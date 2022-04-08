Elden Ring Sleep Builds Guide

From Software puts many different ailments in their games which can be used by the player or used against the player. Similarly, entire builds for players can be made around a single type of ailment. This guide will help you create your own sleep build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Sleep Builds

Out of all the ailments in Elden Ring, sleep is the most underrated ailment in the entire game. This is mostly due to the fact that no enemy in the game inflicts sleep, and only a few weapons in the game can deal the sleep ailment. Most players don’t even know of this ailment in the game.

Sleep is an ailment that puts your enemies to sleep. When any enemy is inflicted with sleep, they lose consciousness and fall to the ground. Here, you can take the opportunity to heal, use items and then even land a backstab or riposte.

Every enemy is vulnerable to sleep and even bosses can be put to sleep, making sleep the only ailment that provides you break in fights followed by stabs.

Keeping in mind the effectiveness of the ailment, here is a build that mainly focuses on putting your enemies to sleep and then capitalizing on this.

St. Trina Cosplay Build

Starting Class: Confessor

Confessor Flasks: 3 FP, rest HP

3 FP, rest HP Primary Weapons: Sword of St. Trina, St. Trina’s Torch

Sword of St. Trina, St. Trina’s Torch Secondary Weapons: Any Bow, with St. Trina’s Arrows and Sleepbone Arrows

Any Bow, with St. Trina’s Arrows and Sleepbone Arrows Primary Stats: Faith

Faith Secondary Stats: Dexterity

You may have noticed that all the weapons we have mentioned are related to St. Trina. This is because any weapon you see with St. Trina in its name builds up sleep. Sleep Build is a St. Trina Cosplay Build.

Sword of St. Trina is a straight sword which deals 66 Sleep per attack. The best thing is that it scales majorly with Faith and Dexterity, so you can use it both as a caster or a melee build. A few attacks will put your enemies to sleep and if you don’t mess it up with another attack that wakes them up, you can get an easy riposte.

St. Trina’s Torch is a purple burning torch. The flame from this torch can be blown and every hit from this weapon deals both fire damage and Sleep build up. The torch is found later on in the game, in Consecrated Snowfield, whereas the sword can be found immediately after you enter Limgrave, if you can manage to get to it in Caelid.

The last weapon we recommend are St. Trina’s Arrows and Sleepbone arrows that deal sleep damage. These can be used from any bow players prefer. These arrows provide a ranged option to players who want to avoid aggroing difficult enemies, or for cheesing many of the enemies in the game.

Other than this mainstream option, you can craft Sleep Pots. These pots, when thrown deals high sleep build up. You can stack these pots and these pots can inflict sleep on multiple enemies if they are close together.

How to play St. Trina Cosplay Build

The concept of the build is quite simple. Your main focus is putting your enemies to sleep using all your tools at your disposal. When your enemies are asleep, bring out your strongest weapon on which you have the highest AR and stab your sleeping helpless enemy.

Most of the bigger bosses have very high resistance to Sleep. The rule of thumb is that any boss whose poise can be broken for a riposte attack, is vulnerable to Sleep.

The build is perfect for over-the-top tank enemies, especially against the crucible Knights and the larger knights in Lyndell. You can even put the trolls and giants to sleep, and the invading NPCs are also vulnerable to sleep.

The effectiveness of Sleep really stands out in PvP. Sleep Pots and St. Trina’s Torch has a wide range and can hit dodging players as well. Once the sleep builds up, the player is completely open to a free riposte which you can easily abuse in the game.

As mentioned before, Sleep in the most underrated ailment in Elden Ring, but it doesn’t make it useless. Sleep Build is one of the more unique builds in Elden Ring universe and most players are not equipped to deal with it, increasing its effectiveness.