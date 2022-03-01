To help you out with upgrading your Sacred Flask, we’ve prepared this guide to show you how to Upgrade your Sacred Flask in Elden Ring and the different upgrades it has.

How to Upgrade Sacred Flask in Elden Ring

When you get to the tutorial dungeon in Elden Ring, you’ll be given two Sacred Flasks called the “Flask of Crimson Tears” and the “Flask of Cerulean Tears.” These flasks are extremely important items that will help you throughout your entire game’s playthrough.

You can regenerate your HP with The Flask of Crimson Tears, and your FP with the Flask of Cerulean Tears.

At the start of the game, the Flask of Crimson Tears will have three charges, while the Flask of Cerulean Tears will only have one charge. But luckily, the game gives you the option to swap around the charges between the two flasks when you’re at a Site of Grace.

As you progress through the game, you’ll need to upgrade these Sacred Flasks to keep up with the increasing difficulty of the enemies.

You can upgrade your Sacred Flasks in two different ways in Elden Ring. First, you can upgrade both the number of charges your flasks have and each charge’s strength.

By increasing the strength of the charge, the flask will restore more HP/FP per use. These two Sacred Flask upgrades will require different resources. One upgrade requires Golden Seeds, while the other requires Sacred Tears.

How to Increase Number of Flask Charges in Elden Ring

To increase the number of charges your Sacred Flask has, you’ll need an item called Golden Seeds.

Golden Seeds are relatively easy to find. You’ll find them around Limgrave, sitting underneath golden Erdtree saplings. They can also be obtained from various landmarks.

Once you’ve collected Golden Seeds, head over to a Site of Grace and rest there, select the flask options and choose the option to increase the number of charges of your Sacred Flask.

How to Increase Sacred Flask Strength in Elden Ring

To increase the amount of HP/FP your Sacred Flask restores, you’ll need an item called the Sacred Tear.

Sacred Tears are a bit rarer to find than Golden Seeds. They are mostly located in churches around the map, but not all churches have them.

Once you’ve collected Sacred Tears, rest at a Site of Grace and select the flask option to increase the amount replenished by flasks. In this way, you’ll be able to increase the amount of HP/FP your flask restores.