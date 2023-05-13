Escape from Tarkov stands out among all military shooters because of its extremely huge arsenal of firearms. This Escape From Tarkov Best Weapons guide focuses on some of the best firearms in the game.

With 60 guns available in Escape From Tarkov; and to add on top of that; you can modify them to your own comfort; the game refuses to go stale on you.

What you do to your gun, is up to your imagination. In this guide, we will be talking about each and every weapon and showing you a list of weapons in EFT that we think you should try out.

Escape From Tarkov Best Weapons

The best weapon in Tarkov is mostly subjective to the player himself. What you find comfortable for yourself in fire-fights, is what you should modify so that you may bring out its true potential.

You might not have a lot of money to try out every weapon in Tarkov so, let us help you out in detailing a few options for you so that you may get started with your marksmanship.

SA-58

The SA-58 is an American gun that kicks like a monster. It simply has the best raw damage output in the entire game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

It comes with an aluminum-alloy lower receiver, improved Glass-filled Nylon furniture and a fire-rate of 700 rounds per minute.

Type: Assault Rifle

Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

Weight: 3.951 Kg

Recoil: 350 Vertical, and 600 Horizontal

Rounds per Minute: 700

M4A1

M4A1 is the best choice for medium-range fights. The gun is easily handled and reasonably accurate. Definitely one of the best American Assault Rifles.

Type: Assault Rifle

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Weight: 2.395 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 147, Horizontal 405

Rounds per Minute: 800

AS VAL

AS VAL is a Russian Assault Carbine designed for the USSR’s special forces. It has an integrated suppressor. Ideal for a stealthy approach, the VAL is truly one of the best guns in Tarkov.

Type: Assault Carbine

Caliber: 9x39mm

Weight: 2.587 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 110, Horizontal 195

Rounds per Minute: 900

RSASS

The Remington Semi-Automatic Sniper System is a rather freakishly accurate sniper rifle. This weapon is able to pierce through any armor you throw at it.

Type: Designated Marksman Rifle

Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

Weight: 5.491 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 270, Horizontal 560

Rounds per Minute: 700

AKM

The AKM is an improved version of AK47 with greater accuracy and much lighter weight.

Having lesser recoil than its predecessor, this weapon is definitely deadly at medium-range and does good at long range too.

Type: Assault Rifle

Caliber: 7.62x39mm

Weight: 3.575 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 225, Horizontal 468

Rounds per Minute: 600

AKS-74U

AkS-74U has a foldable stock and is a variant of the original AK-74.

This weapon is less accurate, but the price is definitely something affordable; which makes it a decent starting weapon.

Type: Assault Rifle

Caliber: 5.45x39mm

Weight: 2.7 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 152, Horizontal 455

Rounds per Minute: 650

SKS

This Soviet Union Semi-Automatic Carbine is a weapon most gamers will be familiar with.

The SKS is an efficient weapon at larger distances, its modified form really packs a punch; and is perfect for long-range sniping.

Type: Semi-Automatic Carbine

Caliber: 7.62x39mm

Weight: 3.68 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 182, Horizontal 400

Rounds per Minute: 40

Saiga-9

Saiga-9 is a Russian Civilian Semi-Automatic Carbine. This gun lacks an automatic fire mode, so if that deters you, this best gun will not be your cup of tea.

Type: Submachine Gun

Caliber: 9x19mm Parabellum

Weight: 3.041 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 85, Horizontal 355

Rounds per Minute: 650

SIG MPX

This small and compact Submachine Gun is deadly at short and medium ranges.

If modified correctly, this gun becomes a nightmare for everyone that is unfortunate to run past you.

Type: Submachine Gun

Caliber: 9x19mm Parabellum

Weight: 2.9 Kg

Recoil: Vertical 67, Horizontal 333

Rounds per Minute: 850

DVL-10

In a long list of Sniper Rifles, DVL-10 is a light option with an integrated suppressor. This powerful sniper rifle is capable of piercing every armor in the game.

The gun definitely does have an expensive price tag which makes you second guess its effectiveness.