F1 22 Imola Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

Imola is considered a tough track to drive with risky corners and few areas where you can overtake your opponent. You will need a good setup for your car if you are looking to master the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

The following guide will highlight Imola setups for both dry and wet conditions in F1 22.

Imola Setup

Imola Dry Setup

The Imola track is no piece of cake as every turn is trickier than the previous one. If you want to be the best driver on this track, you’ll need your setup to be top-notch.

You can only have the best lap on this dry track by having good aerodynamics, stable rear wheels, and the best braking setup. Most importantly, you should have a better downforce at both the front and rear end to have total control while taking turns on the risky corners.

You should be able to distinguish between the slow and the fast corners, especially on dry tracks, otherwise, if you have less front aero then the car will be steered away on a slow corner and vice versa for the fast corners. This determines that the basic technique you require for the Imola track is the balancing act and you should be a master in it to be one of the best drivers that day.

Here is a tip for the fast corners, you should have the rear aero a bit high to move swiftly through the fast corners and without any swaying from the track.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 22

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 78%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.80 degrees

Rear Camber: -1.40 degrees

Front Toe: 0.10 degrees

Rear Toe: 0.44 degrees

Suspension

Front Suspension: 9

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 53%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.3 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.3 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.3 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.3 psi



Imola Wet Setup

Imola is just an average track when it comes to tire wear. You don’t have to be concerned about wearing out your tires too much. The best way is to have more on camber setup as this way you would be able to slender on the tires midway through the wet corners.

You should note that corners 7 and 15 are quite slow therefore, it will be pretty much tough on the traction as after these corners, there is a long stretch so go gentle on the traction.

The best way around the Imola track is soft suspension. You should keep an eye on the large curbs as they are tough.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 26

Rear Wing Aero: 35

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 78%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.80 degrees

Rear Camber: -1.50 degrees

Front Toe: 0.08 degrees

Rear Toe: 0.44 degrees

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 7

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 24.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 24.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.2 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.2 psi