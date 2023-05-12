Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming Locations Guide

Our Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming Guide covers every aspect of farming Aluminum in FO76. Our guide outlines Aluminium veins locations and maximizing techniques to make your farming more efficient. In FO76, Aluminium is needed for repairing and crafting a whole lot of items so it is crucial that you get to it at the earliest.

Fallout 76 Aluminium Farming

During the course of your journey through the Wasteland, you should try to accumulate as much Aluminum as you can because it comes in handy when it comes to repairing and crafting metallic items.

Aluminum is almost a necessity and you will want to keep a steady supply of it all the times.

Aluminium Farming Locations

Aluminum, although a rare resource to get in raw form, can be acquired from a few places. It can be gained from dismantling anything metallic in little quantities. You can find some Aluminum Ores near the Savage Divide. You can find in raw form around the hilly areas of the game. In the Flatwoods, you can harvest Aluminum from the fertile soil. You can constantly farm Aluminum ores in your own workshop. You can make this setup a bit better my making a robot for farm it for you.

Due to the “Degradation System” in Fallout 76, you will eventually need to farm a lot of Aluminium for repairs.

Here is a list of items you can dismantle to get Aluminum in the game:

Alarm Clock

Aluminum Can

Aluminum Canister

Aluminum Scrap

Applicator

Blasting Caps Box

Cake Pan

Carlisle Typewriter

Cauterizer

Chez Vivi Typewriter

Clean Cake Pan

Clean Coffee Tin

Coffee Tin

Coolant Cap

Ear Examiner

Eyebot Model

HH-3 Capacitor

Hubcap

Inactive Distress Pulsar

Industrial Oil canister

Large Glass Jar Lid

Large Glass Jar Ring

Large Glass Jar Top

Gutsy Model

Handy Model

Oil Can

Protectron Model

Ring Stand

Robot Parts Model

Sensor

Sentry Bot Model

Ski Pole

Small Glass Jar Lid

Small Glass Jar Ring

Small Glass Jar Top

Spanner

Steel Guitar

Surgical Tray

Sweeper

Tin Pitcher

Toy Rocket Ship

Tray

Tri Tool

TV Dinner Tray

Tweezers

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock

Wake Master Alarm Clock