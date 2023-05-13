Your fancy weapons and best loadouts are useless if you don’t have the right ammo to go with them in Tarkov. That is why we made this Escape From Tarkov Ammo Chart to assist you with the best ammo types.
Escape From Tarkov Ammo Chart
Escape from Tarkov has some of the most realistic projectile and ammunition mechanics ever put in a video game.
Bullets have numerous properties; like slowing down as the farther they travel, dropping over large distances, ricocheting after striking a solid surface and they even have a chance to shatter after entering a body.
Before you take a look at the charts below, you need to know what the headings, and abbreviations/symbols actually mean.
- Penetration Power: This represents the bullets chances to penetrate the enemy armor, and the damage it deals if the armor is not penetrated.
- Damage Value: The HP taken off of the enemy’s total HP pool when a bullet penetrates their armor.
- Armor Damage Ratio %: The percentage of damage of the bullet which is dealt to the enemy when the bullet does not penetrate their armor.
- Projectile Speed: The initial velocity of the bullet, measured in meters/second. Over distance, the velocity goes down due to air resistance, gravity, and a couple of other properties.
- Fragmentation Chance (Out of 1): The bullet’s chance to shatter after entering the enemy’s body. Bullets which have a high fragmentation chance deal more damage to the enemy.
- Ricochet Chance (Out of 1): The chance of the bullet to ricochet off of a solid surface after striking it at an angle.
Effectiveness Against Armor (EAA)
- S: Practically disregards the armor. Initially penetrates more than 80% of the time.
- A: Very powerful, but not quite as effective as S tier. Initially penetrates most of the time, but can sometimes take up to 3 hits.
- B: Decently powerful. Usually takes from 3 to 5 hits to penetrate.
- C: Average effectiveness. Takes from 5 to 9 hits to penetrate.
- D: Unimpressive effectiveness. Takes from 9 to 13 hits to penetrate.
- E: Ineffective. Takes from 13 to 20 hits to penetrate.
- F: Pretty much useless. Takes more than 20 hits to penetrate.
|Ammunition Type
|Penetration Power
|Damage Value
|Armor Damage %
|Projectile Speed (m/s)
|Frag. Chance
|Ricochet Chance
|EAA Class 1
|EAA Class 2
|EAA Class 3
|EAA Class 4
|EAA Class 5
|EAA Class 6
|4.6x30mm Action SX
|13
|65
|39
|690
|0.5
|0.3
|S
|D
|E
|F
|F
|F
|4.6x30mm AP SX
|30
|43
|41
|680
|0.1
|0.6
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|4.6x30mm FMJ SX
|30
|43
|28
|620
|0.2
|0.4
|S
|S
|S
|C
|E
|E
|4.6x30mm Subsonic SX
|34
|41
|46
|290
|0.2
|0.5
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|E
|Compatible With SMG: MP7A1, MP7A2
|.366 TKM EKO
|30
|65
|38
|770
|0.2
|0.1
|S
|S
|S
|D
|F
|F
|.366 TKM FMJ
|20
|73
|36
|580
|0.25
|0.065
|S
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|.366 TKM Geksa
|14
|80
|38
|550
|0.45
|0.05
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With Assault Rifle: Vepr AKM/VPO-209
|12 Gauge Shot 5.25mm Buckshot
|1
|34
|15
|330
|0
|0
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|12 Gauge Shot 8.5mm Buckshot ‘Magnum’
|2
|44
|26
|385
|0
|0
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|12 Gauge Shot 6.5mm Buckshot ‘Express’
|3
|29
|26
|430
|0
|0
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|12 Gauge Shot 7mm Buckshot
|3
|32
|26
|415
|0
|0
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|C
|12 Gauge Shot Flechette
|28
|19
|26
|320
|0
|0
|S
|S
|S
|A
|A
|B
|Compatible With Shotgun: Saiga-12, MP-133, MP-153, M870
|12 Gauge Slugs RIP Slug
|0
|235
|11
|410
|0
|0
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Superperformance HP Slug
|2
|192
|12
|594
|0.30
|0.1
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Grizzly 40 Slug
|12
|170
|48
|390
|0.12
|0.1
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs HP Copper Sabot Premier
|13
|160
|46
|442
|0.38
|0.1
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Led Slug
|15
|147
|45
|370
|0.2
|0.1
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Dual Sabot Slug
|17
|75
|65
|415
|0.1
|0.1
|S
|A
|D
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Slug ‘Poleva-3’
|17
|130
|40
|410
|0.2
|0.1
|S
|A
|E
