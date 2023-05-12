Fallout 76 Chems Guide – Chem Effects, Duration and Cure

Fallout 76 Chems are powerful consumable items that give powerful boosts to the user. They are either made at the chemistry station or found scattered across Appalachia.
Fallout 76 Chems
Chems are basically like drugs. While they may boost your stats and attributes significantly for a short period of time, they come with the risk of extreme addiction.
Frequent use of chems will result in severe addiction, which in turn has you suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Withdrawal symptoms in-game are represented by lowered stats for a longer period of time.
You’ll either need to tough it out until these symptoms clear on their own, or use certain food or medicine to get rid of the addition. Sadly, there’s no rehabilitation center in a postapocalyptic world.
If you’re a heavy chems user, you’ll want to invest in Perk Cards that increase the length of chems and reduce their withdrawal drugs. Get high and start shooting without fear then!
Berry Mentats
- Satiation: -3% Water
- Effect: Increases Intelligence by +5
- Craftable: Yes
Buffout
- Satiation: -3% water, -5% food
- Effect: Increases maximum HP by +25, Endurance by +2, and Strength by +2
- Craftable: No
Bufftats
- Satiation: -3% water, -1% food
- Effect: Increases maximum HP by +40, Endurance by +3, Strength by +3, and Perception by +3
- Craftable: Yes
Day Tripper
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Increases Charisma by +3, Luck by +3, but decreases Strength by -3
- Craftable: No
Fury
- Satiation: -3% water, -3% food
- Effect: Increases damage resistance by +25, but decreases Perception by -3
- Craftable: Yes
Grape Mentats
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Increases Charisma by +5
- Craftable: Yes
Med-X
- Satiation: -3% water, -1% food
- Effect: Increases damage resistance by +25
- Craftable: No
Mentats
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Increases Intelligence by +2 and Perception by +2
- Craftable: Yes
Orange Mentats
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Increases Perception by +5
- Craftable: Yes
Overdrive
- Satiation: -3% water, -3% food
- Effect: Increases damage by +15% and critical chance by +25%
- Craftable: Yes
Phantom Device
- Satiation: —
- Effect: Frenzies nearby creatures and renders you almost completely invisible. Wearing the Eye of Ra increases this chem’s duration
- Craftable: Yes
Psycho
- Satiation: -3% water, -1% food
- Effect: Increases damage resistance by +25
- Craftable: Yes
Psychobuff
- Satiation: -3% water, -3% food
- Effect: Increases max HP by +35, Strength by +3, and Endurance by +3
- Craftable: Yes
Rad-X
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Grants +100 Rad Resistance
- Craftable: No
Rad-X: Diluted
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Grants +50 Rad Resistance
- Craftable: Yes
Skeeto Spit
- Satiation: -3% water
- Effect: Grants +25 to Max HP
- Craftable: Yes
Soot Flower Herb Paste
- Satiation: 8% water, 15% food
- Effect: Increase Rad resistance by +20
- Craftable: Yes
Stealth Boy
- Satiation: None
- Effect: Makes you invisible for 30 seconds
- Craftable: No
Sunshine Oil
- Satiation: None
- Effect: Grants +15 Damage resistance and +400 AP
- Craftable: Yes