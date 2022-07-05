F1 22 Netherlands Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Dutch or Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands is known for its fast lanes and tricky braking zones. All of those challenges transition into F1 22 and which is why driving enthusiasts will require a top-notch setup for their cars in order to master the racing track.

The following guide will highlight the wet and dry setups for the Netherlands circuit in F1 22.

Netherlands Setup

Netherlands Dry Setup

The Dutch track is a fast one and racing there is quite a joy. It allows the players to accelerate but also has some of the trickiest braking zones in F1 22. It also has plenty of sweeping corners. At some corners, you may need to slow down and those will need good traction.

It is a classic track with a lot of uneven surfaces and for that reason, the suspension must be good. All these things that you’ll require on this track are a part of this F1 22 Dutch track setup guide.

In F1 22, your driving style plays a major in your success. Though the below-mentioned setup will certainly benefit you, the best way is to craft your own setup.

Braking during the race also is one of the personal traits and varies from player to player. Some like to do it hard and some on the other hand do it progressively.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 32

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential on: 66

Differential off: 56

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 6

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

Brake Bias: 50

Tire Pressure

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi



Netherlands Wet Setup