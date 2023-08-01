Elden Ring Ruler’s Mask: Location, Stats, and Builds

If you want to change the entire look of your Faith build, then the Ruler Set is for you. The Ruler’s set comprises two items, Ruler’s Robe and Ruler’s Mask. This guide contains the location, stats, and builds of the Ruler’s Mask in Elden Ring, which is the Helm of the set.

Luckily, Ruler’s Rob location is the same as Mask, so this guide can also find the complete Ruler’s Set.

Ruler’s Mask Location in Elden Ring

The Ruler’s Mask can be found near the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace in Altus Plateau. This site can take some time to uncover as it is at the northmost edge of The Lands Between.

To get this Helm, fast travel to the Abandoned Coffin. Travel to the Northeast on a trail. If you encounter an Elite enemy on the way, you are on the correct path. Continue on this path, and you will reach a corpse lying face down on a carriage. The Mask can be found on this corpse.

Ruler’s Mask Stats

As this is a clothing item, you have no requirements to equip this item. Equipping this item will give you the following stats:

1.8 Physical Damage Negation

2.3 damage Negation against Slash

2.3 Damage Negation against Strike

1.4 Damage Negation against Pierce

4.6 Magic Damage Negation

4.4 Fire Damage Negation

4.6 Lightning Damage Negation

4.7 Holy Damage Negation

20 Immunity

10 Robustness

33 Focus

33 Vitality

3 Poise

Ruler’s Mask Builds

While it gives Faith stat (2) who wears it, Ruler’s mask is more famous for its appearance. Looks cool enough, no? As for stats and builds, Faith users can use the mask to boss their Faith stat. Being lightweight, this Mask also works well to reduce your overall weight.

It can also work well with Ruler’s Rob; however, since the protection this armor set gives is quite low, you will be better off using the mask alone and wearing any other armor for more protection on other body parts.