Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming Locations Guide

Our Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming Guide covers every aspect of farming Aluminum in FO76. Our guide outlines Aluminium veins locations and maximizing techniques to make your farming more efficient. In FO76, Aluminium is needed for repairing and crafting a whole lot of items so it is crucial that you get to it at the earliest.
Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming
During the course of your journey through the Wasteland, you should try to accumulate as much Aluminum as you can because it comes in handy when it comes to repairing and crafting metallic items.
Aluminum is almost a necessity and you will want to keep a steady supply of it all the times.
Aluminium Farming Locations
- Aluminum, although a rare resource to get in raw form, can be acquired from a few places.
- It can be gained from dismantling anything metallic in little quantities.
- You can find some Aluminum Ores near the Savage Divide.
- You can find in raw form around the hilly areas of the game.
- In the Flatwoods, you can harvest Aluminum from the fertile soil.
- You can constantly farm Aluminum ores in your own workshop. You can make this setup a bit better my making a robot for farm it for you.
Here is a list of items you can dismantle to get Aluminum in the game:
- Alarm Clock
- Aluminum Can
- Aluminum Canister
- Aluminum Scrap
- Applicator
- Blasting Caps Box
- Cake Pan
- Carlisle Typewriter
- Cauterizer
- Chez Vivi Typewriter
- Clean Cake Pan
- Clean Coffee Tin
- Coffee Tin
- Coolant Cap
- Ear Examiner
- Eyebot Model
- HH-3 Capacitor
- Hubcap
- Inactive Distress Pulsar
- Industrial Oil canister
- Large Glass Jar Lid
- Large Glass Jar Ring
- Large Glass Jar Top
- Gutsy Model
- Handy Model
- Oil Can
- Protectron Model
- Ring Stand
- Robot Parts Model
- Sensor
- Sentry Bot Model
- Ski Pole
- Small Glass Jar Lid
- Small Glass Jar Ring
- Small Glass Jar Top
- Spanner
- Steel Guitar
- Surgical Tray
- Sweeper
- Tin Pitcher
- Toy Rocket Ship
- Tray
- Tri Tool
- TV Dinner Tray
- Tweezers
- Vault-Tec Alarm Clock
- Wake Master Alarm Clock