Escape from Tarkov is an overwhelming journey in its own and looking for that perfect setup is gonna be another difficult task in the game. This guide will help you with Escape From Tarkov Best Loadouts and figure out what works for you.

There are plenty of guns, attachments, types of ammos and armors in the game that you can choose from, and keep in mind that breaking the bank kind of money some of these things can cost.

Here we have a simple guide on the best budget available loadouts in Tarkov.

Escape From Tarkov Best Loadouts

First you need to keep in mind some things, like make sure to insure your kit every single run. If you do that, then some low end equipment builds can even yield you some nice profits.

At the start of the game you will be unable to afford any body armor so will most probably be dying to AI scavs but if you have insured items then you will get them back every time so it’s a good idea.

Also keep in mind that all these recommended loadouts and best weapons builds include a sling bag and scav vest as they can be picked from Ragman at very low cost.

SKS Loadout

Required Items – SKS, Sling, Painkiller x2, Splint, 100x 7.62 ammo, 2x bandage, 2x AI-2

Optional – Scav Vest, SSH-60, GSSh-01, Pineapple juice, Balaclava

Cost – 56,000 to 95,000 rubles

If we get out just the required items then this build will only cost about 56,000 rubles, which is a pretty decent amount.

If you combine it with some body armor then you can utilize the secure container with some ammo and meds. This loadout is pretty even out and decent for a starter.

Mosin Infantry

Well this Mosin Infantry uses the same idea as SKS loadout where you will load bullets directly from inventory into the gun.

The only downside to this Tarkov build is that Mosin is bolt action which will just take a little more time and will have low ergonomics and slow ADS time.

Required Items – Mosin Infantry, Sling, Painkiller x2, Splint, 100x LPS Gzh ammo, 2x bandage, 2x AI-2

Optional – Scav Vest, SSH-6-, GSSh-01, Pineapple juice, Balaclava

Cost – 70,000 to 110,000 rubles

This loadout is going to be a very good and useful one on large maps like woods, customs and shoreline.

PP-19 Vityaz

This is a good loadout with the special thing that you can have a red dot onto it at very early stages and we will pick some more ammo than usual here.

Required Items – PP-19-01, Painkillers x2, Aplint, 210x PSO 9*9 ammo, 2x 9*19 PP-19 mags, 2x bandages, 2x AI-2, Scav vest, Pineapple Juice

Optional – SSh-60, GSSh-01, Pineapple juice, Balaclava

Cost – 70,000 to 106,000 rubles

This gear build is going to be the greatest in closed quarters combats like factory, customs dorms and shoreline resort.

Tips

Armored Rig 6b5-15 – This is going to be the number one priority for an armor, it costs around 40,000 rubles and you can buy one every 2 hours for TP and soap.

You can also buy M1 rig from Ragman for about 68,000 rubles if this is not available.

SSH-68 helmet (1968 steel helmet) – This helmet cost around 10,000 to 15,000 rubles at the flea market and UN is its alternative helmet that you can purchase from Ragman for 2 fragmentation glasses.

These can be bought from flea market for around 5,000 to 7,000 rubles.

AK-74N – This weapon will be crafted at the hideout bench for around 11,0000 rubles and you can also pick a recoil pad for a -5% recoil. Buy BS+7n39 ammo for this one.

Scav Backpack – This is a good choice for the raid when you are taking out a few scavs and if you manage to kill a player then this is the guarantee to a better backpack.