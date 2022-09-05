Even if you have the best sponsor, best engineers and best vehicle, the star of the show in F1 is always the driver. Investing in young drivers that have high growth potential and building them up to be racing superstars is a very fun part of F1 Manager 2022.

If you’re not a seasoned player of the F1 Manager franchise, you may think that the best course of action is to just hire the most expensive and most experienced driver; but that’s not entirely true.

So to help you out with finding the best young drivers, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ve picked out the 5 best young drivers to hire in F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 Best Young Drivers to Hire

Name Age OVR Growth Potential Aggressiveness Theo Pourchaire 18 71 High Low (24) Zane Maloney 18 64 High Low (39) Jack Doohan 19 72 High High (73) Liam Lawson 20 68 High High (79) Frederik Vesti 20 71 High High (70)

One important thing to note about our list is that we’ve only chosen the drivers who are at least 18 years old and have taken part in two or more seasons of F3 or F2.

This is because in F1 Manager 2022, in order for a driver to compete in F1, they must complete the aforementioned requirements. Therefore, young prospects like Over Bearman, who are below the age of 18 are too young to be hired.

And drivers like Cem Bolukbasi, who haven’t competed in at least two seasons of F2/F3 don’t have enough experience to be on an F1 team.

Theo Pourchaire

Theo Pourchaire is our first pick for our best young drivers list. At the age of 18, Theo has achieved things most people could only dream of.

Theo Pourchaire has become F2 and F3’s youngest race winner in the history of the sport. That itself speaks volumes on how good this young driver is.

His incredible talent is reflected in his F1 Manager 2022 stats. He has an impressive 71 OVR and all of his other stats hang around in the 70s or high 60s. So if you’re looking for the best young driver in F1 Manger 2022, Theo Pourchaire is probably your best bet.

Zane Maloney

Next up, we have Zane Maloney who hails from Barbados. This 18 year old driver has decent achievements already, winning the 2019 F4 Ford British Championship and placing fourth in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

Zane is a very well-rounded driver for his age when it comes to stats. He doesn’t really have any particular weaknesses aside from his low Aggression. So with his high Growth Potential, he can go on to do some great things if he’s up under the right guidance.

Jack Doohan

If you’re an avid viewer of MotoGP, the name “Jack Doohan” might seem very familiar to you. This is because Jack Doohan is the son of esteemed motorcycle racer, Mick Doohan.

Instead of choosing to go down the same path as his father, Jack Doohan got into Formula racing instead. And we’re glad he did as he’s shown great potential in his short career.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Jack placed second in his F3 events. He’s only recently been promoted to F2 and he’s already making a name for himself.

Jack has an amazing OVR of 72, and his best attributes are Accuracy (85) and Reactions (82). The attributes Jack needs to work on are Smoothness and Adaptability.

Ayumu Iwasa

Born and raised in Japan, Ayumu Iwasa’s first big break in the F1 industry was when he won his French F4 title in 2020, which was his first season ever. He then went on to have a great run in F3 and is now both a Red Bull Junior Team Driver and a Honda Formula Dream Project driver.

With an OVR of 66 and average attributed, Ayumu Iwasa may not be the flashiest driver on this list, but he has incredible growth potential as he’s only been in the business for a couple of years. If you put in the work with him, he has the potential to become something great.

Frederik Vesti

Frederik Vesti is one of the most improved young drivers in Formula racing. In his F3 run, he got 4th place in three consecutive races before he moved on to F2. And since the start of his F2 run, he has already won a race and placed in the top 3 multiple times.

Frederik has a high OVR (71) and excels in Smoothness and Control, with a rating of 84 and 78 respectively. However, he is quite weak in Braking (57) and Adaptability (59), but he’ll definitely improve under your guidance.