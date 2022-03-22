Elden Ring features many diverse classes to start the game with and Wretch is arguably the most diverse of them all. This guide will help you understand how to play and use Wretch Class in Elden Ring.

How to Play Wretch in Elden Ring

Wretch class, like the Deprived class from the Souls series, is the most basic class in Elden Ring. It is the only class that starts at Level 1 and has no special stat assignment to it. The class starts with 10 in all the stats and has no weapons, except a Wooden Club.

The thing that makes Wretch the most interesting class is that Wretch has no builds and at the same time, it is the class for every build in the game.

When you start with other classes, you are most of the time locked into what type of build you can access. As you change direction, you will need to respect the stats you have and invest lots of points in other complimentary stats.

With the Wretch class, you have the open choice of picking any playstyle you want from the beginning, whether it’s a pure build or a hybrid of two or more types, Wretch is the class for picking if you know what you are doing, or what you want to do.

The fact that there are no particular Wretch builds in Elden Ring means that players have complete control over what direction they wish to choose. You can go Quality, Battle Mage, Arcane and Dexterity and even a complete caster build, it’s all up to you.

Wretch Class Playstyle

There are two main ideas on how players can actually enjoy the Wretch build. The first is that use it in your first playthrough. Since you are lacking almost all essential items i.e Shield, Armors and Items, every new thing you find in the game can be very exciting.

It makes you explore the world more deeply so you can find as much as the game has to offer, and even weigh your options when it comes to picking a weapon, since you are not biased towards the weapons fit for your class.

The second concept goes that Wretch Class is the class for subsequent playthroughs. This idea goes that after you have completed the game, found everything you can and seen and experienced everything the game has to offer, you can decide what type of build you want to go next and level up and use the items appropriately, instead of having to work through your initial build to get to the build you want in the game.

While using Wretch, we suggest that you don’t immediately jump into building a character if you haven’t completed the game yet.

The first thing you should do in Elden Ring is to explore a bit in the starting area, find new weapons and items and then make an informed decision after experiencing the game a bit.

You will know what you expect from the game and what builds will suit you well in the game. If you are having a hard time, go for Vigor and Endurance, as you can’t go wrong with these two.

Slowly cover the ground and farm Runes at any point you can. Save up these for leveling up when you have decided on your arsenal.

During this time, see the moveset of every weapon you find, its stats and Ash of War to see if it is worth investing in or not. Search the smaller dungeons and ruins for new items that will help you make up your mind.

With this, as you gain more experience, you will become surer of what you want, and Wretch Class will allow you to get to your build faster and easily without you having to force your upgrades just to change your build.