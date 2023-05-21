Fallout 76 Challenges Guide

Survival aside, the world isn’t void of joy and excitement. You can dress up or purchase a wide variety of cosmetic items by spending in some Atom. Keep your spirits high and try to bring the world back to what it once was. We have discussed ways of earning Atom mainly through Fallout 76 Challenges so you can hold onto everything that the world once stood on.

Fallout 76 Challenges

Thanks to both Daily Challenges that reset every 24 hours and weekly ones that reset over 7 days, completing challenges seem to be a consistent method of acquiring the in-game currency, Atom.

Furthermore, there are other challenges too which are tied to your character’s progression and generally how you interact with the world around you.

All of these tasks upon completion will let you cash in on a bunch of cosmetic items at the “Atomic” store.

As the game has thousands of challenges and with its MMO-esque nature more are continuously added, we won’t be able to list them all here but these should give you an idea of what type of challenges Fallout 76 offers.

Daily Challenges

Challenges Atom Claim an ‘Owned’ workshop 40 Consume 10 pieces of raw meat 20 Scrap a human skull 20 Collect 100 pieces of wood 20 Take a photo when the only piece of cloth you’re wearing is a hat 20 Boil water 10 times 10 Cook soup 5 times 10 Eliminate a Scorched enemy 10 Level up once. 10

Weekly Challenges

Challenges Atom Complete 10 Events or Quests while in a Group 40 Gather the following building supplies: Collect 250 pieces of wood Scrap junk for 50 Aluminum Scrap junk for 50 Concrete Scrap junk for 50 Copper Scrap junk for 50 Fertilizer 40 Scrap or Craft 50 Clothing, armor, or weapon 40 Take 10 Photos at Workshop 40 Claim the Workshop 30 Eliminate 25 enemies in a given area 30 Take 10 photos in the following City or Town: Abandoned Bogtown Beckley Charleston Clarksburg Flatwoods 30 Eliminate 25 Scorched enemies in a given area 20

Character

Challenges Atom Collect 10 Caps 20 Collect 50 Caps 20 Collect 76 Caps 50 Collect 100 Caps 50 Collect a Bobblehead, Holotape or Magazine 20 Collect a Magazine 20 Complete 76 Challenges 20 Explore Appalachia for an Hour 20 Fully rank up a Perk Card 20

Progression

Reach Level 4 Perk Card Pack (reward) Reach Level 6 Perk Card Pack (reward) Reach Level 8 Perk Card Pack (reward) Reach Level 10 Perk Card Pack (reward)

Survival Challenges

Challenges Atom Harvest 12 specimens of the following herbs: Harvest an Ash rose Harvest Aster Harvest Bloodleaf Pick a Carrot flower Pick a Fever blossom 40 Harvest 11 of the following Fruits, Berries, and Vegetables: Harvest a Carrot Harvest Corn Harvest a Pumpkin or Gourd Harvest a Siltbean Harvest a Blackberry 40 Harvest 10 of the following Fungi, Plants, and Nuked Flora: Collect Raw cobalt flux Harvest Razorgrain Harvest Glowing resin Harvest Snaptail Harvest a Swamp plant 40 Acquire a Disease 20 Collect Wild Plants or Fungi 20 Scrap 76 junk for Resources 20 Boil Water 10 Collect Wood 10 Cook a Meal 10 Deploy a C.A.M.P. to settle Appalachia 10 Harvest Wild Plants and Fungi 10 Learn a cooking recipe or plan 10 Scrap 1 junk for Resources 10

Combat

Challenges Atom Kill 10 different types of creatures 40 Craft 76 Grenades 20 Craft or Scrap 76 Pieces of Armor 20 Craft or Scrap 76 Melee Weapons 20 Craft or Scrap 76 Ranged Weapons 20 Mod 76 Weapons 20 Scrap 76 Clothes 20 Craft a Piece of Armor 10 Craft a Weapon 10 Craft or Scrap a Melee Weapon 10 Craft or Scrap a Ranged Weapon 10 Craft some Ammo 10 Kill a Creature 10 Kill an Enemy 10 Mod a Piece of Armor 10 Mod a Weapon 10 Repair a Piece of Armor or a Weapon 10

Social

Challenges Atom Revive an Ally 20 Build a Furnishing in a Workshop or C.A.M.P. 10 Claim a Workshop 10 Complete an Event while in a Group 10 Make a Friend 10 Join a Group 10 Take a Photo for your Vault 76 ID Badge 10 Take a Photo of Appalachia 10

World Challenges