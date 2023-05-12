Fallout 4 Hidden and Unmapped Locations Guide

There is more in Fallout 4 than what meets the eye. There are a bunch of hidden and uncharted locations across the world. This guide provides an overview of all hidden locations in the game:

Fallout 4 Hidden and Unmapped Locations

The Labyrinth

There is a large dungeon located on the west side of the Milton General Hospital – accessible from nearby garage. Sure you will run into life-threatening traps, but the rewards are extremely sweet.

The Cat’s Den

There is a small cabin located on the southeast side of Walden Pond. The entire place is not only infested with cat paintings, but also real, breathing cats all over the place.

Cars Monument

If you head to south side of the Walden Pond, you will come across a Stonehenge, but made up of rusty cars instead of stones. In addition to this, you will also come across a life-threatening monster in the area which drops some decent loot.

The Ammunition Shed

You need to head northeast of Relay Tower 0BB-915 and you will come across a small shed atop a cliff. If you head inside, you will find self-made rockets directed towards the entirety of Commonwealth. There is also an ammunition box inside.

E.T. UFO

Yes, you read it right! There is an E.T. UFO located on the north-east side of Vault-81. Once you get there, make sure to check the nearby cave in order to find a hidden surprise there.

Jaws Reference

Remember the movie, Jaws, at the end of which the monstrous shark boards the Orca and devours Samuel Clint. You can relive the entire scene by heading north of the Salem Museum of Witchcraft.

This is all we have been to find thus far! Do make sure to share your findings with us in the comments section below!