Fallout 4 Bobbleheads Locations ‘They’re Action Figures Guide

Fallout 4 has a number of collectibles that help you improve your character’s abilities and skills throughout your run in the game. One of these are Bobbleheads; apart from being a reminder of the good-old Vault Boy, they also help you strengthen certain perks.

Fallout 4 Bobbleheads Locations

There are a total of 20 Bobbleheads that you can find in Fallout 4, we have listed the names in bold below alongside their locations as well as a detailed explanation as to how you can find them and what advantage will they bring you.

Agility

Location: Wreck of the FMS Northern Star

This can be found if you goo to the end of the bow on the ship, you will find it right around the edge perched atop a wooden platform right after the huts. Getting your hands on it permanently increases your Agility by one.

Barter

Location: Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery

This can be found inside the main cannery room, just go to the northwestern side to the higher area. Look for it inside the catwalk hut. Getting your hands on it gives you five percent improvement in prices.

Big Guns

Location: Vault 95

This can be found on top of a radio inside the room which you will find on the extreme north of the living quarters. Getting your hands on it adds 25 percent to critical damage dealt with heavy weapons.

Charisma

Location: Parsons State Insane Asylum

This can be found on top of a table inside Jack Cabot’s office which is located in the administration area. Look for the table near the elevator. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Charisma by one.

Endurance

Location: Poseidon Energy

This can be found inside the central metal catwalk hut. Look for it on top of the table that is beside the steamer trunk. It will be beside the magazine. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Endurance by one.

Energy Weapons

Location: Fort Hagen

This can be found on top of a table next to the fridges in the southwest kitchen inside Command Center. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts critical damage by 25 percent when using heavy weapons.

Explosives

Location: Saugus Ironworks

This can be found on the catwalk inside the Blast Furnace region. Just look for it beside the steamer trunk where there is a magazine. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts damage by 15 percent when using explosives.

Intelligence

Location: Boston Public Library

This can be found inside the mechanical room which is on the northwestern edge of the Library. Look for it on top of the computer bank. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Intelligence by one.

Lock Picking

Location: Pickman Gallery

This can be found near the place where you meet Pickman. If you don’t know where that is, just goo to the last tunnel chamber and look for it between the two brick pillars. Getting your hands on it permanently makes lockpicking easier.

Luck

Location: Spectacle Island

This can be found inside a green boat which you will find near the shores of the Spectacle Island. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Luck by one.

Medicine

Location: Vault 81

This can be found inside Curie’s office inside the Vault 81, on the southeast edge of the place. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts Stimpaks healing by 10 percent.

Melee

Location: Trinity Tower

This can be found on the top of the Trinity Tower inside Rex and Strong’s cage. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts critical damage by 25 percent for melee weapons.

Perception

Location: Museum of Freedom

This can be found on top of a metal desk which is inside the chamber where Preston is. The chamber is above front doors. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Perception by one

Repair

Location: Corvega Assembly Plant

This can be found in the extreme south western portion of the roof of plant building. Look for it on the edge of the top most exterior ganty. Getting your hands on it permanently adds 10 percent to the life of fusion cores.

Science

Location: Malden Middle School – Vault 75

This can be found inside vault buidling’s basement level 3. Just look for it inside the air-room on top of a desk with broadcast equipment. Getting your hands on it gives you one extra guess evverytime you are trying to hack into terminals.

Small Guns

Location: Gunners Plaza

This can be found in the air-room which is situated on the western section of the ground floor. Look for it on the desk with broadcasting equipment. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts critical damage by 25 percent when using ballistic weapons.

Sneak

Location: Dunwich Borers

This can be found in the Area 4 on a metal table near the post terminal. It will be right next to the lantern on the table. Getting your hands on it makes it 10 percent easier to stay undetected.

Speech

Location: Park Street Station – Vault 114

This can be found in the room where Nick Valentine is i.e. the Overseer’s office. Getting your hands on it permanently presents all vendors to you wil 100 additional batering caps.

Strength

Location: Mass Fusion Building

This can be found aboove the lobby desk, on top of hte wall sculpture made of metal. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts your Strength by one.

Unarmed

Location: Atom Cats Garage

This can be found insiide the main warehouse. Look for it on the rusty car you see, near its hood. Getting your hands on it permanently boosts critical damage by 25 percent for unarmed attacks.