Fallout 4 Far Harbor Endings Guide – How to Get the Best Ending

There are a handful of Fallout 4 Far Harbor endings. These endings are primarily determined by actions in The Way Life Should Be and Cleansing the Land. A couple of other things that dictate endings are optional missions completion and persuasion skills.

Fallout 4 Far Harbor Endings Guide

With our Fallout 4 Far Harbor Endings Guide, you should be able to make all the right choices and get what you think is the best ending.

The Way Life Should Be

Tell Far Harbor

Depending upon persuasion and optional missions completion, you will be able to change decision about Avery. Some other things include:

Attack on Acadia

Kasumi dies

Destroy Far Harbor or Nucleus

Receive a bonus perk

Force DiMA to Turn Himself In

This requires high persuasion skills. Some things to consider include:

DiMA dies

Destroy Far Harbor or Nucleus

Attack on Acadia – Persuasion can prevent it

Kasumi dies – Persuasion can prevent it

DiMA Secret Remains Intact

Basically no one dies, you get the Reformation quest, and an armor set.

Cleansing the Land

Destroying Nucleus

This eliminates the Children of Atom, grants you with a perk, and another reward from Allen in Far Harbor. You get 30 seconds to escape the area.

Bringing Far Harbor Down

This eliminates residents of Far Harbor, get you an armor and a perk from the High Confessor.

Bringing Far Harbor and Nucleus Down

There is not really an advantage of this. You will not get anything, Acadia may or may not survive, and DiMA will not speak with you.

Reformation

Basically settles everything through dialogue without any causalities, all factions live without any trouble, and grants you with a bonus perk from DiMA. Once you have completed Cleansing the Land, you will be able to persuade Kasumi to come back or accept her decision – either way you will complete Close to Home.

This is all we have on Fallout 4 Far Harbor Endings Guide. Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!