Fallout 76 Challenges Guide

Survival aside, the world isn’t void of joy and excitement. You can dress up or purchase a wide variety of cosmetic items by spending in some Atom. Keep your spirits high and try to bring the world back to what it once was. We have discussed ways of earning Atom mainly through Fallout 76 Challenges so you can hold onto everything that the world once stood on.
Fallout 76 Challenges
Thanks to both Daily Challenges that reset every 24 hours and weekly ones that reset over 7 days, completing challenges seem to be a consistent method of acquiring the in-game currency, Atom.
Furthermore, there are other challenges too which are tied to your character’s progression and generally how you interact with the world around you.
All of these tasks upon completion will let you cash in on a bunch of cosmetic items at the “Atomic” store.
As the game has thousands of challenges and with its MMO-esque nature more are continuously added, we won’t be able to list them all here but these should give you an idea of what type of challenges Fallout 76 offers.
Daily Challenges
|Challenges
|Atom
|Claim an ‘Owned’ workshop
|40
|Consume 10 pieces of raw meat
|20
|Scrap a human skull
|20
|Collect 100 pieces of wood
|20
|Take a photo when the only piece of cloth you’re wearing is a hat
|20
|Boil water 10 times
|10
|Cook soup 5 times
|10
|Eliminate a Scorched enemy
|10
|Level up once.
|10
Weekly Challenges
|Challenges
|Atom
|Complete 10 Events or Quests while in a Group
|40
|Gather the following building supplies: Collect 250 pieces of wood Scrap junk for 50 Aluminum Scrap junk for 50 Concrete Scrap junk for 50 Copper Scrap junk for 50 Fertilizer
|40
|Scrap or Craft 50 Clothing, armor, or weapon
|40
|Take 10 Photos at Workshop
|40
|Claim the Workshop
|30
|Eliminate 25 enemies in a given area
|30
|Take 10 photos in the following City or Town: Abandoned Bogtown Beckley Charleston Clarksburg Flatwoods
|30
|Eliminate 25 Scorched enemies in a given area
|20
Character
|Challenges
|Atom
|Collect 10 Caps
|20
|Collect 50 Caps
|20
|Collect 76 Caps
|50
|Collect 100 Caps
|50
|Collect a Bobblehead, Holotape or Magazine
|20
|Collect a Magazine
|20
|Complete 76 Challenges
|20
|Explore Appalachia for an Hour
|20
|Fully rank up a Perk Card
|20
Progression
|Reach Level 4
|Perk Card Pack (reward)
|Reach Level 6
|Perk Card Pack (reward)
|Reach Level 8
|Perk Card Pack (reward)
|Reach Level 10
|Perk Card Pack (reward)
Survival Challenges
|Challenges
|Atom
|Harvest 12 specimens of the following herbs: Harvest an Ash rose Harvest Aster Harvest Bloodleaf Pick a Carrot flower Pick a Fever blossom
|40
|Harvest 11 of the following Fruits, Berries, and Vegetables: Harvest a Carrot Harvest Corn Harvest a Pumpkin or Gourd Harvest a Siltbean Harvest a Blackberry
|40
|Harvest 10 of the following Fungi, Plants, and Nuked Flora: Collect Raw cobalt flux Harvest Razorgrain Harvest Glowing resin Harvest Snaptail Harvest a Swamp plant
|40
|Acquire a Disease
|20
|Collect Wild Plants or Fungi
|20
|Scrap 76 junk for Resources
|20
|Boil Water
|10
|Collect Wood
|10
|Cook a Meal
|10
|Deploy a C.A.M.P. to settle Appalachia
|10
|Harvest Wild Plants and Fungi
|10
|Learn a cooking recipe or plan
|10
|Scrap 1 junk for Resources
|10
Combat
|Challenges
|Atom
|Kill 10 different types of creatures
|40
|Craft 76 Grenades
|20
|Craft or Scrap 76 Pieces of Armor
|20
|Craft or Scrap 76 Melee Weapons
|20
|Craft or Scrap 76 Ranged Weapons
|20
|Mod 76 Weapons
|20
|Scrap 76 Clothes
|20
|Craft a Piece of Armor
|10
|Craft a Weapon
|10
|Craft or Scrap a Melee Weapon
|10
|Craft or Scrap a Ranged Weapon
|10
|Craft some Ammo
|10
|Kill a Creature
|10
|Kill an Enemy
|10
|Mod a Piece of Armor
|10
|Mod a Weapon
|10
|Repair a Piece of Armor or a Weapon
|10
Social
|Challenges
|Atom
|Revive an Ally
|20
|Build a Furnishing in a Workshop or C.A.M.P.
|10
|Claim a Workshop
|10
|Complete an Event while in a Group
|10
|Make a Friend
|10
|Join a Group
|10
|Take a Photo for your Vault 76 ID Badge
|10
|Take a Photo of Appalachia
|10
World Challenges
|Challenges
|Atom
|Find 17 Overseer’s logs from the following Collect Overseer’s log – C.A.M.P. Collect Overseer’s log – Flatwoods Collect Overseer’s log – Free States Collect Overseer’s log – McClintock Collect Overseer’s log – Morgantown Collect Overseer’s log – Mountainside Collect Overseer’s log – Grafton Collect Overseer’s log – Site Alpha Collect Overseer’s log – Site Bravo Collect Overseer’s log – Site Charlie Collect Overseer’s log – Top of the World Collect Overseer’s log – Vault 76
|80
|Collect 8 Holotape Games from the following: Collect the Holotape Game: Atomic Command Collect the Holotape Game: Automatron Collect the Holotape Game: Grognak & the Ruby Ruins Collect the Holotape Game: Nuka Tapper Collect the Holotape Game: Pipfall
|40
|Collect 11 Issues from Different Magazines as follows: Collect an Issue of “Astoundingly Awesome Tales” Collect an Issue of “Backwoodsman” Collect an Issue of “Bedtime Stories from Appalachia” Collect an Issue of “Grognak the Barbarian” Collect an Issue of “Guns and Bullets”
|40
|Collect 10 issues of “Tales from West Virginia” from the following: Find the Holotape “Who Goes There? – Part 1” Find the Holotape “Who Goes There? – Part 2” Find the Holotape “The Beast of Grafton – Part 1” Find the Holotape “The Beast of Grafton – Part 2” Find the Holotape “The Mothman Cometh – Part 1” Find the Holotape “The Mothman Cometh – Part 2”
|40
|Complete 76 Quests and Events in the Forest
|40
|Discover 5 Locales within the Forest Discover Charleston Discover Morgantown Discover Morgantown Airport Discover Point Pleasant Discover Summersville
|40
|Find the 6 Overseer’s Personal Journal Holotapes from the following: Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 1 Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 2 Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 3 Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 4 Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 5 Collect Overseer’s journal, entry 6
|40
|Find the 10 Survivor Stories Holotapes Collect Survivor story: Colonel Collect Survivor story: Dassa Ben-Ami Collect Survivor story: Kesha McDermott Collect Survivor story: Nurse Scott Collect Survivor story: Responder Colonel Collect Survivor story: Rev. Delbert Winters Collect Survivor story: Sofie Collect Survivor story: Tabitha
|20
|Discover the Ash Heap Region
|20
|Discover the Cranberry Bog Region
|20
|Discover the Mire Region
|20
|Discover the Savage Divide
|20
|Discover the Toxic Valley Region
|20
|Emerge from Vault 76
|10
|Discover the Overseer’s C.A.M.P.
|10
|Hack 2 Terminals
|10
|Pick a Lock
|10