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs FTX Custom Lite Slug
|18
|153
|50
|480
|0.1
|0.1
|S
|A
|E
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Slug ‘Poleva-6u’
|20
|140
|50
|430
|0.2
|0.1
|S
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs Shell With 50 BMG – Tracer
|23
|177
|57
|410
|0.05
|0.1
|S
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|12 Gauge Slugs AP 2- Slug
|32
|164
|65
|510
|0.03
|0.1
|S
|S
|S
|C
|E
|F
|Compatible With
|9x39mm 7N12 BP
|50
|60
|68
|295
|0.1
|0.5
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|9x39mm SP-5
|35
|68
|52
|290
|0.2
|0.4
|S
|S
|S
|A
|C
|B
|9x39mm SP-6
|43
|58
|60
|305
|0.1
|0.5
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|9x39mm 7N9 SPP
|50
|60
|68
|310
|0.2
|0.4
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|Compatible With Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR): VSS Vintorez Assault Carbine: AS VAL
|9x21mm SP10
|32
|49
|46
|410
|0.2
|0.4
|S
|S
|A
|C
|E
|E
|9x21mm SP11
|16
|70
|30
|413
|0.3
|0.2
|S
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x21mm SP12
|14
|75
|46
|415
|0.35
|0.2
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x21mm SP13
|36
|62
|47
|397
|0.2
|0.4
|S
|S
|S
|B
|E
|E
|Compatible With Pistol: SR-1MP Gyurza
|9x19mm PSO gzh
|56
|10
|32
|340
|0.25
|0.065
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x19mm Pst gzh
|18
|58
|33
|457
|0.15
|0.05
|S
|S
|B
|D
|F
|F
|9x19mm Luger CCI
|10
|70
|38
|420
|0.25
|0.065
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x19mm RIP
|2
|102
|11
|381
|1
|0.002
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F9x19mm Green Tracer
|14
|56
|32
|365
|0.15
|0.05
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|F
|9x19mm AP 6.3
|25
|52
|48
|392
|0.05
|0.2
|S
|S
|B
|D
|F
|F
|Compatible With SMG: Saiga-9, Vityaz-SN, PP-19-01, MPX, MP5 Pistol: P226R, MP-443 “Grach”, Glock 18C, Glock 17
|9x18mm PM 9 BZT gzh
|16
|55
|28
|325
|0.17
|0.095
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PBM
|22
|44
|30
|519
|0.16
|0.09
|S
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PMM
|25
|56
|33
|420
|0.17
|0.095
|S
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PPE gzh
|7
|61
|15
|297
|0.35
|0.05
|B
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PPT gzh
|8
|59
|22
|301
|0.166
|0.1
|A
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PRS gs
|6
|58
|16
|302
|0.3
|0.01
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PSO gzh
|5
|54
|13
|315
|0.35
|0.065
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PSV
|3
|69
|5
|280
|0.02
|0.05
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM PS gs PPO
|6
|55
|16
|330
|0.25
|0.065
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM RG028 gzh
|13
|65
|26
|330
|0.02
|0.05
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM SP7 gzh
|2
|77
|5
|420
|0.02
|0.05
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|9x18mm PM SP8 gzh
|1
|67
|2
|250
|0.02
|0.05
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With SMG: PP-91-01 “Kedr-B”, PP-91 “Kedr”, PP-9 “Klin” Pistol: PM, PM (t), PB, APB, APS
|7.62x39mm BP
|47
|58
|63
|730
|0.12
|0.315
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|7.62x39mm HP
|15
|83
|35
|754
|0.2625
|0.175
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|F
|7.62x39mm PS
|34
|54
|52
|700
|0.25
|0.35
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|E
|7.62x39mm T45M
|31
|62
|46
|720
|0.12
|0.35
|S
|S
|S
|C
|D
|E
|7.62x39mm US
|29
|56
|42
|300
|0.075
|0.358
|S
|S
|A
|C
|E
|F
|Compatible With Assault Rifle: Vepr KM/VPO-136, AKMSN, AKMS, AKMN, AKM, AK-104, AK-103 Assault Carbine: OP-SKS, SKS
|7.62x51mm M61
|68
|70
|83
|849
|0.13
|0.3
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|7.62x51mm M62
|54
|79
|75
|816
|0.14
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|7.62x51mm M80
|41
|80
|66
|833
|0.17
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|7.62x51mm TPZ SP
|36
|60
|40
|0.2
|S
|S
|S
|A
|D
|F
|7.62x51mm BPZ FMJ
|31
|88
|33
|0.25
|S
|S
|S
|D
|F
|F
|7.62x51mm Ultra Nosler
|15
|102
|20
|0.7
|S
|B
|F
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With Sniper Rifle: M700, DVL-10 DMR: RSASS, M1A Assault Rifle: SA-58 Assault Carbine: Vepr Hunter/VPO-101
|7.62×54 R 7N1 Sniper
|45
|86
|84
|875
|0.083
|0.285
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|7.62×54 R LPS GZh
