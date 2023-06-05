How To Get Twinblade Talisman In Elden Ring

The Twinblade Talisman is an accessory that you should be interested in if you are looking to finish your combo attacks with a deadly finale.

For late-game damage builds where your entire focus is on stringing different combos, the Twinblade Talisman can potentially double the damage of your combo attack.

If you are interested in equipping an accessory like that for your character, keep reading.

Twinblade Talisman location in Elden Ring

You can loot the Twinblade Talisman from a chest inside the western tower of Castle Morne in Elden Ring.

To get to this chest, you must enter the castle from the Behind the Castle Site of Grace. Start from Limgrave and keep traveling south while getting rid of the enemies found in your way. Keep going and you will reach the Site of Grace in Castle Morne.

Climb down the western part of the castle and look for a ladder that goes around a tower. Climb it, look for a chest, interact with it and you will acquire the coveted Twinblade Talisman.

Twinblade Talisman effects

Equipping the Twinblade Talisman increases the final attack of your combo by a whopping 45 percent in Elden Ring. It goes without saying that doing a heavy attack to finish a combo is going to deal a ton of damage with this talisman.

However, there is also a disadvantage to equipping this talisman. If you are unable to complete your combo by failing to time your attacks, the Twinblade Talisman is just taking up one of your Taliman Slots.

This talisman is beneficial, especially for the fast builds that can execute melee combo attacks swiftly. Slow builds do not take much benefit from the potential of this talisman.

Thus, it is recommended to pair this talisman with fast-paced weapons or ideally a Twinblade. This pairing results in a much deadlier attack that can be used to take down enemies of various scales.