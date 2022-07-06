Ensuring a successful competition and victory demands getting a good start in the first phase of any race. Holding a position early in the game helps players land desirable results and maintain a good place on the leadership board. In this F1 22 guide, we’ll share tips and tricks on how players can get a good start before entering any track in F1 and elevate their racing experience. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Get a Good Start in F1 22

Getting a good start and having everything under control is important while participating in the different races of F1 22. It boosts your confidence and promises good performance and position in the long run. On the other hand, if you get confused and don’t perform well in the starting phases, you might get lost between some of the most competitive players and eventually be disqualified for underperforming.

Below are some of our tips on how players can get a good start while starting any race in F1 22.

Studying Race Tracks

Every race track and circuit is different; however, studying them beforehand and how your vehicle settings should modify according to them will help you become an absolute killer on the track, eventually overtaking every opponent that may come off as a threat to you at first.

To get a good start, our first recommendation for the players is to get familiar with the settings and what each one does for your car upon modification. Different countries have different race tracks, each of which is designed differently. Moreover, one race track can affect your performance depending on its condition; wet or dry.

Knowing how wet and dry conditions affect a certain race track and the demands of the race track, in general, will save you a lot of time and help get your vehicle on the right setting and have a good start.

Practicing Before Racing

Although this one is obvious, it still needs to be emphasized how important it is for players to practice. As much thrill is in just saying YOLO and going into the race, having no prior experience can soon lead you to disappointment and losing to players that hold pride in playing this game every year and spending hours practicing on tracks.

Just like real racing, F1 22 also demands players to have their grip on their vehicle and the techniques they will be using once the race begins. In addition, the game has realistic physics regarding car settings, tire pressure, and temperature.

Everything should be considered just like you would in real life with a car. A lot of practice will help you navigate most of these requirements.

Heating Tires and Brakes

You must ensure your car’s tires and brakes are at the right temperature. To get heat into your tires, we recommend mastering the lap formations and swerving in the left and right directions.

Do it aggressively but not too much, and you’ll get some heat into your tires. This will ensure you have a better grip on the ground and an advantage over most players who may not have done this before the race. For getting heat into your brakes, we recommend braking heavily into corners.

Position Your Car Correctly

This year’s installment allows players to have full liberty on where they want to position their cars. To be able to do so, we highly recommend lining up your cars to the grid spot correctly. As soon as you begin the race and approach the formation lap, you’ll meet with the new HUD element that will guide you to your perfect position.

Aim the marker, which will turn purple when you’re in the right position. We recommend that you don’t race into the marker; instead, approach it gradually and put brake when it’s fully bright purple.

Excelling the First Corner

Dealing with the first corner carefully is very important as if you mess it up, you can get in an accident and damage your car severely. However, you can also out-brake yourself into the first turn. As soon you get to the first corner, position your vehicle in the right place on the track, usually towards the inside.

Once the placement is all good to approach the first turn, focus on where you’ll start braking. Being present on the first grid means nobody will be in front of you, and you can brake wherever you want. However, if you’re on the other middle or rear end of the grid, you need to brake earlier as the car will start slowing down towards the first corner.

Maintaining RPM

As soon as the race starts, we recommend you maintain your RPM. Having the same throttle pressure as the starting line will give you a balanced start, and everything will stay much under control. We recommend using the clutch and building your revs up to 12,500. However, don’t boost it up as an abnormal increase as soon as the race starts might put you at the risk of wheel spinning.

Keep the majority of the initial throttle pressure, and then, as you start the race, gradually shift to the second gear and then increase the pressure. After that, you can apply the third gear, have your throttle pressure up to 100%, and press the ERS button, and you’ll be all good.

Playing Without Traction Control

If you’re working without Traction Control, getting a fast start can be difficult without the car literally firing off and losing control. However, you can still apply the same method as above with little changes if you’ve got enough practice to keep your vehicle under control. Start by using the clutch and building your revs up to 12,500 and quarter throttle.

As soon as the race starts, change to the second gear quickly; however, don’t let the rev be purple until you’re on the fifth or sixth gear.

Also, don’t change the gears too rapidly, or you may not reach the optimal speed, which will put you at the risk of being left behind and losing the cars. Once the rear grips onto the tarmac go ahead and press the ERS button and ZOOSH! You’ll be ahead of the others in no time.