Your fancy weapons and best loadouts are useless if you don’t have the right ammo to go with them in Tarkov. That is why we made this Escape From Tarkov Ammo Chart to assist you with the best ammo types.

Escape From Tarkov Ammo Chart

Escape from Tarkov has some of the most realistic projectile and ammunition mechanics ever put in a video game.

Bullets have numerous properties; like slowing down as the farther they travel, dropping over large distances, ricocheting after striking a solid surface and they even have a chance to shatter after entering a body.

Before you take a look at the charts below, you need to know what the headings, and abbreviations/symbols actually mean.

Penetration Power: This represents the bullets chances to penetrate the enemy armor, and the damage it deals if the armor is not penetrated.

Damage Value: The HP taken off of the enemy’s total HP pool when a bullet penetrates their armor.

Armor Damage Ratio %: The percentage of damage of the bullet which is dealt to the enemy when the bullet does not penetrate their armor.

Projectile Speed: The initial velocity of the bullet, measured in meters/second. Over distance, the velocity goes down due to air resistance, gravity, and a couple of other properties.

Fragmentation Chance (Out of 1): The bullet’s chance to shatter after entering the enemy’s body. Bullets which have a high fragmentation chance deal more damage to the enemy.

Ricochet Chance (Out of 1): The chance of the bullet to ricochet off of a solid surface after striking it at an angle.

Effectiveness Against Armor (EAA)

S: Practically disregards the armor. Initially penetrates more than 80% of the time.

A: Very powerful, but not quite as effective as S tier. Initially penetrates most of the time, but can sometimes take up to 3 hits.

B: Decently powerful. Usually takes from 3 to 5 hits to penetrate.

C: Average effectiveness. Takes from 5 to 9 hits to penetrate.

D: Unimpressive effectiveness. Takes from 9 to 13 hits to penetrate.

E: Ineffective. Takes from 13 to 20 hits to penetrate.

F: Pretty much useless. Takes more than 20 hits to penetrate.

