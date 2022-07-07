F1 22 Italy Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The city of Monza track in Italy is one of the best tracks for you if you enjoy driving real fast without having to slow down fast and in-between. This F1 22 Italy Setup guide will help you get the optimal setup for the Monza track.

Italy Setup

The Monza track in Italy features the longest segments where you can push the pedal to the floor. Drive as fast as you can in these segments so we are focusing on higher top speeds to make sure you can take over any guy driving ahead of you.

Second, we need good brakes because we need to slow down fast so we can make turns without crashing into barriers or going off-road. The turns are sharp so a bit of traction as well is needed, however, the setup for the track is quite simple.

Keep in mind that while both Imola and Monza are in Italy, the tracks are very different so you can’t use the same setup for them in F1 22.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 0

Rear Wing Aero: 0

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 70%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 5

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 2

Rear Wing Aero: 12

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.00°

Rear Camber: -1.50°

Front Toe: 0.10°

Rear Toe: 0.44°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 54%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.7 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.7 psi