In this guide, we will be telling you where to find the Wing of Astel curved sword in Elden Ring; we will include the exact location and details about how to reach that location.

Where to Find Wing of Astel in Elden Ring

The Wing of Astel is a curved sword in Elden Ring that scales well with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Not only is it great for Agi and INT builds, but it also comes with a flashy weapon art, Nebula. Nebula is similar to the sweeping attack performed by Astel Naturalborn of the Void and is great at confusing and damaging multiple enemies.

To find this weapon, you first need to make your way towards southern Uhl Palace Ruins. It is situated inside a small chest placed at the top of ruins.

You can reach this location by moving to the northern part of Ainsel River. To do so, follow the river to the east of northern Uhl Palace Ruins.

Once you reach Eternal City Site of Grace at Nokstella, take the stairs to your right at the waterfall situated in east direction. Moving up the ladder, you will find a door. Move past the door to walk on a watery path.

Keep moving with the right wall to meet with an enemy which is an ant. Clear the enemy and make your way towards the tunnel where you will meet an enemy with a scythe standing on a cliff, so be prepared to deal with this enemy.

Keep on moving along the right wall and then jump down from the ridged surface to move ahead. Players will find the chest by reaching the walkway which is at the back of Malformed Star enemy.

Clear the enemy to reach the walkway and loot the chest to pick up Wing of Astel. Be careful, as this enemy can throw spells to kill you guys. Here is an image of a map marking the exact location of where one can find this weapon.