Fallout 4 Computer Terminals Hacking Guide – How To

Learning how to properly do Terminal Hacking in Fallout 4 can come in real handy, but doing so can be hard and there is certainly more to it than simple hit and trial. This guide provides an overview of Terminal Hacking in Fallout 4:

Fallout 4 Computer Terminals Hacking Tips

The basic idea behind successful Terminal Hacking, as many of you already know, is to find the correct password. While hacking, you will see different combinations of special character (%$&!%), words (Hacking), and numbers (875).

After choosing a wrong password, you will see the word ‘Likeness = X’ with ‘X’ representing any number. This number basically confirms that your wrong password has ‘X’ matching letters in the same spot as found in the correct password.

Let us take the example of word ‘Marks’ as a wrong password with Likeness = 2. This means that the correct password has 2 alphabets located on the same position as Marks. The correct password in this case ought to be ‘Names’ which has ‘A’ and ‘S’ in the same positions as ‘Marks’.

In addition to this, you will also notice a combination of special characters such as ‘@#$%&+’. If you click these combinations of special characters, the terminal will either reset your wrong tries or remove one wrong password from the terminal.

It is a good idea to go with a couple of guesses before using these special character combinations in order to make most out of your wrong tries.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!