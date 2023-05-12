Fallout 4 Settlement Happiness Guide – 100 Settlement Happiness, Benevolent Leader

In Fallout 4, achieving 100 Settlement Happiness can be a daunting job. However, there are some tips and tricks that can help you achieve with as little effort as possible.

Fallout 4 Settlement Happiness

Our guide provides an overview of achieving 100 Settlement Happiness and earning Benevolent Leader Achievement/Trophy.

The first thing that you need to do after arriving in a settle is to destroy everything which was there before you got there. In addition to this, you need to make sure that you do not use the Sanctuary and the Railroad settlement because you will eventually get stuck due to one thing or another.

Since there are many other options available, make sure to utilize them. However, before choosing a location, you need to make sure that the location you select that it has plenty of prebuilt housing for you to beds in.

You should always remember not to build everything you see. It is crucial that you only build structures which enhance your happiness which usually include Heavy Turrets, Water Pumps, Beds, Mutfruits, Clinics, and Pictures. Never undermine the importance of pictures as these shoot your settlement happiness like none other.

Contrary to popular belief, do note that there is absolutely no need to stay near the settlement in order to increase your settlement happiness if you already over 90+ happiness. Sure this works when you are below 90, but you should check other things in addition to frequent visits to your settlement.

In addition to this, the final thing that you need to do is to change your farmers’ outlook a bit in order to distinguish them from one another.

This is all you need to know in order to achieve 100 Settlement Happiness in Fallout 4. Make sure to share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments section below!