Ammunition Type Penetration Power Damage Value Armor Damage % Projectile Speed (m/s) Frag. Chance Ricochet Chance EAA Class 1 EAA Class 2 EAA Class 3 EAA Class 4 EAA Class 5 EAA Class 6 4.6x30mm Action SX 13 65 39 690 0.5 0.3 S D E F F F 4.6x30mm AP SX 30 43 41 680 0.1 0.6 S S S S A B 4.6x30mm FMJ SX 30 43 28 620 0.2 0.4 S S S C E E 4.6x30mm Subsonic SX 34 41 46 290 0.2 0.5 S S S B C E Compatible With SMG: MP7A1, MP7A2 .366 TKM EKO 30 65 38 770 0.2 0.1 S S S D F F .366 TKM FMJ 20 73 36 580 0.25 0.065 S S E F F F .366 TKM Geksa 14 80 38 550 0.45 0.05 S C E F F F Compatible With Assault Rifle: Vepr AKM/VPO-209 12 Gauge Shot 5.25mm Buckshot 1 34 15 330 0 0 C C C C C C 12 Gauge Shot 8.5mm Buckshot ‘Magnum’ 2 44 26 385 0 0 C C C C C C 12 Gauge Shot 6.5mm Buckshot ‘Express’ 3 29 26 430 0 0 C C C C C C 12 Gauge Shot 7mm Buckshot 3 32 26 415 0 0 C C C C C C 12 Gauge Shot Flechette 28 19 26 320 0 0 S S S A A B Compatible With Shotgun: Saiga-12, MP-133, MP-153, M870 12 Gauge Slugs RIP Slug 0 235 11 410 0 0 F F F F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Superperformance HP Slug 2 192 12 594 0.30 0.1 F F F F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Grizzly 40 Slug 12 170 48 390 0.12 0.1 S D F F F F 12 Gauge Slugs HP Copper Sabot Premier 13 160 46 442 0.38 0.1 S D F F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Led Slug 15 147 45 370 0.2 0.1 S B E F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Dual Sabot Slug 17 75 65 415 0.1 0.1 S A D F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Slug ‘Poleva-3’ 17 130 40 410 0.2 0.1 S A E F F F 12 Gauge Slugs FTX Custom Lite Slug 18 153 50 480 0.1 0.1 S A E F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Slug ‘Poleva-6u’ 20 140 50 430 0.2 0.1 S S D F F F 12 Gauge Slugs Shell With 50 BMG – Tracer 23 177 57 410 0.05 0.1 S S C E F F 12 Gauge Slugs AP 2- Slug 32 164 65 510 0.03 0.1 S S S C E F Compatible With 9x39mm 7N12 BP 50 60 68 295 0.1 0.5 S S S S S A 9x39mm SP-5 35 68 52 290 0.2 0.4 S S S A C B 9x39mm SP-6 43 58 60 305 0.1 0.5 S S S S A B 9x39mm 7N9 SPP 50 60 68 310 0.2 0.4 S S S S A B Compatible With Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR): VSS Vintorez Assault Carbine: AS VAL 9x21mm SP10 32 49 46 410 0.2 0.4 S S A C E E 9x21mm SP11 16 70 30 413 0.3 0.2 S C F F F F 9x21mm SP12 14 75 46 415 0.35 0.2 S D F F F F 9x21mm SP13 36 62 47 397 0.2 0.4 S S S B E E Compatible With Pistol: SR-1MP Gyurza 9x19mm PSO gzh 56 10 32 340 0.25 0.065 S E F F F F 9x19mm Pst gzh 18 58 33 457 0.15 0.05 S S B D F F 9x19mm Luger CCI 10 70 38 420 0.25 0.065 S D F F F F 9x19mm RIP 2 102 11 381 1 0.002 F F F F F F F9x19mm Green Tracer 14 56 32 365 0.15 0.05 S C E F F F 9x19mm AP 6.3 25 52 48 392 0.05 0.2 S S B D F F Compatible With SMG: Saiga-9, Vityaz-SN, PP-19-01, MPX, MP5 Pistol: P226R, MP-443 “Grach”, Glock 18C, Glock 17 9x18mm PM 9 BZT gzh 16 55 28 325 0.17 0.095 S B E F F F 9x18mm PM PBM 22 44 30 519 0.16 0.09 S S B E F F 9x18mm PM PMM 25 56 33 420 0.17 0.095 S S C E F F 9x18mm PM PPE gzh 7 61 15 297 0.35 0.05 B F F F F F 9x18mm PM PPT gzh 8 59 22 301 0.166 0.1 A E F F F F 9x18mm PM PRS gs 6 58 16 302 0.3 0.01 C F F F F F 9x18mm PM PSO gzh 5 54 13 315 0.35 0.065 D F F F F F 9x18mm PM PSV 3 69 5 280 0.02 0.05 F F F F F F 9x18mm PM PS gs PPO 6 55 16 330 0.25 0.065 C F F F F F 9x18mm PM RG028 gzh 13 65 26 330 0.02 0.05 S B E F F F 9x18mm PM SP7 gzh 2 77 5 420 0.02 0.05 F F F F F F 9x18mm PM SP8 gzh 1 67 2 250 0.02 0.05 F F F F F F Compatible With SMG: PP-91-01 “Kedr-B”, PP-91 “Kedr”, PP-9 “Klin” Pistol: PM, PM (t), PB, APB, APS 7.62x39mm BP 47 58 63 730 0.12 0.315 S S S S A B 7.62x39mm HP 15 83 35 754 0.2625 0.175 S B E F F F 7.62x39mm PS 34 54 52 700 0.25 0.35 S S S B C E 7.62x39mm T45M 31 62 46 720 0.12 0.35 S S S C D E 7.62x39mm US 29 56 42 300 0.075 0.358 S S A C E F Compatible With Assault Rifle: Vepr KM/VPO-136, AKMSN, AKMS, AKMN, AKM, AK-104, AK-103 Assault Carbine: OP-SKS, SKS 7.62x51mm M61 68 70 83 849 0.13 0.3 S S S S S S 7.62x51mm M62 54 79 75 816 0.14 0.38 S S S S S A 7.62x51mm M80 41 80 66 833 0.17 0.38 S S S S B C 7.62x51mm TPZ SP 36 60 40 0.2 S S S A D F 7.62x51mm BPZ FMJ 31 88 33 0.25 S S S D F F 7.62x51mm Ultra Nosler 15 102 20 0.7 S B F F F F Compatible With Sniper Rifle: M700, DVL-10 DMR: RSASS, M1A Assault Rifle: SA-58 Assault Carbine: Vepr Hunter/VPO-101 7.62×54 R 7N1 Sniper 45 86 84 875 0.083 0.285 S S S S A B 7.62×54 R LPS GZh 42 81 78 865 0.18 0.39 S S S S B C 7.62×54 R SNB 62 75 87 875 0.08 0.285 S S S S S S 7.62×54 R T-46M (Tracer) 41 82 83 0.18 S S S S B C 7.62×54 R 7BT1 (Tracer) 59 78 87 0.8 S S S S S S 7.62×54 R 7n37 70 72 88 0.8 S S S S S S Compatible With Sniper Rifle: SV-98, Mosin Inf., Mosin DMR: SVDS 7.62x25mm TT FMJ43 8 60 29 427 0.25 0.065 A F F F F F 7.62x25mm TT LRN 6 64 28 375 0.35 0.05 C F F F F F 7.62x25mm TT LRNPC 5 66 27 385 0.35 0.05 C F F F F F 7.62x25mm TT P Gl 10 58 32 430 0.25 0.065 S E F F F F 7.62x25mm TT Pst gzh 24 50 36 430 0.2 0.1 S S C E F F 7.62x25mm TT PT gzh 12 60 22 415 0.166 0.1 7.62x25mm TT AKBS 9 58 32 425 0.25 0.065 A E F F F F Compatible With Pistol: TT (gold), TT 5.56x45mm 55 FMJ 24 52 33 957 0.5 0.26 S S B E F F 5.56x45mm 55 HP 9 75 22 947 0.7 0.2 A F F F F F 5.56x45mm M855 26 49 37 922 0.4 0.4 S S B D E F 5.56x45mm M855A1 40 44 52 945 0.34 0.38 S S S S B D 5.56x45mm M856 23 55 34 874 0.328 0.38 S S C E F F 5.56x45mm M856A1 40 44 52 940 0.328 0.38 S S S A C E 5.56x45mm M995 53 41 58 1013 0.32 0.36 S S S S A B 5.56x45mm MK 255 Mod 0 17 50 32 936 0.03 0.1 S B E F F F 5.56x45mm Warmage 3 85 14 910 0.9 0.05 E F F F F F Compatible With Assault Rifles: M4A1, HK 416A5, DT MDR, AK-102, AK-101, ADAR 2-15 5.45x39mm 7N39 62 37 60 905 0.02 0.38 S S S S S S 5.45x39mm BP 32 48 41 890 0.16 0.36 S S S B C E 5.45x39mm BS 51 40 57 830 0.17 0.38 S S S S S A 5.45x39mm BT 37 44 49 880 0.164 0.37 S S S A C F 5.45x39mm FMJ 20 54 30 884 0.25 0.26 S A E F F F 5.45x39mm HP 11 74 20 884 0.35 0.2 S E F F F F 5.45x39mm PP 30 46 32 890 0.17 0.38 S S S C F E 5.45x39mm PRS 13 60 29 890 0.3 0.04 S D F F F F 5.45x39mm PS 25 60 29 890 0.4 0.4 S S B E F F 5.45x39mm SP 11 68 34 873 0.45 0.15 S E F F F F 5.45x39mm T 20 57 38 883 0.16 0.4 S S E F F 5.45x39mm US 15 65 34 303 0.1 0.4 S C F F F F Compatible With Light Machine Gun: RPK-16 Assault Rifle: AKS-74UN, AKS-74UB, AKS-74U, AKS-74N, AKS-74, AK-74N, AK-74M, AK-74, AK-105 12.7×55 mm PS12a 10 165 22 290 0.7 0.2 S F F F F F 12.7×55 mm PS12 28 115 60 285 0.3 0.4 S S A D E F 12.7X55MM PS12b 46 102 57 300 0.3 0.65 S S S S A B Compatible With 5.7×28 mm R37F 8 98 7 729 1 0.05 B F F F F F 5.7×28 mm SS198LF 10 74 15 792 0.8 0.2 S E F F F F 5.7×28 mm R37X 11 81 14 724 1 0.05 S E F F F F 5.7×28 mm SS197SR 20 62 22 594 0.5 0.2 S S D F F F 5.7×28 mm SS190 32 57 43 716 0.2 0.6 S S S C E E 5.7×28 mm L191 (Tracer) 33 58 41 716 0.2 0.6 S S S C E E 5.7×28 mm SB193 35 54 37 305 0.2 0.3 S S S S B E Compatible With 30MM Grenade 1 199 95 – – – F F F F F F 12.7x108mm 88 182 88 818 0.17 0.38 S S S S S S 12.7x108mm Tracer 80 199 95 818 0.17 0.38 S S S S S S