In Escape from Tarkov, the role of protective gear becomes much more important as there are damage stricken bullets coming from everywhere. This Escape From Tarkov Best Armor Guide will help you choose the best protection for yourself.

Escape From Tarkov Best Armor

Armor vests are the pieces that are worn to reduce damage from gunfire. Usually they are complemented with helmets and are a part of the full body set to make up the defensive side of a full loadout.

In the EFT we see the body armor under Russian armor system called GOST, not in the most commonly used system NIJ.

Below is a list of the some of the best armor you can find in Tarkov and equip it for your character for added protection

Paca Soft Armor

Armor Class: 2

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 50

Movement Speed: -6%

Turn Speed: -5%

Ergonomics: -6

6B2 armor (flora)

Armor Class: 2

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 80

Movement Speed: -6%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -7

Module-3M bodyarmor

Armor Class: 2

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 40

Movement Speed: -7%

Turn Speed: -6%

Ergonomics: -4

MF-UNTAR armor vest

Armor Class: 3

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 45

Movement Speed: -18%

Turn Speed: -6%

Ergonomics: -8

BNTI Kirasa-N

Armor Class: 3

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 70

Movement Speed: -8%

Turn Speed: -5%

Ergonomics: -6

Zhuk-3 Press armor

Armor Class: 3

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 50

Movement Speed: -10%

Turn Speed: -4%

Ergonomics: -5

6B23-1 armor (digital flora pattern)

Armor Class: 3

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 60

Movement Speed: -11%

Turn Speed: -5%

Ergonomics: -9

6B13 assault armor

Armor Class: 4

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 47

Movement Speed: -12%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -5

Highcom Trooper TFO armor (multicam)

Armor Class: 4

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 70

Movement Speed: -9%

Turn Speed: -5%

Ergonomics: -3

6B23-2 armor (mountain flora pattern)

Armor Class: 4

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 55

Movement Speed: -11%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -9

IOTV Gen4 armor (high mobility kit)

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 60

Movement Speed: -9%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -5

FORT Redut-M body armor

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 57

Movement Speed: -13%

Turn Speed: -12%

Ergonomics: -11

BNTI Gzhel-K

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 65

Movement Speed: -10%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -4

6B13 M assault armor (tan)

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 60

Movement Speed: -9%

Turn Speed: -3%

Ergonomics: -5

IOTV Gen4 armor (full protection)

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 80

Movement Speed: -33%

Turn Speed: -15%

Ergonomics: -18

IOTV Gen4 armor (assault kit)

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 68

Movement Speed: -17%

Turn Speed: -9%

Ergonomics: -8

FORT Redut-T5

Armor Class: 5

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 95

Movement Speed: -37%

Turn Speed: -15%

Ergonomics: -14

6B43 Zabralo-Sh 6A

Armor Class: 6

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 75

Movement Speed: -40%

Turn Speed: -18%

Ergonomics: -27

Zhuk-6a

Armor Class: 6

Armor Zones: Thorax and Stomach

Durability: 75

Movement Speed: -13%

Turn Speed: -5%

Ergonomics: -6

So these are all the best body armors available in Tarkov right now.