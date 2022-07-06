Driving a fast car is awesome but driving a fast car that looks cool is even better. To make your car stand out amongst all the other cars, F1 22 allows you to modify not just the interior but also the exterior of the car using mods. In this guide, we will discuss some of the best mods right now in F1 22 along with how to install mods.

How to Install Mods in F1 22

Installing a mod in F1 22 is straightforward. Firstly, in order to install mods, you will need to download the mod files which are available on the internet from multiple sources.

You will have a folder containing all of the mod files once you download it. Once you have downloaded the mod file, all you have to do is to copy those mod files and place them in your game’s installation folder.

Let’s say for example you own the game on steam and the steam library is at the default path then you will need to copy the folder to the following location.

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\SteamApps\common\F1 22

After copying the files, all you need to do is to launch your game and your mod will be present in the game.

F1 22 Best Mods

Following are some of the best F1 22 mods.

2023 Polaroid Alfa Romeo – Full Team Fantasy

2023 Polaroid Alpha Romeo is one of the most popular mods for F1 22. This pack includes tons of car mods, designs, team kits, and much more. The aesthetic black and purple design of the car makes it stand out in the crowd. This mod pack includes the following items.

Car Livery

F2 Drivers Numbers

Racecrew Attires

Pitcrew Attires

Driver Suits

Caps

Boots

Gloves

Alpine Black and Gold Mod

Alpine Black and Gold is one of the simpler mods and includes mods for the F1 Car. The sleek and subtle black and gold design is one of the trending mods on the charts and will make the car look mean.

2022 Season Mod

Let’s talk about one of the top-selling mods of F1 22 – The 2022 Season Mod. With bundles of designs, tons of mods, and so much stuff to work with that, you will be confused about what to choose and what to leave. The mod includes the following items.

10 Official 2022 Liveries

Official helmet for every driver

Official driver suit for every driver

Custom game cover and UI customizations

New car physics design to simulate late changes

LucasDesigns’ 2022 Season Mod

If you are a fan of official liveries and lots of other mods then LuscasDesgins’ has got you covered. Official team items are always in fashion and this mod has got everything you need to flex those mods.

The LucasDesigns’ 2022 mod includes the following items

Official Liveries

2022 Vehicle Performance

Official Helmets

Official Race Suits

Ferrari Santander

From every kid to a grown man, everyone is a fan of Ferrari and if you want to take that obsession with you to F1 22 then this mod will provide you with all you need. This mod includes official Ferrari Liveries.