3% water

Soot Flower Herb Paste

Satiation: 8% water, 15% food

Stealth Boy

Satiation: None

Sunshine Oil

Satiation: None