|42
|81
|78
|865
|0.18
|0.39
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|7.62×54 R SNB
|62
|75
|87
|875
|0.08
|0.285
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|7.62×54 R T-46M (Tracer)
|41
|82
|83
|0.18
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|7.62×54 R 7BT1 (Tracer)
|59
|78
|87
|0.8
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|7.62×54 R 7n37
|70
|72
|88
|0.8
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|Compatible With Sniper Rifle: SV-98, Mosin Inf., Mosin DMR: SVDS
|7.62x25mm TT FMJ43
|8
|60
|29
|427
|0.25
|0.065
|A
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|7.62x25mm TT LRN
|6
|64
|28
|375
|0.35
|0.05
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|7.62x25mm TT LRNPC
|5
|66
|27
|385
|0.35
|0.05
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|7.62x25mm TT P Gl
|10
|58
|32
|430
|0.25
|0.065
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|7.62x25mm TT Pst gzh
|24
|50
|36
|430
|0.2
|0.1
|S
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|7.62x25mm TT PT gzh
|12
|60
|22
|415
|0.166
|0.1
|7.62x25mm TT AKBS
|9
|58
|32
|425
|0.25
|0.065
|A
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With Pistol: TT (gold), TT
|5.56x45mm 55 FMJ
|24
|52
|33
|957
|0.5
|0.26
|S
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|5.56x45mm 55 HP
|9
|75
|22
|947
|0.7
|0.2
|A
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.56x45mm M855
|26
|49
|37
|922
|0.4
|0.4
|S
|S
|B
|D
|E
|F
|5.56x45mm M855A1
|40
|44
|52
|945
|0.34
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B
|D
|5.56x45mm M856
|23
|55
|34
|874
|0.328
|0.38
|S
|S
|C
|E
|F
|F
|5.56x45mm M856A1
|40
|44
|52
|940
|0.328
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|A
|C
|E
|5.56x45mm M995
|53
|41
|58
|1013
|0.32
|0.36
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|5.56x45mm MK 255 Mod 0
|17
|50
|32
|936
|0.03
|0.1
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|F
|5.56x45mm Warmage
|3
|85
|14
|910
|0.9
|0.05
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With Assault Rifles: M4A1, HK 416A5, DT MDR, AK-102, AK-101, ADAR 2-15
|5.45x39mm 7N39
|62
|37
|60
|905
|0.02
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|5.45x39mm BP
|32
|48
|41
|890
|0.16
|0.36
|S
|S
|S
|B
|C
|E
|5.45x39mm BS
|51
|40
|57
|830
|0.17
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|5.45x39mm BT
|37
|44
|49
|880
|0.164
|0.37
|S
|S
|S
|A
|C
|F
|5.45x39mm FMJ
|20
|54
|30
|884
|0.25
|0.26
|S
|A
|E
|F
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm HP
|11
|74
|20
|884
|0.35
|0.2
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm PP
|30
|46
|32
|890
|0.17
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|C
|F
|E
|5.45x39mm PRS
|13
|60
|29
|890
|0.3
|0.04
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm PS
|25
|60
|29
|890
|0.4
|0.4
|S
|S
|B
|E
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm SP
|11
|68
|34
|873
|0.45
|0.15
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm T
|20
|57
|38
|883
|0.16
|0.4
|S
|S
|E
|F
|F
|5.45x39mm US
|15
|65
|34
|303
|0.1
|0.4
|S
|C
|F
|F
|F
|F
|Compatible With Light Machine Gun: RPK-16 Assault Rifle: AKS-74UN, AKS-74UB, AKS-74U, AKS-74N, AKS-74, AK-74N, AK-74M, AK-74, AK-105
|12.7×55 mm PS12a
|10
|165
|22
|290
|0.7
|0.2
|S
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12.7×55 mm PS12
|28
|115
|60
|285
|0.3
|0.4
|S
|S
|A
|D
|E
|F
|12.7X55MM PS12b
|46
|102
|57
|300
|0.3
|0.65
|S
|S
|S
|S
|A
|B
|Compatible With
|5.7×28 mm R37F
|8
|98
|7
|729
|1
|0.05
|B
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.7×28 mm SS198LF
|10
|74
|15
|792
|0.8
|0.2
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.7×28 mm R37X
|11
|81
|14
|724
|1
|0.05
|S
|E
|F
|F
|F
|F
|5.7×28 mm SS197SR
|20
|62
|22
|594
|0.5
|0.2
|S
|S
|D
|F
|F
|F
|5.7×28 mm SS190
|32
|57
|43
|716
|0.2
|0.6
|S
|S
|S
|C
|E
|E
|5.7×28 mm L191 (Tracer)
|33
|58
|41
|716
|0.2
|0.6
|S
|S
|S
|C
|E
|E
|5.7×28 mm SB193
|35
|54
|37
|305
|0.2
|0.3
|S
|S
|S
|S
|B
|E
|Compatible With
|30MM Grenade
|1
|199
|95
|–
|–
|–
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|12.7x108mm
|88
|182
|88
|818
|0.17
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|12.7x108mm Tracer
|80
|199
|95
|818
|0.17
|0.38
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S
|S