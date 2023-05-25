How To Get The Sacred Blade Ash Of War In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Sacred Blade is an Ash of War best wielded by Holy and Faith builds. This one comes equipped with Sacred Blade skill that allows players to fire Golden Blade projectiles with the Golden Essence.

Your weapon will glow with Holy energy and then your character will unleash an arc that hits the enemy and damages them.

Before you can equip a weapon with Ash of War: Sacred Blade, you first need to find it. We have explained that process in detail below. Here is how you can get Sacred Blade in Elden Ring.

Ash of War: Sacred Blade location in Elden Ring

To get your hands on the Ash of War: Sacred Blade, you need to make your way to the Church of Marika in Elden Ring. To make it easy to get around the various locations, it is best if you grab a torrent. This will save you some time.

Take the main road North from the starting point until you come across the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace. From there, you need to take the road heading East out of the fork in the road.

After traveling a little, you will find yourself on top of the bridge which leads to another fork in the road. From there, you need to take the left road which will lead directly to the Third Church of Marika.

You will then reach the Third Church of Marika once you travel Northeast after the fork. While you are there inside the church, use the opportunity to collect the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

After that, you need to make your way to the hill near the Spiritspring. This can be done by heading North from the Church. You will then be faced with Teardrop Scarab on top of the hill.

The next task is to kill the Teardrop Scarab which will give you the Ash of War: Sacred Blade.

How to use the Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring

To equip any weapon with Ash of War: Sacred Blade, you first need to make sure that the weapon in question is compatible with the Ash of War. The weapon should allow skill replacement for this to work.

After that, you need to get your hands on the appropriate Whetstone, depending on the weapon that you are using. In this case, Sacred Blade can be equipped with all types of melee weapons excluding claws, fists, and whips.

Sacred Blade has a unique ability that allows the players to shoot a projectile with a Golden Blade using Holy Essence. Also, for a short duration of 20 seconds, the weapon’s Holy Damage will be boosted to 85.