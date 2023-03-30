How To Get Staff Of The Avatar In Elden Ring

There are several weapons in Elden Ring that you can equip to bring havoc on your enemies, but the beauty and power of the colossal weapons is something unique to experience in the game. One such weapon is the Staff of the Avatar, allowing you to perform the powerful Erdtree Slam.

This melee armament is excellent for developing a hybrid build concentrating on your Strength and Faith attributes. With every strike of this weapon, you deal substantial physical and holy damage to your foes.

Before getting into the depth of Staff of the Avatar stats, it is crucial to understand the location of this gigantic weapon in Elden Ring.

Staff of the Avatar location in Elden Ring

To get the Staff of the Avatar, you have to move toward the Deeproot Depths. You can reach the area in two ways.

In the first way, you take on the Valiant Gargoyle in the area of Siofra Aqueduct. After defeating the enemy, you have to lie down on the coffin of the boss to reach your desired location.

For the second way, move toward the Frenzied Flame Proscription. You must find and pass through two hidden walls before descending through the roots and cliffs to reach the Deeproot Depths area in Elden Ring.

After reaching the Deeproot area, you have to move toward the Site of Grace of Great Waterfall Crest. There you will find the Erdtree Avatar you must defeat to get the Elden Ring Staff of the Avatar.

Staff of the Avatar upgrades and stats

You can upgrade your weapon and reach maximum physical and holy damage for Staff of the Avatar in Elden Ring.

Initially, each strike deals 113 physical, 100 critical, and 73 holy magic, but with the upgraded stats, your damage output increases to 276 and 178.

Additionally, you get some damage absorption against all kinds of attacks.

Moreover, the strike attacks you perform using Staff of the Avatar cost you 19 FP each, and specific attributes are required to equip this weapon. The required attributes are given below.